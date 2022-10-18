ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Camille Antoinette Williams

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Camille Antoinette Williams. Camille Antoinette Williams is wanted by Law Enforcement for Grand Theft. 41-year-old Williams is 5' 11" tall, 200 lbs., has black hair and wears a blond wig, and has brown eyes. If you know...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot in apartment with family inside in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 30-year-old man was shot in his apartment with his family inside in Southwest Fresno on California and Tulare Avenues, according to police. Fresno police say unknown suspects broke a bedroom window and shot the man many times. The man was able to call for...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Wanted felon arrested following Clovis chase that ends in Fresno

CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A chase that began in Clovis ends with a man in custody in Fresno. The Clovis Police Department attempted a traffic stop for a traffic violation near Hwy 168 and Herndon on Wednesday afternoon. The driver failed to stop and kept going on the highway....
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

2 wanted in connection to robberies in Madera

MADERA, Calif. — Two people are wanted after police say they carried out a few robberies from a local business in Madera. The Madera Police Department is turning to the community for help in identifying the man and the woman caught on camera. Police say the duo is wanted...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Woman shot by homeowner after attempted break-in near Kerman, deputies say

KERMAN, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was shot by a homeowner early Wednesday morning after deputies say she tried to break into a home in Fresno County. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says they responded around 3:00 a.m. to a home near W. Ashlan and N. Sycamore Avenues for an attempted break-in.
KERMAN, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested after ramming undercover officer's vehicles, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Undercover officers with the Fresno Police Department's Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) arrested a man driving a stolen on Wednesday after they say he rammed their unmarked pickups. The officers say they spotted the stolen at the CVS parking lot at First St. and...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Local animal shelter sends out plea for help as inflation rises

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Inflation is not just hitting your pockets, it's also hitting local animal shelters. If your mind has been on your money lately, you're not alone. The U.S. Bureau of labor statistics reports inflation in the U.S. rose over 8% in September compared to the same time last year.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno Fighter wing paints F-15 jet patriotic

Fresno, Calif. — The Fresno 144th Fighter Wing has painted her F-15 in a special one-off paint job commemorating her milestone of 10,000 flight hours. That's Tail Flash #113. To celebrate, members of the 144th Fighter Wing painted the aircraft within this special paint scheme. The aircraft was flown...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Veterans get heroes welcome returning on Central Valley Honor Flight

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A band and hundreds of enthusiastic family, friends, and supporters turned out at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport Wednesday night to welcome home the veterans of the 23rd Central Valley Honor Flight. 68 Valley veterans basked in the love and delight of a grateful crowd...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Why Sanger stinks this time of the year

There are times when the air stinks around Sanger. City Hall says the main source of the smell is the industrial water treatment plant. Fox 26 News spent Wednesday investigating what's being done to make breathing in Sanger more tolerable. Sanger homeowner Barbara Ortiz is upset. "It makes you want...
SANGER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy