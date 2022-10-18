October 19, 2022 - St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch will be hosting a community conversations event about the history and future of the Manhattan Casino. The hosts will discuss how the space has been used since it's reopened and collect feedback from the community. When the current lease ends, the Manhattan Casino will be temporarily closed while capital improvements are made, according to the city. Those interested in attending the Nov. 1 event can register here.

