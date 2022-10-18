Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Buffalo police investigate Genesee Street shooting
Buffalo police are investigating a Friday night shooting that occurred around the 1800 block of Genesee Street.
Bloomfield man faces DWI charge for multicar crash
A man from Bloomfield faces a DWI charge following a crash involving four vehicles.
Two shot in overnight incident near College and Allen Streets
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were shot in an overnight incident, according to Buffalo police. Police say that it happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday near College Street and Allen Street. Two males were struck in the leg area. They were both transported to ECMC and were both listed in stable condition. Anyone with […]
Buffalo police investigating Friday night shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night. Officers responded to a call around 9 p.m. Friday on the 1800 block of Genesee Street, where it is said a 30-year-old male was struck multiple times. He was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone […]
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man arrested for burglary of Livingston County business
CALEDONIA, N.Y. — A Rochester man was arrested for a burglary committed in Livingston County. 45-year-old Juan Merced is accused of breaking into a business on North Street in Caledonia at around 4 a.m. on September 15. Responding officers observed the glass door of the business was smashed. Authorities...
Cheektowaga man accused of killing estranged wife after domestic violence arrest
On October 5 Bennefield allegedly shot his estranged wife, 40-year-old Keaira Hudson, as she was sitting inside her vehicle in the area of Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue in Buffalo.
Buffalo man sentenced to prison after drunk driving kills teenage passenger
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to an indeterminate term of incarceration between 4 to 12 years in prison.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Accused of Stealing Fmr. Officer's Gun
One man is now under arrest for stealing the gun of a retired police officer, who was shot and killed inside his car on Jefferson Avenue following a traffic accident. Rochester Police say retired Officer William Booker was shot and killed early on the morning of September 25th. As he...
nyspnews.com
Man from grand Island arrested for DWI
On October 19, 2022, Troopers out of SP Grand Island arrested Aaron J. Lee 41 of Grand Island, NY for driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and failure to maintain lane. On October 19, 2022, Troopers stopped Lee on Basin Road in the town of Grand Island for...
Driver facing manslaughter charge after deadly crash on 390
MCSO believes alcohol may have been involved in fatal accident.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest 2 Rochester residents for possessing a stolen handgun from North Carolina.
On October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:39 a.m., the State Police conducted a traffic stop on Epworth Street in the city of Rochester. The operator and passenger were both taken into custody after Troopers discovered a loaded 9mm handgun in the vehicle reported stolen out of Halifax County, North Carolina. Destiny Desir, age 26, and Devyn Sizer, age 28, both Rochester residents, were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree.
nyspnews.com
woman from Buffalo was arrested for DWI
On October 21, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Kristen M. Wilkinson, 32 of Buffalo, NY for driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a chemical test, open container and following to close. On October 21, 2022, Troopers responded to a two-car accident on Mian Street in the town...
3 charged, weapons recovered in Buffalo raid
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people are facing charges after weapons and drugs were recovered following the execution of a search warrant on Duerstein Street, Buffalo Police said. A loaded M4/AR-15 style rifle with a high capacity magazine, a loaded Glock 22 with a fully-automatic switch along with small quantities of fentanyl and cocaine were […]
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Man accused of killing RPD officer gets new attorney
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Kelvin Vickers, who is accused of killing Rochester police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, has a new attorney. Vickers appeared in court on Friday morning. His original public defender has an ethical conflict and can no longer represent him. His new defense attorney is Mike Schiano. Schiano recently represented one of the RPD officers named in the Daniel Prude case.
13 WHAM
Woman arrested for altercation at Unity Hospital
Greece, N.Y. — Police responded to Unity Hospital for the report of a disturbance just after noon Thursday. The incident occurred in the maternity ward and involved several suspects, all known to one another, according to police. The preliminary investigation found there was a physical altercation between several adults.
Buffalo police investigating two vehicle accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating an accident that occurred Friday morning. Just before 8:40 a.m., officers responded to South Park and Tifft Street where they say two vehicles were involved in an accident. They say one vehicle rolled over in the accident. A mother and child were transported to local […]
WHEC TV-10
Man critically injured in overnight shooting on Lyell Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is in the hospital Saturday morning with life-threatening injuries after police say he was shot multiple times. This happened on Lyell Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Friday. Police say the victim is a man in his 30s. He was taken to Strong Hospital . Police tell us...
Town of Tonawanda Police Department reports missing 59-year-old woman
The Town of Tonawanda Police Department announced Friday afternoon that a 59-year-old woman has been reported missing in the Town of Tonawanda.
Batavia police looking for suspect in stabbing
Anyone with information on this incident can call Batavia police at (585) 345-6350 or their confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.
West Seneca police asking for assistance locating missing vulnerable adult
Police said 27-year-old Eric Czechowski has not been seen since Wednesday. He was last seen on Burch Avenue.
Comments / 0