pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever Named 'Kevin' Gets Halloween Costumes Based on His Name

With Halloween just around the corner (like, within a matter of days, people) we costume procrastinators have to get it together! Luckily, one precious Golden Retriever and his creative paw-rents are here to offer some ideas, though they'll work even better if you're also named Kevin. Still, there isn't a person in the world who can't appreciate these amazing costumes.
pethelpful.com

Little Dog's 'Paddington Bear' Costume Is Halloween Internet Gold

As Halloween approaches, we are seeing more and more adorable pet costumes pop up on our TikTok feeds, and we aren't complaining! It's so fun to see how creative these pet parents can be when putting together the costumes for their fur babies. One pup is capturing hearts in her amazing costume that you don't want to miss.
iheart.com

The Spookiest And Most Adorable Pet Costumes Ever

Halloween is just around the corner, so if you still haven't found a paws-itively perfect costume for your favorite furry friend, now is the time. Any pet owner knows the struggle of finding the best costume to show off their four-legged pal's unique personality, or maybe you simply want to find a tiny outfit to compliment your own costume.
Newsweek

Dog's Last Cuddle Before 'Crossing The Rainbow Bridge' Melts Hearts Online

A dog named Bowie has melted hearts on the internet after a video of his last cuddle with his owner before "crossing the rainbow bridge" went viral on social media. The video shared on TikTok on September 28 by the dog's owner, under the username iamrachelmarch, shows the 13-year-old golden cocker spaniel cuddling with his human one last time, resting his head on her shoulder seeking comfort.
pethelpful.com

Chihuahua Adopts Rescued Baby Squirrel As Her Own and It's Nothing Short of Precious

Losing your mom is always a difficult experience, but it can be made a bit easier by getting love and support from those around you. Sometimes, that love and support can come from the places you least expect it, such as from a different species. One dog is helping a rescue baby squirrel through such an ordeal in this viral video.
pethelpful.com

Dog Mom Forgets to Leave the Light on for Her Pup and the Guilt Is Real

Many pet owners know the struggle of having to do certain things to placate your pets when you leave the house. Some people give their pups a bone to distract them, and others leave music on to give their pets some background noise. One woman forgot to do this for her dog, and the pup was not pleased.
ohmymag.co.uk

Here are 5 most affectionate dog breeds

A dog is a real commitment, like any animal. If you want a sociable and very affectionate animal, there are certain breeds that will give excellent character. If you're thinking of adopting a new companion but are unsure of the breed, then here are five dog breeds that you might like.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home

A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
Whiskey Riff

Man Is Stunned Watching Deer Eats A Whole Rabbit Alive

“I guess it could be worse, it ain’t that bad,. In the middle of a hot damn desert sittin’ in a tank…”. Or… getting eaten alive by a deer. We’ve all thought we’ve had some pretty bad days at some points in our lives, but the next time things feel like they’re going south for you, just put think about this poor rabbit.
pethelpful.com

Video of Dog's Hilariously Rude Way of Asking for Treats Is Going Beyond Viral

Look your dog might be your best friend, but that doesn't mean they always mind their manners. In fact, sometimes they're like one dog, who's gone viral for the impolite way she asked her mama for a treat. Don't worry though, she took her pup's sass in stride. Apparently Sapphire...
pethelpful.com

Video of Cockatoo Trying to Distract Dad From Doing the Laundry Is Just the Best

Sometimes, having a pet is exactly like having a child. There's no such thing as personal space or alone time, and you end up dedicating most of your time, money, and energy into keeping a small being alive. Still, nothing beats the unconditional love you get in return. Dogs, cats,...

