ocala-news.com
Fort McCoy man accused of committing $118 theft at Dollar General
A 34-year-old Fort McCoy man was arrested after he was accused of stealing $118 worth of merchandise from a Dollar General store in Marion County. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a deputy trainee responded to the Dollar General located at 12911 NE Jacksonville Road in Anthony in reference to a theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a female employee who advised that she had observed Dustin Lee Heaberlin as he improperly scanned multiple items at a self-checkout kiosk.
click orlando
14-year-old girl gave $10K in stolen money to classmates, Marion deputies say
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. – A 14-year-old girl caused a stir at a north Florida middle school this week when she handed out more than $10,000 that officials say she stole from her grandmother's safe. Marion County deputies responded to Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield on Thursday after reports that...
alachuachronicle.com
Hawthorne man arrested in connection with May shooting death in Southwest Downtown Parking Garage
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ny’trell Eugene Perry, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following an investigation into the shooting death of Michael Reed, Jr., on May 1 at the Southwest Downtown Parking Garage. Perry was charged with swinging at a man from Ocala with his gun, at which point the gun accidentally went off; a few minutes later, that man reportedly saw Perry pointing a gun at him and fired in self-defense, killing Reed.
UPDATE: Forest High School lockdown ends after firearm found in bathroom, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Forest High School in Ocala is back to normal operations after a lockdown was put in place Friday morning. Marion County deputies confirmed that the lockdown that was placed at Forest High School has been cleared. Deputies said the school is back to normal operations...
WCJB
Family prepares to sue after inmate death at Alachua County Jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The family of an inmate who authorities say committed suicide in the Alachua County jail is preparing to sue. Central Florida Attorney Orlando Sheppard confirmed to TV20, he is pursuing a wrongful death suit on behalf of the family of Caleb Fink, 24, who died in the custody of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.
Lake County deputies search for man who approached boy at school bus stop
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies are investigating after a 12-year-old boy said a man tried to get him to get into his car. Deputies said the East Ridge Middle School student was waiting for the bus on Third Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, when someone in a silver SUV called his name and told him to get in.
WCJB
Levy, Gilchrist County deputies find escaped inmate
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist and Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found an inmate who escaped custody for a couple of hours. Deputies say Frank Joseph Desalvo escaped custody from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office in the area of County Road 129 near the Levy County line.
14 People Discovered In “Deplorable” Conditions When Cops In Florida Execute Search Warrant
Deputies and detectives in Florida, executing a narcotics search warrant, discovered 14 individuals living inside a deplorable structure with makeshift electrical lines powered by a generator. According to investigators, the search warrant was served at 3 Amigos Road in DeBary, Florida. The Volusia County Sheriff’s
villages-news.com
Habitual traffic offender with brass knuckles nabbed near Oakland Hills
A habitual traffic offender with brass knuckles tucked in the door pocket of his vehicle was nabbed near Oakland Hills. Jeremy Michael Saunders Jr., 27, of Ocklawaha, was driving a white 2003 Hyundai with an inoperable headlight at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was pulled over near the Oakland Hills development on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake, according to arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
News4Jax.com
Case that rocked community back in spotlight as HaLeigh Cummings’ father walks out of prison
As the father of a 5-year-old Putnam County girl who disappeared in 2009 walked out of prison Wednesday, his daughter’s unsolved case, which has remained a raw wound in the community for more than a decade, has been thrust back into the spotlight. The Florida Department of Corrections confirmed...
Marion County Fire Rescue, “a department in crisis” says union president
Marion County Fire Rescue is having a difficult time retaining employees, having lost 70 firefighters, more than 10% of the department’s staff this year alone. According to documents associated with fire union contract negotiations obtained by the Gazette, the department has 68 positions open for firefighters and paramedics, or EMS, and 48 newly budgeted positions.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for threatening woman with gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Leneiall Stanley Sapp, 29, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly threatening to shoot a woman and her children. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of an armed disturbance in the Holly Heights area after midnight...
click orlando
Man tried to lure child into SUV near Lake County school bus stop, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies are looking for a man who tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into his SUV near a school bus stop Thursday morning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The student at East Ridge Middle School told deputies a man...
WCJB
Shooting in Ocala left one person dead and one in the hospital
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Ocala on Tuesday. At 5:18 p.m. Tuesday, the shooting happened in a car in a Super 8 Motel parking lot at 3916 W Silver Springs Blvd, according to the Ocala Police Department.
Inverness Man Arrested For Killing An Inmate In Jail
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – On Tuesday, 33-year-old Brodrick Larnell Houston of Inverness, Florida, was arrested by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on murder charges. This arrest stems from an altercation that occurred in September between inmates at the Citrus County Detention Facility, where Houston
News4Jax.com
Bodycam footage shows what Gainesville officers experienced after being exposed to white powdery substance
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One of the Gainesville police officers who was rushed to the hospital after being exposed to a dangerous drug while responding to a disturbance is speaking out about his experience. The officer, who wished to not be identified, said he feared for his life. Back in...
Man accused of threatening to livestream killing of child, family
A Florida man faced a federal judge on Tuesday after being accused of sexually exploiting children online and threatening to kill one of the children while live streaming.
WCJB
Recent shootings in Levy County create uneasy feelings
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two related shootings in East Williston have raised concerns about safety in the area. The shootings stem from a dispute between two groups of teenagers, according to Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies. “We don’t have any direct ties to gang violence in this particular case,”...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GCSO apprehends escaped inmate
Numerous law enforcement agencies collaborated to apprehend a Gilchrist County Jail inmate who escaped Thursday morning. According to a Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) press release, inmate Frank Joseph DeSalvo, 50, escaped from the jail just before 11 a.m. While in the temporary recreation yard, DeSalvo threw his clothes over the razor wire and scaled the fence.
WCJB
Deadly crash on US 301 in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash blocked all lanes on US 301 in Alachua County. According to FHP troopers, the crash happened a little before 8 this evening. The crash happened just south of Orange Heights near State Road 26. We’ll have more details as they become available.
