ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbangor.com

LePage take future plans amid governor election

LEWISTON — Former governor Paul LePage was at the Franco American Center in Lewiston Friday where he addressed his position on some major issues. Food and heating costs were points of discussion for the former governor, who suggested there should be an appointed energy expert beyond the regulatory group known as the Maine Public Utilities Commission.
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Portland's new charter could declare it sits on stolen land

PORTLAND, Maine (BDN) -- In November, Portland residents are being asked to approve sweeping changes to the city’s charter including controversial items that would result in a strengthened mayor, a financially independent school board and a citizen-led police oversight board. But, amid the ongoing fury, one charter change question...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles online appointment system starts Monday

AUGUSTA, Maine — The new system that will save Mainers time at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles will soon be unveiled at branch offices around the state. Scheduling for online appointments will go live on Monday, with each of the 13 branches across the state having appointments throughout each day. The link for the appointment system has not been revealed.
AUGUSTA, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Edgecomb selectmen seek protection order against resident

What started as a request for municipal records is now heading to court. Edgecomb Selectmen Dawn Murray, Ted Hugger and Mike Smith along with Code Enforcement Officer George Chase are seeking a yearlong protection order against resident Timothy Harrington. During the Oct. 13 board meeting, Murray updated selectmen on their request for a protection order.
EDGECOMB, ME
mainepublic.org

Portland police say Cumberland County Jail's intake police puts community at risk

Forty-four year old Steven Gruerman of Appleton was arrested Wednesday night for operating under the influence and operating without a license. Under normal circumstances, police say Gruerman would have been taken to the Cumberland County Jail. But since August, the jail has limited intakes to the most severe offenses because of a lack of staff.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Family plans rallies around Maine before winter for missing man

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three rallies for a man who went missing in Bangor in June will take place around the state Friday and this weekend. His family feels they are running out of time to find him before winter sets in. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher has been...
BANGOR, ME
NECN

Homicide Investigation in Lewiston, Maine Has Locals Shaken Up

A man's death this week has been ruled a homicide by the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, prompting an investigation that involves local, state and federal authorities, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety. Lewison police officers responded to the 50 block of River Street...
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Wood bank providing heating fuel for neighbors

NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — With winter approaching, communities across Maine are dealing with skyrocketing heating fuel costs. According to the governor's Energy Office, the average statewide cost for a gallon of heating oil is $5.42. At this same time last year, the average cost per gallon was $3.10. With...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
nerej.com

Rock Row developers to build Maine’s first mass timber office building

Westbrook, ME The first commercial office building in Maine that will primarily use cross-laminated timber (CLT) will be funded in part by a $250,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The 150,000 s/f office building, at 100 Rock Row, will include 30,000 s/f of retail space on the first floor.
WESTBROOK, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy