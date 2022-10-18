ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

Container corp. secures 600,000-square-foot Tampa warehouse

October 21, 2022 - Florida’s second largest industrial transaction year-to-date has just close and it's for a warehouse in Tampa. The Ball Metal Beverage Container Corp has secured a lease for a 599,976-square-foot warehouse for their distribution needs. The sustainable packaging provider will exclusively lease the Tampa Commerce Center in the submarket, according to the company's announcement. The new facility is approximately 10 miles northeast of downtown and in close to its existing manufacturing plant.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete to commemorate the good ship Bounty

The replica 18th century wooden sailing ship Bounty sank off the North Carolina coast during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Two lives were lost. On Oct. 29, the 10th anniversary of the tragedy, the City of St. Petersburg will erect a plaque commemorating the working vessel, which spent more than 21 years docked year-round alongside the bayfront pier as a tourist attraction.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Canadian startup aims to grow Tampa presence

REES Community, a Canadian tech company that’s developed an online platform for reporting sexual harassment and assault, wants to grow its presence in Tampa. The startup is one of several companies in the Tampa Bay Wave’s annual TechDiversity Accelerator program. “We are in the initial phases for expansion...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Welch to host event on Manhattan Casino’s future

October 19, 2022 - St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch will be hosting a community conversations event about the history and future of the Manhattan Casino. The hosts will discuss how the space has been used since it's reopened and collect feedback from the community. When the current lease ends, the Manhattan Casino will be temporarily closed while capital improvements are made, according to the city. Those interested in attending the Nov. 1 event can register here.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Safety Harbor Connect

Strachan’s opens on Main Street – Safety Harbor

The iconic North Pinellas ice cream shop recently opened at 323 Main Street. Walking into the new Strachan’s Ice Cream Shop at 323 Main Street in downtown Safety Harbor is like stepping into the gift shop at Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory. The store, located in the old Kiki’s...
SAFETY HARBOR, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Innovation Center attracts global tenant interest

The new Tampa Bay Innovation Center, the first incubator of its kind in Pinellas County, is underway and is garnering interest from potential international tenants. During a Thursday Pinellas County Commission meeting, TBIC President and CEO Tonya Elmore and Cynthia Johnson, the director of Pinellas County Economic Development, updated the commissioners on the construction and activity status of the 45,000-square-foot center, currently under construction on donated city land at the southwest corner of 4th Street South and 11th Avenue.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Construction commences on The Nolen

Crews have started construction on St. Petersburg’s newest luxury condominium – The Nolen. A planned 23-story boutique residential tower at 146 4th Ave. Northeast, The Nolen will include 31 units, a three-story parking structure and 1,260 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The tower is named after urban...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Boston hospitality company shuttering Tampa hotel and laying off all employees

A hotel near Tampa International Airport is closing its doors in December and 74 employees will lose their jobs. ARL Tampa Management disclosed the closing of the DoubleTree by Hilton Tampa Airport-Westshore in a notice to the state announcing the job cuts. In the letter to state officials filed Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18, the company says the hotel at 4500 W. Cypress St. will shut down Dec. 19 and all employees will lose their jobs at the time.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Small businesses receive 297 contracts, $24.4 million

Pinellas County officials implemented a program to promote small businesses just as the area began experiencing explosive growth; it is now exceeding expectations. Corey McCaster, the county’s new division director for the office of small business and supplier diversity, repeatedly expressed his excitement to relay the Small Business Enterprise (SBE) program’s success to commissioners during Thursday’s work session. Now in its third year, 716 vendors registered to participate, exceeding the established goal by 119%.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Airline adds Tampa-to-Wilmington flights

October 21, 2022 - Avelo Airlines is launching flights from Tampa International Airport to Wilmington, Delaware starting Feb. 2. Avelo Airlines, founded in 2021, will provide the nonstop connections Thursdays and Sundays. Avelo currently connections from Tampa to Lexington, Kentucky and New Haven.
WILMINGTON, DE
places.travel

Five Romantic Escapes in Tampa, Florida

If you’re looking for some time alone with that special someone, Tampa Bay is the perfect destination for a romantic getaway. Nestled on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Tampa is home to breathtaking beaches, luxury resorts, and diverse neighborhoods steeped in Latin American culture. Dine on fresh-caught seafood or mouthwatering Cuban cuisine, stroll along the surf at sunset and make memories as you find nirvana at an upscale spa.
TAMPA, FL

