Batavia, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Two shot in overnight incident near College and Allen Streets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were shot in an overnight incident, according to Buffalo police. Police say that it happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday near College Street and Allen Street. Two males were struck in the leg area. They were both transported to ECMC and were both listed in stable condition. Anyone with […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating Friday night shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night. Officers responded to a call around 9 p.m. Friday on the 1800 block of Genesee Street, where it is said a 30-year-old male was struck multiple times. He was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone […]
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man arrested for burglary of Livingston County business

CALEDONIA, N.Y. — A Rochester man was arrested for a burglary committed in Livingston County. 45-year-old Juan Merced is accused of breaking into a business on North Street in Caledonia at around 4 a.m. on September 15. Responding officers observed the glass door of the business was smashed. Authorities...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Accused of Stealing Fmr. Officer's Gun

One man is now under arrest for stealing the gun of a retired police officer, who was shot and killed inside his car on Jefferson Avenue following a traffic accident. Rochester Police say retired Officer William Booker was shot and killed early on the morning of September 25th. As he...
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Man from grand Island arrested for DWI

On October 19, 2022, Troopers out of SP Grand Island arrested Aaron J. Lee 41 of Grand Island, NY for driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and failure to maintain lane. On October 19, 2022, Troopers stopped Lee on Basin Road in the town of Grand Island for...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest 2 Rochester residents for possessing a stolen handgun from North Carolina.

On October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:39 a.m., the State Police conducted a traffic stop on Epworth Street in the city of Rochester. The operator and passenger were both taken into custody after Troopers discovered a loaded 9mm handgun in the vehicle reported stolen out of Halifax County, North Carolina. Destiny Desir, age 26, and Devyn Sizer, age 28, both Rochester residents, were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree.
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

woman from Buffalo was arrested for DWI

On October 21, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Kristen M. Wilkinson, 32 of Buffalo, NY for driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a chemical test, open container and following to close. On October 21, 2022, Troopers responded to a two-car accident on Mian Street in the town...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

3 charged, weapons recovered in Buffalo raid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people are facing charges after weapons and drugs were recovered following the execution of a search warrant on Duerstein Street, Buffalo Police said. A loaded M4/AR-15 style rifle with a high capacity magazine, a loaded Glock 22 with a fully-automatic switch along with small quantities of fentanyl and cocaine were […]
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Man accused of killing RPD officer gets new attorney

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Kelvin Vickers, who is accused of killing Rochester police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, has a new attorney. Vickers appeared in court on Friday morning. His original public defender has an ethical conflict and can no longer represent him. His new defense attorney is Mike Schiano. Schiano recently represented one of the RPD officers named in the Daniel Prude case.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Woman arrested for altercation at Unity Hospital

Greece, N.Y. — Police responded to Unity Hospital for the report of a disturbance just after noon Thursday. The incident occurred in the maternity ward and involved several suspects, all known to one another, according to police. The preliminary investigation found there was a physical altercation between several adults.
GREECE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating two vehicle accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating an accident that occurred Friday morning. Just before 8:40 a.m., officers responded to South Park and Tifft Street where they say two vehicles were involved in an accident. They say one vehicle rolled over in the accident. A mother and child were transported to local […]
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man critically injured in overnight shooting on Lyell Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is in the hospital Saturday morning with life-threatening injuries after police say he was shot multiple times. This happened on Lyell Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Friday. Police say the victim is a man in his 30s. He was taken to Strong Hospital . Police tell us...
ROCHESTER, NY

