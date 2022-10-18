Read full article on original website
LePage take future plans amid governor election
LEWISTON — Former governor Paul LePage was at the Franco American Center in Lewiston Friday where he addressed his position on some major issues. Food and heating costs were points of discussion for the former governor, who suggested there should be an appointed energy expert beyond the regulatory group known as the Maine Public Utilities Commission.
'We are divided,' Portland mayor says while citing issues of political divisiveness
PORTLAND, Maine — "This is the real state of our city. We are polarized. We are divided," Portland Mayor Kate Snyder said during the State of City address Monday evening. After discussing achievements in Portland surrounding housing, pandemic recovery, and more, Snyder turned her focus in the address to the growing divisiveness in Portland politics.
Portland's new charter could declare it sits on stolen land
PORTLAND, Maine (BDN) -- In November, Portland residents are being asked to approve sweeping changes to the city’s charter including controversial items that would result in a strengthened mayor, a financially independent school board and a citizen-led police oversight board. But, amid the ongoing fury, one charter change question...
Portland police chief: Intake policies at Cumberland County Jail have negative impact to public safety
PORTLAND, Maine — Police claim Steven Gruerman from Appleton was stopped on Riverside Street for operating without a license and operating under the influence. He was brought to Portland police headquarters where Gruerman was issued citations for the driving offenses. During his citations, he threatened to harm officers and blow up the police station.
Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles online appointment system starts Monday
AUGUSTA, Maine — The new system that will save Mainers time at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles will soon be unveiled at branch offices around the state. Scheduling for online appointments will go live on Monday, with each of the 13 branches across the state having appointments throughout each day. The link for the appointment system has not been revealed.
State Rep Calls for Investigation Into Gray-New Gloucester Teacher Over Political Rant to 8th Grader
The State Representative from New Gloucester on Monday called on MSAD 15 officials to launch an investigation into allegations that a middle school teacher at Gray-New Gloucester Middle School discussed her sexuality with an 8th grade student. Audio secretly recorded by the student revealed that resource room instructor Ann Cook...
Neo-Nazi group marches through Lewiston park
More than 20 people dressed in black marched through the park on Oct. 2. Witnesses said it was an attack on Lewiston's refugee community.
Edgecomb selectmen seek protection order against resident
What started as a request for municipal records is now heading to court. Edgecomb Selectmen Dawn Murray, Ted Hugger and Mike Smith along with Code Enforcement Officer George Chase are seeking a yearlong protection order against resident Timothy Harrington. During the Oct. 13 board meeting, Murray updated selectmen on their request for a protection order.
Portland Public Schools will now allow high school students to attend all games
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland Public Schools is adjusting its policy on who can attend athletic events at its high schools. This comes after school leaders banned high school students from Portland and Deering from attending sporting events at the other school because of fights. That decision has now been reversed.
Avesta Housing builds 52-unit apartment complex for asylum seekers in South Portland
South Portland will soon be home to a 52-unit apartment building that will provide housing for asylum seeking families, many of whom are currently staying in motels and shelters. But some housing advocates say the new space is just a drop in the bucket. Avesta Housing is overseeing construction of...
Portland police say Cumberland County Jail's intake police puts community at risk
Forty-four year old Steven Gruerman of Appleton was arrested Wednesday night for operating under the influence and operating without a license. Under normal circumstances, police say Gruerman would have been taken to the Cumberland County Jail. But since August, the jail has limited intakes to the most severe offenses because of a lack of staff.
Maine veterans experiencing homelessness get boost in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — It couldn't have been a more comfortable fall day in Portland on Wednesday, but Mainers know winter's cold weather is closing in. While the freezing temperatures are a concern for Mainers experiencing homelessness, the need for those people is always great regardless of the time of year.
Pregnant Woman Sparks Debate About Bathrooms in Portland’s Monument Square
It's unfortunately a problem we've probably all run into at one point or another. You're out and about in Portland, strolling up and down Monument Square either enjoying the weather or window shopping (or actual shopping) when all of a sudden -- it hits. The urge to go to the...
Child at Boys & Girls Club asks LePage about his opinion on abortion
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's Republican candidate for governor, former Governor Paul LePage, paid a visit to the Boys and Girls Club in Portland on Monday. The group says it was a chance for LePage to tour the clubhouse and learn about the programs offered. After the tour, the kids got...
Closed Since 2020, Hugo’s in Portland, Maine, Announces It Won’t Be Reopening
One of Maine's most iconic restaurants will not be reopening its doors. The longtime Portland fine dining establishment, Hugo's, announced its official closure on social media recently. After closing during the pandemic, the owners have decided not to reopen the renowned eatery. It officially marks the end of a 30+ year run of some of Portland's most distinguished food.
Family plans rallies around Maine before winter for missing man
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three rallies for a man who went missing in Bangor in June will take place around the state Friday and this weekend. His family feels they are running out of time to find him before winter sets in. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher has been...
Homicide Investigation in Lewiston, Maine Has Locals Shaken Up
A man's death this week has been ruled a homicide by the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, prompting an investigation that involves local, state and federal authorities, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety. Lewison police officers responded to the 50 block of River Street...
Travel Publication Names Binga’s the Best Chicken Wing Joint in the State of Maine
Congratulations are in order for one of southern Maine's most popular spots for wings and, well, zingers. Binga's Wingas, known for its tasty food and clever marketing, was named the best chicken wing joint in the state by human interest site Travel Pulse. The site had this to say about...
Wood bank providing heating fuel for neighbors
NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — With winter approaching, communities across Maine are dealing with skyrocketing heating fuel costs. According to the governor's Energy Office, the average statewide cost for a gallon of heating oil is $5.42. At this same time last year, the average cost per gallon was $3.10. With...
Rock Row developers to build Maine’s first mass timber office building
Westbrook, ME The first commercial office building in Maine that will primarily use cross-laminated timber (CLT) will be funded in part by a $250,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The 150,000 s/f office building, at 100 Rock Row, will include 30,000 s/f of retail space on the first floor.
