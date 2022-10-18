Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
stpetecatalyst.com
Container corp. secures 600,000-square-foot Tampa warehouse
October 21, 2022 - Florida’s second largest industrial transaction year-to-date has just close and it's for a warehouse in Tampa. The Ball Metal Beverage Container Corp has secured a lease for a 599,976-square-foot warehouse for their distribution needs. The sustainable packaging provider will exclusively lease the Tampa Commerce Center in the submarket, according to the company's announcement. The new facility is approximately 10 miles northeast of downtown and in close to its existing manufacturing plant.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete to commemorate the good ship Bounty
The replica 18th century wooden sailing ship Bounty sank off the North Carolina coast during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Two lives were lost. On Oct. 29, the 10th anniversary of the tragedy, the City of St. Petersburg will erect a plaque commemorating the working vessel, which spent more than 21 years docked year-round alongside the bayfront pier as a tourist attraction.
stpetecatalyst.com
Canadian startup aims to grow Tampa presence
REES Community, a Canadian tech company that’s developed an online platform for reporting sexual harassment and assault, wants to grow its presence in Tampa. The startup is one of several companies in the Tampa Bay Wave’s annual TechDiversity Accelerator program. “We are in the initial phases for expansion...
St. Petersburg couple in financial dispute with landlord after apartment ceiling collapsed
Terrier Properties has decided not to renew the couple’s lease after they demanded compensation for damages.
fox13news.com
St. Pete Pier earns international award, adds $125M to local economy annually
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The second iteration of the St. Pete Pier had long been in the works when it opened in the summer of 2020. Its original grand opening date – May 30, 2020 – was delayed by a global pandemic. Its rescheduled grand opening, in July,...
fox13news.com
SunRunner - new transit connecting downtown St. Pete to St. Pete Beach - launches with 6 months of free rides
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - After years of anticipation, the teal SunRunner buses officially begin their full routes from the beach to the 'Burg – or vice versa. Plus, the rides are free for six months. The SunRunner is a new rapid bus service with a 10-mile route and 30...
stpetecatalyst.com
Welch to host event on Manhattan Casino’s future
October 19, 2022 - St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch will be hosting a community conversations event about the history and future of the Manhattan Casino. The hosts will discuss how the space has been used since it's reopened and collect feedback from the community. When the current lease ends, the Manhattan Casino will be temporarily closed while capital improvements are made, according to the city. Those interested in attending the Nov. 1 event can register here.
Tampa home prices jumped 74 percent since the start of the pandemic, but market is starting to cool, says report
There is a small silver lining.
Safety Harbor Connect
Strachan’s opens on Main Street – Safety Harbor
The iconic North Pinellas ice cream shop recently opened at 323 Main Street. Walking into the new Strachan’s Ice Cream Shop at 323 Main Street in downtown Safety Harbor is like stepping into the gift shop at Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory. The store, located in the old Kiki’s...
stpetecatalyst.com
Innovation Center attracts global tenant interest
The new Tampa Bay Innovation Center, the first incubator of its kind in Pinellas County, is underway and is garnering interest from potential international tenants. During a Thursday Pinellas County Commission meeting, TBIC President and CEO Tonya Elmore and Cynthia Johnson, the director of Pinellas County Economic Development, updated the commissioners on the construction and activity status of the 45,000-square-foot center, currently under construction on donated city land at the southwest corner of 4th Street South and 11th Avenue.
Potbelly Sandwich Shop announces plans for 14 new locations in Tampa Bay
The chain already has two locations in Tampa.
stpetecatalyst.com
Construction commences on The Nolen
Crews have started construction on St. Petersburg’s newest luxury condominium – The Nolen. A planned 23-story boutique residential tower at 146 4th Ave. Northeast, The Nolen will include 31 units, a three-story parking structure and 1,260 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The tower is named after urban...
businessobserverfl.com
Boston hospitality company shuttering Tampa hotel and laying off all employees
A hotel near Tampa International Airport is closing its doors in December and 74 employees will lose their jobs. ARL Tampa Management disclosed the closing of the DoubleTree by Hilton Tampa Airport-Westshore in a notice to the state announcing the job cuts. In the letter to state officials filed Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18, the company says the hotel at 4500 W. Cypress St. will shut down Dec. 19 and all employees will lose their jobs at the time.
Tampa looks at ADUs to ease rental crisis, but hundreds say they would use them for Airbnbs
Several city council members said the units should be used for housing that people can afford.
stpetecatalyst.com
Small businesses receive 297 contracts, $24.4 million
Pinellas County officials implemented a program to promote small businesses just as the area began experiencing explosive growth; it is now exceeding expectations. Corey McCaster, the county’s new division director for the office of small business and supplier diversity, repeatedly expressed his excitement to relay the Small Business Enterprise (SBE) program’s success to commissioners during Thursday’s work session. Now in its third year, 716 vendors registered to participate, exceeding the established goal by 119%.
stpetecatalyst.com
Airline adds Tampa-to-Wilmington flights
October 21, 2022 - Avelo Airlines is launching flights from Tampa International Airport to Wilmington, Delaware starting Feb. 2. Avelo Airlines, founded in 2021, will provide the nonstop connections Thursdays and Sundays. Avelo currently connections from Tampa to Lexington, Kentucky and New Haven.
Beach Beacon
St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival showcases dozens of contemporary crafters
ST. PETE BEACH — Bringing a wide variety of appealing and exquisite creations, skilled craft artisans will take part in the free, two-day second annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, running Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29 and 30, on Corey Avenue in downtown St. Pete Beach. Hours...
Royal Caribbean reveals ‘Icon of the Seas,’ complete with ‘largest water park at sea’
Royal Caribbean International revealed the first look at its latest ship, "The Icon of the Seas," on Thursday.
places.travel
Five Romantic Escapes in Tampa, Florida
If you’re looking for some time alone with that special someone, Tampa Bay is the perfect destination for a romantic getaway. Nestled on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Tampa is home to breathtaking beaches, luxury resorts, and diverse neighborhoods steeped in Latin American culture. Dine on fresh-caught seafood or mouthwatering Cuban cuisine, stroll along the surf at sunset and make memories as you find nirvana at an upscale spa.
Couple find coins worth over $800K while renovating kitchen
A couple discovers a stash of rare and extremely valuable coins underneath the floor of their kitchen when they were renovating.
