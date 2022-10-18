Read full article on original website
2nd suspect found, arrested in connection to August shooting in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A man on the run who deputies say is connected to a shooting in Cutler has been arrested. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for 23-year-old Jesus Robledo of Orange Cove as the second suspect in the shooting at the Cutler Food Mart back in August.
Gov. offers $50,000 rewards for murders in Fresno, Kern, Alameda & Ventura Counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (FOX26) — Governor Newsom's office announced $50,000 rewards for unsolved murders in Fresno, Kern, Alameda, and Ventura counties. The announcement for the availability of the rewards for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the 2001 murder of Kyrin Wright in the City of Fresno. There...
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Camille Antoinette Williams
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Camille Antoinette Williams. Camille Antoinette Williams is wanted by Law Enforcement for Grand Theft. 41-year-old Williams is 5' 11" tall, 200 lbs., has black hair and wears a blond wig, and has brown eyes. If you know...
Man shot in apartment with family inside in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 30-year-old man was shot in his apartment with his family inside in Southwest Fresno on California and Tulare Avenues, according to police. Fresno police say unknown suspects broke a bedroom window and shot the man many times. The man was able to call for...
Wanted felon arrested following Clovis chase that ends in Fresno
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A chase that began in Clovis ends with a man in custody in Fresno. The Clovis Police Department attempted a traffic stop for a traffic violation near Hwy 168 and Herndon on Wednesday afternoon. The driver failed to stop and kept going on the highway....
2 wanted in connection to robberies in Madera
MADERA, Calif. — Two people are wanted after police say they carried out a few robberies from a local business in Madera. The Madera Police Department is turning to the community for help in identifying the man and the woman caught on camera. Police say the duo is wanted...
Caught on Camera: Suspected DUI driver nearly crashes into officer in Madera
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — A suspected DUI driver in a black truck was spotted on camera almost crashing into an officer Wednesday afternoon in Madera. The Madera Police Department says, “Thank goodness for defensive driving techniques and our wonderful training staff.”. The officer is seen in the camera...
Woman shot by homeowner after attempted break-in near Kerman, deputies say
KERMAN, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was shot by a homeowner early Wednesday morning after deputies say she tried to break into a home in Fresno County. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says they responded around 3:00 a.m. to a home near W. Ashlan and N. Sycamore Avenues for an attempted break-in.
Man arrested, found with stolen vehicles and 15 catalytic converters in Chowchilla
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. — A man was arrested after police say he was found with 15 catalytic converters and stole two vehicles in Chowchilla. Officers were called to the 400 block of North 2nd St. on Wednesday for reports of a stolen vehicle. While there, a witness told police and...
Employee treated and released after being run over by tractor at Hobb's Grove in Sanger
SANGER, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno County sheriff's deputies say an employee was run over by a tractor at Hobb’s Grove Thursday night in Sanger. They say the male employee was walking and tripped in front of a tractor that pulls for the haunted hayride around 8:00 p.m. The...
Man arrested after ramming undercover officer's vehicles, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Undercover officers with the Fresno Police Department's Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) arrested a man driving a stolen on Wednesday after they say he rammed their unmarked pickups. The officers say they spotted the stolen at the CVS parking lot at First St. and...
Local animal shelter sends out plea for help as inflation rises
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Inflation is not just hitting your pockets, it's also hitting local animal shelters. If your mind has been on your money lately, you're not alone. The U.S. Bureau of labor statistics reports inflation in the U.S. rose over 8% in September compared to the same time last year.
Fresno Fighter wing paints F-15 jet patriotic
Fresno, Calif. — The Fresno 144th Fighter Wing has painted her F-15 in a special one-off paint job commemorating her milestone of 10,000 flight hours. That's Tail Flash #113. To celebrate, members of the 144th Fighter Wing painted the aircraft within this special paint scheme. The aircraft was flown...
Elderly man killed after his motorized scooter got stuck on train tracks in Selma
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was killed early Friday morning when he was hit by a train in Selma. Selma police responded to the railroad crossing at Floral Ave. near Front St. around 2:00 a.m. for the report of a train hitting a person. When they got there...
Veterans get heroes welcome returning on Central Valley Honor Flight
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A band and hundreds of enthusiastic family, friends, and supporters turned out at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport Wednesday night to welcome home the veterans of the 23rd Central Valley Honor Flight. 68 Valley veterans basked in the love and delight of a grateful crowd...
$210,000 donated to Clovis North band members to fund NY trip for Thanksgiving Day Parade
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — Clovis North Band members are one step closer to New York for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as a generous donation has popped up. $210,000 will help cover the rest of the cost to allow all team members to go. We are humbled by...
Why Sanger stinks this time of the year
There are times when the air stinks around Sanger. City Hall says the main source of the smell is the industrial water treatment plant. Fox 26 News spent Wednesday investigating what's being done to make breathing in Sanger more tolerable. Sanger homeowner Barbara Ortiz is upset. "It makes you want...
Woman dead after being hit by car while crossing street in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman is now dead after being hit by a car while crossing the street Wednesday night in Visalia. Police say the driver did not stop but turned herself in a short time later. The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. at Tulare Avenue and Mooney...
