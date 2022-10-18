Read full article on original website
Susan Magnuson
2d ago
I lived in Ashland for 38 years and I'm surprised the parks department doesn't have chairs made of gold for all the money they have.
theashlandchronicle.com
City Forests Climate Change Adaptation Plan Open House October 25
The Ashland Forest Lands Commission and City staff are seeking feedback on a proposed climate change adaptation plan for 1,100 acres of City and Ashland Parks and Recreation Commission forests in and around the community. A public open house will be held October 25 at 7 p.m. at The Grove, located at 1195 East Main St (just east of the Police Station and Council Chambers). The draft plan is linked below in the background section for review. You can join in person or via Zoom at: https://zoom.us/j/94738146782.
theashlandchronicle.com
The Final Results of the Second Ashland Chronicle Election 2022 Straw Poll
The final results of the Second Ashland Chronicle Election 2022 Straw Poll are in. Not surprisingly, all of the results were similar to the results of the first poll. Votes for the state offices were overwhelmingly for the Democratic candidates. The Ashland electorate is very heavily skewed Democratic. The races...
ijpr.org
A sales tax to fund law enforcement? Josephine County proposal has uncertain future
If the new tax, called the Law Enforcement Retail Activities Tax, or LERAT, doesn’t pass, nearly all 18 sheriff’s office deputies will receive pink slips next year, according to Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel. "That leaves us with, next year it’ll be a $2.5 million shortfall. And that...
KDRV
Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114
MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
oregonbusiness.com
Silo Wellness Plans Psychedelic Ranch Near Ashland
A November ballot measure could upend plans for a psilocybin retreat — so the company is hedging its bets. Silo Wellness, Oregon’s only publicly traded psychedelics company, announced plans Thursday for a joint venture that would allow the company to use a Southern Oregon ranch for psylocibin retreats.
KTVL
Ripple Effect: Major challenges enforcing code violations at JOCO illegal grows
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Along with Josephine County's challenges getting rid of its illegal marijuana grows, enforcing code violations on those properties is also a major challenge. Thomas Peterson with Josephine County Code Enforcement said he and his one co-worker inspected about 500 different illegal grows each of the...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 10/19 – Grants Pass Boil Water Advisory Lifted, Jackson County Animal Shelter DOG Adoption Event, Candidates For Oregon Governor Meet Tonight For The Last Televised Debate
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Grants Pass Boil Water Advisory Lifted After Main Water Break. The boil water advisory issued by city officials yesterday has been lifted after...
KTVL
Wolf Creek food bank reopens after 'intoxicated' volunteers put a pause on the program
WOLF CREEK — After some volunteers showed up under the influence, the Wolf Creek Food Bank put a pause on operations to re-evaluate the program. The food bank in Josephine County currently provides 100 to 120 families with food every Tuesday afternoon. “There were a few volunteers that would...
KTVL
New Oakdale Middle School mascot and colors revealed
The new Oakdale Middle School in Medford officially announced its mascot and colors ahead of its opening next fall, with the Oakdale Owls the newest addition to the Medford School District. Key stakeholders made the choice from a list that included Bears, Oxen and Coyotes. "We took those four options,...
basinlife.com
Wonderful Home For Sale at 4350 Calimesa Way, Klamath Falls… Shown by Rick Batsell of Keller Williams Realty. Come See This Beauty!
Welcome to this beautiful Keller built home for sale at 4350 Calimesa Way. This beautiful home has 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths and a large 3-car garage, located in the nice neighborhood of Sunset East in Klamath Falls. Shown by top real estate agent Rick Batsell, of Keller Williams Realty.
KTVL
Ask10: "Is the Black Bird outdoor store still coming to Phoenix?"
PHOENIX — News10 viewer Star wrote in asking, "We have heard that Black Bird wanted to come to Phoenix but the city council vetoed the big black bird statue. Are they still coming, or is the deal off?" The Black Bird outdoor sporting goods store will be adding a...
KDRV
Police find illegal grow site after searching neighboring property for its illegal grow operation
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – After taking down an illegal marijuana grow site on Monday, the Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) found another site right next door. On October 17, JMET searched a property on the 1600 block of Cedar Flat Road near Williams, OR. There, they found more...
kptv.com
6 Texans charged with impersonating DEA agents, robbery in southern Oregon
MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - Six Texas men were indicted Thursday in Medford for impersonating DEA agents and attempting to rob a southern Oregon marijuana producer, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, the six suspects traveled from San Antonio, Texas to Oregon in...
krcrtv.com
"Haunted" Dunsmuir Hotel now has its own movie!
SISKIYOU CO, Calif. — — Hotel Dunsmuir is not only a historical hotel in downtown Dunsmuir, but now it’s been turned into a thriller movie. Hotel Dunsmuir is a 2022 thriller movie that follows a woman escaping an abusive relationship, who ends up staying at the “haunted” hotel.
KTVL
Two arrested after 32 malnourished, neglected animals discovered at Rogue River residence
ROGUE RIVER — Following a report of a sick dog in the front yard of a Rogue River residence, 32 neglected and abused animals were rescued from the residence. Three animals were found dead. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrested two individuals, 71-year-old Michael Lee Hamilton and 61-year-old Debbie...
6 Texas men disguised as DEA agents tried to steal marijuana during armed home invasion in southern Oregon, feds say
Six Texas men, disguised as Drug Enforcement Administration agents and armed with guns, busted into a home in rural Josephine County in mid-March, tied up five people found inside and then attempted to load pounds of marijuana into their vehicles, according to court records. The men displayed fake badges, carried...
Klamath Falls, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KTVL
A different kind of threat looms beneath Mount Shasta this fall
MOUNT SHASTA, CALIF. — Mount Shasta, California's fifth-tallest peak is classified as a potentially active volcano in Siskiyou County. While the last known major volcanic eruption occurred nearly 3,200 years ago and no eruption is imminent, a different kind of threat could come to nearby towns this fall. The...
