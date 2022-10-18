ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

ocala-news.com

Fort McCoy man accused of committing $118 theft at Dollar General

A 34-year-old Fort McCoy man was arrested after he was accused of stealing $118 worth of merchandise from a Dollar General store in Marion County. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a deputy trainee responded to the Dollar General located at 12911 NE Jacksonville Road in Anthony in reference to a theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a female employee who advised that she had observed Dustin Lee Heaberlin as he improperly scanned multiple items at a self-checkout kiosk.
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Hawthorne man arrested in connection with May shooting death in Southwest Downtown Parking Garage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ny’trell Eugene Perry, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following an investigation into the shooting death of Michael Reed, Jr., on May 1 at the Southwest Downtown Parking Garage. Perry was charged with swinging at a man from Ocala with his gun, at which point the gun accidentally went off; a few minutes later, that man reportedly saw Perry pointing a gun at him and fired in self-defense, killing Reed.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Family prepares to sue after inmate death at Alachua County Jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The family of an inmate who authorities say committed suicide in the Alachua County jail is preparing to sue. Central Florida Attorney Orlando Sheppard confirmed to TV20, he is pursuing a wrongful death suit on behalf of the family of Caleb Fink, 24, who died in the custody of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Levy, Gilchrist County deputies find escaped inmate

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist and Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found an inmate who escaped custody for a couple of hours. Deputies say Frank Joseph Desalvo escaped custody from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office in the area of County Road 129 near the Levy County line.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Habitual traffic offender with brass knuckles nabbed near Oakland Hills

A habitual traffic offender with brass knuckles tucked in the door pocket of his vehicle was nabbed near Oakland Hills. Jeremy Michael Saunders Jr., 27, of Ocklawaha, was driving a white 2003 Hyundai with an inoperable headlight at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was pulled over near the Oakland Hills development on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake, according to arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
LADY LAKE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested for threatening woman with gun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Leneiall Stanley Sapp, 29, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly threatening to shoot a woman and her children. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of an armed disturbance in the Holly Heights area after midnight...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Shooting in Ocala left one person dead and one in the hospital

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Ocala on Tuesday. At 5:18 p.m. Tuesday, the shooting happened in a car in a Super 8 Motel parking lot at 3916 W Silver Springs Blvd, according to the Ocala Police Department.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Recent shootings in Levy County create uneasy feelings

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two related shootings in East Williston have raised concerns about safety in the area. The shootings stem from a dispute between two groups of teenagers, according to Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies. “We don’t have any direct ties to gang violence in this particular case,”...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GCSO apprehends escaped inmate

Numerous law enforcement agencies collaborated to apprehend a Gilchrist County Jail inmate who escaped Thursday morning. According to a Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) press release, inmate Frank Joseph DeSalvo, 50, escaped from the jail just before 11 a.m. While in the temporary recreation yard, DeSalvo threw his clothes over the razor wire and scaled the fence.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Deadly crash on US 301 in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash blocked all lanes on US 301 in Alachua County. According to FHP troopers, the crash happened a little before 8 this evening. The crash happened just south of Orange Heights near State Road 26. We’ll have more details as they become available.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

