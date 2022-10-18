Governor Cooper Announces 440 New Jobs and $85 Million Investment for Scotland County as Food Processing Company Expands to North Carolina

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Infrastructure Fall 2022 application round closed with 649 submitted applications for drinking water, wastewater and stormwater funding, nearly reaching the record number of applications received in the Spring 2022 funding round. The applications represent more than $2.7 billion in funding requests and reflect needs across the state, with utilities in 91 of North Carolina’s 100 counties requesting funding.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO