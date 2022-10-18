Read full article on original website
pethelpful.com
Cat's Unexpected Reaction to Mom's Halloween Skeleton Decoration Just Won the Internet
No matter when you decide to hang your Halloween decorations (cough August cough), we can all agree that video of a cat getting just a tad confused by the whole Halloween-thing is positively hilarious. In the cat's defense, she'd probably never seen a skeleton before. The video was shared by...
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever Named 'Kevin' Gets Halloween Costumes Based on His Name
With Halloween just around the corner (like, within a matter of days, people) we costume procrastinators have to get it together! Luckily, one precious Golden Retriever and his creative paw-rents are here to offer some ideas, though they'll work even better if you're also named Kevin. Still, there isn't a person in the world who can't appreciate these amazing costumes.
pethelpful.com
Little Dog's 'Paddington Bear' Costume Is Halloween Internet Gold
As Halloween approaches, we are seeing more and more adorable pet costumes pop up on our TikTok feeds, and we aren't complaining! It's so fun to see how creative these pet parents can be when putting together the costumes for their fur babies. One pup is capturing hearts in her amazing costume that you don't want to miss.
iheart.com
The Spookiest And Most Adorable Pet Costumes Ever
Halloween is just around the corner, so if you still haven't found a paws-itively perfect costume for your favorite furry friend, now is the time. Any pet owner knows the struggle of finding the best costume to show off their four-legged pal's unique personality, or maybe you simply want to find a tiny outfit to compliment your own costume.
Amateur British photographer, 74, is left 'shaking' after capturing jaw-dropping photographs of rare black leopard devouring antelope on a Kenyan safari
An amateur British photographer has captured jaw-dropping pictures of a rare black leopard stalking at night. Steve Darling, 74, was on a Kenyan safari earlier this month when he spotted the big cat as they made their way back to camp. The Shrewsbury snapper said he was 'shaking' after observing...
Cops were called after a neighbour complained about my ‘obscene’ bush – but Instagram and TikTok fans love it
A CHEEKY gardener has told how cops were called to his home after a neighbour complained about his “obscene” bush. Richard Jackson's x-rated topiary has entertained passers-by for two decades, with Instagram and Tik-Tok fans desperate to feature it on their online profiles. He crafted the cheeky gesture...
Dog's Last Cuddle Before 'Crossing The Rainbow Bridge' Melts Hearts Online
A dog named Bowie has melted hearts on the internet after a video of his last cuddle with his owner before "crossing the rainbow bridge" went viral on social media. The video shared on TikTok on September 28 by the dog's owner, under the username iamrachelmarch, shows the 13-year-old golden cocker spaniel cuddling with his human one last time, resting his head on her shoulder seeking comfort.
Woman left in hysterics after dad catches 'multi-legged creature' in the bathroom
A mum says she was left in hysterics when she came home to discover her dad had hunted down and 'trapped' a creature lurking in her bathroom, only for it to turn out to be something much less scary. Jen Robinson's dad, Pete Robinson, had popped over to fix a...
pethelpful.com
Chihuahua Adopts Rescued Baby Squirrel As Her Own and It's Nothing Short of Precious
Losing your mom is always a difficult experience, but it can be made a bit easier by getting love and support from those around you. Sometimes, that love and support can come from the places you least expect it, such as from a different species. One dog is helping a rescue baby squirrel through such an ordeal in this viral video.
A Two-year-old playing with neighbor's doggy went viral over internet
Grab Screenshot from a twitter user Buitengebieden. We all love our dogs. They are loyal, funny, gentle and faithful. This cute animal can be a good option to spend your free time and freshen your mind.
pethelpful.com
Dog Mom Forgets to Leave the Light on for Her Pup and the Guilt Is Real
Many pet owners know the struggle of having to do certain things to placate your pets when you leave the house. Some people give their pups a bone to distract them, and others leave music on to give their pets some background noise. One woman forgot to do this for her dog, and the pup was not pleased.
pethelpful.com
Missouri Rescue Organization Finds Unexpected Abandonded Puppies in Heartbreaking Clip
TikTok user @rescueone_sgf, an animal rescue and medical facility from Springfield, Missouri, was on a mission to rescue three abandoned adult huskies. But during the rescue mission, this organization found a very heartbreaking surprise. Rescuers went to the house where the abandoned Huskies were and once they opened the front...
Watch Shark Leap From Water To Catch Fish in Extremely Rare Footage
A Reddit user told Newsweek that other beachgoers were shocked and "didn't understand what was happening," as the shark thrashed about.
ohmymag.co.uk
Here are 5 most affectionate dog breeds
A dog is a real commitment, like any animal. If you want a sociable and very affectionate animal, there are certain breeds that will give excellent character. If you're thinking of adopting a new companion but are unsure of the breed, then here are five dog breeds that you might like.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home
A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
Man Is Stunned Watching Deer Eats A Whole Rabbit Alive
“I guess it could be worse, it ain’t that bad,. In the middle of a hot damn desert sittin’ in a tank…”. Or… getting eaten alive by a deer. We’ve all thought we’ve had some pretty bad days at some points in our lives, but the next time things feel like they’re going south for you, just put think about this poor rabbit.
pethelpful.com
Small Breed Dog Rescue in Texas Introduces Their Adoptable Pups in Adorable Video
In recent years, there has been an increased push for people to adopt rescue dogs from shelters, but unfortunately there are many sweet pups that still languish without a home or a family. To help, one rescue is trying to get their pups adopted with cute videos of them to spread awareness of their availability.
pethelpful.com
Video of Maine Coon Cat Giving the Dog a Massage Is Enough to Make Anyone Envious
Sometimes you really need a massage. But why shell out the big bucks to pay for a professional masseuse when your cat is willing to break up those knots for free? We're being 100 percent serious, just look at a video shared on TikTok by one person who caught their Maine Coon Cat working their magic on the dog's back.
pethelpful.com
Video of Dog's Hilariously Rude Way of Asking for Treats Is Going Beyond Viral
Look your dog might be your best friend, but that doesn't mean they always mind their manners. In fact, sometimes they're like one dog, who's gone viral for the impolite way she asked her mama for a treat. Don't worry though, she took her pup's sass in stride. Apparently Sapphire...
pethelpful.com
Video of Cockatoo Trying to Distract Dad From Doing the Laundry Is Just the Best
Sometimes, having a pet is exactly like having a child. There's no such thing as personal space or alone time, and you end up dedicating most of your time, money, and energy into keeping a small being alive. Still, nothing beats the unconditional love you get in return. Dogs, cats,...
