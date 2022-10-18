Read full article on original website
BBC
Drivers cutting up cyclists caught on camera in Op Snap
Hundreds more drivers have been caught on camera cutting up cyclists and overtaking in dangerous positions. Police are sharing the footage sent in by the public from roads in Devon and Cornwall that has been gathered as part of the Op Snap road safety campaign. The officer in charge of...
BBC
Bognor Regis: Family of Connor Laye "utterly heartbroken" at teenager's death
The family of a teenager who died after his motorbike and a car collided said he "had a big heart" and "caring nature". Connor Laye, 18, died in hospital after the crash in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, on 14 October. In a statement issued through Sussex Police, his family said...
BBC
Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play
Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
BBC
Aguilera updates Beautiful video with body image message
Christina Aguilera has released a new video for her hit Beautiful, which highlights the impact of social media on young people's body image and mental health in the 20 years since the song was first released. Beautiful, which was a global hit in 2002, taught a generation of young fans:...
BBC
Giraffe kills toddler in South Africa game park
A toddler has died after being trampled by a giraffe on a conservancy in South Africa, while her mother is in hospital in a critical condition. The 16-month-old girl lived with her mother at the luxury Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province. Police told the BBC the details were sketchy,...
BBC
Leah Croucher: Body identified as missing Milton Keynes teenager
A body found in the loft of a house in Milton Keynes has been identified as teenager Leah Croucher, police said. Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination was inconclusive as to the cause of death. Last week, police began a murder investigation following the discovery of human remains and...
BBC
Dovercourt murder: Drug dealer rammed BMW into chef's moped
A drug dealer has been found guilty of murdering a "talented chef" by ramming his BMW into the back of the victim's moped. Kerrin Repman, 29, died at the scene in Dovercourt, Essex, on 15 April 2020. Keith McCarthy fled to Ireland but was extradited using a European Arrest Warrant.
Boris Johnson 'booed' on flight from Caribbean vacation to London for political comeback: report
Boris Johnson left Caribbean vacation and returned to London Saturday to take a second stab at running for prime minister following Liz Truss' resignation.
BBC
Intruder says he did not intend to kill Freda Walker, 86
A man who assaulted and tied up an "elderly and defenceless" couple has told jurors he did not intend to kill either of them. Freda Walker died after being attacked by Vasile Culea while her husband Ken Walker survived but has since died from an unrelated cause. Giving evidence, Mr...
BBC
Navy officer reveals identity of buried submarine in Dartmouth
A Royal Navy officer believes he can reveal the identity of a submarine thought to have been buried in a maritime town. Lt Thomas Kemp said people in Dartmouth, Devon, have been convinced a submarine wreck was buried under Coronation Park since the 1930s. The naval officer pored over old...
BBC
Boom in small orchards revives 'hundreds' of lost apple varieties
Hundreds of neglected heritage apple varieties are being revived due to the rise of community orchards. Regional varieties, such as Arlingham Schoolboys and Ashmead's Kernel, are thriving as keen apple growers plant trees unique to a particular area. Apple hunters are even rediscovering local varieties, many of which have never...
BBC
Family tribute to fun-loving father, 40
A man who died after being hit by a vehicle will be remembered for his fun-loving personality, according to his family. Andrew Howat, 40, died on the A483 Wrexham bypass at Gresford Bank on Saturday at 22:40 BST. His family described him as a deeply loved husband, father, son and...
BBC
Leo Joe: Teen who stole cars in Birmingham detained
A teenager stole car keys from people's homes and embarked on a month-long burglary spree that "wreaked havoc" across Birmingham and Solihull. Leo Joe toured the streets looking for cars, stealing a top-of-the-range Jaguar F-Pace, Volkswagens, Mercedes and Skodas, West Midlands Police said. The 19-year-old of Sheldon pleaded guilty at...
BBC
Carlisle train derailment caused by damaged wheel, inspectors think
A freight train derailment which has closed a line was "almost certainly" caused by a damaged wheel hitting part of the track, inspectors have found. Five cement wagons derailed near Petteril Bridge junction in Carlisle at about 20:00 BST on Wednesday. It caused "substantial damage" to infrastructure, with disruption between...
Daniel Craig Steps Out in Rare Appearance with Daughter Ella at London 'Glass Onion' Premiere
Daniel Craig and his actress daughter posed together on the red carpet at the Glass Onion premiere during the BFI London Film Festival Daniel Craig hit the red carpet with a very special guest. On Sunday, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actor attended the European premiere of the film in London at the Closing Night Gala during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall. Joining him on the red carpet was his daughter, actress Ella Loudon, 30. The actor posed happily in...
BBC
Plaque unveiled for Irish woman who shot Mussolini
Dublin city council have put up a plaque to Violet Gibson. She came close to assassinating fascist leader Benito Mussolini during a speech in the 1920s. She has been seen as a forgotten heroine after she spent the rest of her life in an English mental health facility. A...
BBC
The racism row engulfing Australian netball
Next week, for the first time in more than two decades, an Aboriginal player is due to line up for Australia's national netball team - the Diamonds. It's a historic occasion and a remarkable personal achievement for Donnell Wallam, who only began playing the sport professionally about a year ago.
