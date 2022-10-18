Read full article on original website
Related
Fortnite: How To Get The Evil Dead Crossover Items
"Fortnite" isn't an overly complicated game, but there are a couple of ways that Epic Games has managed to keep it from growing stagnant over the years. The most important method is by constantly updating it with new skins, weapons, maps, and game modes so that players always have new stuff to do — but another way it's managed to keep players interested is by partnering with other IPs to bring players some truly amazing crossover content. "Fortnite" has featured characters from some of the most influential pop-culture franchises on the market, from "Star Wars" to Marvel, but it's also had a few crossovers that players might not expect. Most recently, Epic brought the "Evil Dead" franchise to "Fortnite" as part of its Fortnitemares 2022 celebration which is going on until the first of November.
Fortnite: How To Get The Zero Point Pretzel Effect
"Fortnite" was originally a much darker game, and while it's more lighthearted than it was during production, it still returns to its roots at certain times of the year. It's that time again – Fortnitemare is happening from October 18 to November 1, giving players the opportunity to farm XP with extra quests and play unique game modes like Zero Build Horde Rush. "Evil Dead" protagonist Ash Williams is coming to "Fortnite" with the event as well, fulfilling fans' wishes. 2022's spooky season holds a lot of content for players, and one of them includes the return of the candy Zero Point Pretzels.
Fortnite: How To Join The Refer A Friend Program And What It Gets You
Epic Games' titanic battle royale "Fortnite" is still very popular more than five years after its launch, despite streamers like Ninja being concerned about the future of "Fortnite." That said, there are, of course, still plenty of gamers out there who have never touched the now-iconic FPS. Whether because of the building mechanics, the cartoony designs, or any other thing that may have rubbed a prospective "Fortnite" player the wrong way, some just aren't part of the gaming phenomenon that is "Fortnite" — at least not yet.
Fortnite's Evolution Happened Just How It Needed To
"Fortnite" is arguably one of the most recognizable video games in today's market. The title sets itself apart from other battle royale games with stylized graphics and a building system that lets players tear down structures and replace them with their own haphazard towers. However, like most video game developers out there, Epic Games didn't nail the aesthetic of "Fortnite" in one go.
Fortnite: Where To Find The Inkquisitor Boss And How To Beat It
If you're a fan of "Fortnite," then you know it can sometimes get spooky, but in a fun way. The massively popular battle royale game has fully embraced the Halloween season with the "Fortnightmares" event that begun on October 18 and will continue on until November 1. During this time, players won't just be able to participate in a traditional "Fortnite" experience, but will have the opportunity to participate in seasonal quests, challenges, and boss fights. Among these new bosses that players can have a crack at is the Inkquisitor.
Small Details We Noticed In The Resident Evil 4 Remake Gameplay Trailer
The "Resident Evil" series has transformed significantly over the years, and following remakes of earlier games that were fundamentally altered to meet modern expectations, the "Resident Evil 4" remake is going to make some changes too. Fans hoping to learn more about the highly-anticipated "Resident Evil 4" remake were rewarded with a ton of updates during the October 20, 2022 "Resident Evil" showcase. A new trailer and gameplay footage showed off some of the incredible graphical improvements to "Resident Evil 4," how gameplay has been updated for modern tastes, and some of the other changes coming to the classic horror game.
Resident Evil Just Shrank Lady Dimitrescu
The upcoming "Winters' Expansion" DLC pack releases October 28, 2022 and adds three major elements to "Resident Evil Village": a new campaign focused on Rose, a third person camera option, and the return of the beloved "The Mercenaries" game mode. "The Mercenaries" has been included in most "Resident Evil" games since it debuted in "Resident Evil 4," but the game mode was left out of "Resident Evil 7," making it about a decade since the score-based minigame was a major part of the series.
Elden Ring Is No Longer The Best-Reviewed Game Of 2022
Back in February, the release of "Elden Ring" came with the highest critical reviews of the year – while the PC version of the game saw backlash, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions of it received a 96 Metacritic score. The game was widely loved by critics and fans alike for a ton of reasons, including the outstanding world-building and the sense of player autonomy it creates without forced quests. While there are a few games that are more perfect than "Elden Ring," it sat at the top of games released in 2022 for eight months. However, a new game dethroned the Soulsborne title with a slightly higher Metacritic score, and it's a port of a hyper-successful PlayStation 4 game.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Gotham Knights?
"Gotham Knights," the latest video game based upon DC Comics' stable of heroes and villains, is upon us. The game follows four of Batman's sidekicks — Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood — as they become embroiled in a grand conspiracy relating to Batman/Bruce Wayne's death and the secretive figures responsible. It's an intriguing premise for sure, but unfortunately, the game seems to have fallen quite short of expectations and has garnered mostly mixed reviews since its release, with many reviews knocking its performance issues and repetitive gameplay.
Early Reactions To God Of War: Ragnarok Are All Saying The Same Thing
2018's transformative "God of War" reboot was a massive success for Santa Monica Studios, and "God of War: Ragnarok" has accordingly become one of the internet's most anticipated releases of the year. The game comes out on Nov. 9, 2022, but details on what "God of War: Ragnarok" will be like have been relatively sparse — until recently. Several major gaming outlets and creators were given an early look at "God of War: Ragnarok," and on the morning of Oct. 21, 2022 when the embargo lifted, first impressions began to roll in from everywhere.
Is Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Cross-Platform?
In March 2022, "Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed" was announced to be on the way. The game, set to release on Oct. 18, 2022, showed off four-versus-one gameplay that included a team of Ghostbusters against a player-controlled ghost. The goal of the game is either to capture the ghost or cause as much mayhem and madness as possible while avoiding the other players. Players are also able to customize both their Ghostbuster and their Ghost with abilities and equipment.
Was Overwatch Actually Better When It Had Lootboxes?
In the years since its 2016 release, "Overwatch" and its system of loot boxes inspired plenty of other games to follow suit. Some games, such as 2017's "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" immediately regretted the controversial feature as gamers made their feelings known on loot boxes and their alleged predatory nature. Even concerned parents were up in arms and, in some cases, threatening Blizzard with legal action over the "exploitative" nature of randomized loot.
Silent Hill: Ascension Is From The Minds Of Dead By Daylight And J.J. Abrams
On Oct. 19, Konami held a live event called "Silent Hill Transmission." The studio announced several new projects during this event, most notably the long-rumored "Silent Hill 2" remake. While a return to the franchise's most popular entry is certainly reason for fans to celebrate, Konami has also brought to light several new "Silent Hill" projects, such as a new game from Annapurna and Observation, that illustrate the studio's commitment to bringing the franchise back in a big way.
Does Modern Warfare 2 Have A Zombies Mode?
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is almost here, releasing on October 28. Infinity Ward has announced a campaign, multiplayer, and even some new multiplayer modes like Invasion, which includes a ton of AI soldiers to make the battlefield feel massive. However, fans wonder if this entry in the "Call of Duty" series will include a take on the fan-favorite Zombies mode, like some previous entries.
What We Know So Far About Silent Hill 2
It's been a decade since the last "Silent Hill" game, "Silent Hill: Book of Memories," came out for the PS Vita in 2012, and more than twenty years have passed since the Konami-published series first launched in 1999. The "Silent Hill" games vary wildly in quality, from the critically panned to some of the greatest horror games of all time. Of all the games in the series, none is more beloved (and praised) as "Silent Hill 2."
Konami Might Have Spoiled Its Own Silent Hill Showcase
Konami is all set to give fans answers about the return of the "Silent Hill" franchise later today. However, thanks to an apparent mistake and the work of some internet sleuths, fans may already know everything that will be touched on during this afternoon's "Silent Hill" livestream. Don't look ahead if you want to remain unspoiled!
Why Crash Bandicoot Fans Are Looking Forward To The Game Awards
Gamers have plenty of reasons to look forward to the Game Awards this year. The annual event always showcases the best of the year while also offering plenty of previews of what to expect from the future. The show is usually a good source for news and reveals of the latest and greatest games. "Crash Bandicoot” fans are particularly excited when it comes to what might be revealed at this year's Game Awards.
Overwatch 2: How To Properly Use Ashe's Abilities
"Overwatch 2" is here, despite its seriously rocky start, and being free-to-play makes it a fantastic time for new users to hop in on the fun. If one does happen to be a new user, there's a system in place that Blizzard has aptly titled its First Time User Experience that requires newcomers to play a specific number of games to unlock the majority of the enormous character roster.
Is Street Fighter 6 Cross-Platform?
While it's no secret that greed nearly ruined "Street Fighter 5," even reviews that slammed its unforgivably incomplete release — such as those from IGN or Destructoid — had to admit, the online component was rock-solid. With snappy mechanics, responsive netcode, and cross-play across all of its available platforms, "Street Fighter 5" nailed the online competitive experience — and after a few updates that really should have been part of the day one release, the game has gone on to enjoy a belated positive reception amongst fans (per DigitalTrends).
What The Critics Are Saying About Gotham Knights
Critics have finally gotten their hands on "Gotham Knights," the open-world adventure game (not set in the Arkhamverse) that follows the question of what would happen if Batman died. While players were already not happy that the game lacks a performance mode, critics were able to give a bit more insight into the technical problems of the game while also sharing opinions about other parts of the gameplay, which is pretty darn divisive.
SVG
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0