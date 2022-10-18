Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Could Have Biggest Opening Weekend of 2022
The only people who may be anticipating the debut of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel fans are Marvel accountants. The first sequel to one of the biggest superhero movies of all time is tracking for a gargantuan opening weekend that should make it one of the biggest films of 2022 as soon as it premieres in theaters.
The Most Popular Horror Movies (And Where to Stream Them)
The only thing scarier than an immortal demon clown who feeds on your fears is trying to keep track of where your favorite horror movies are on streaming. It’s so hard! There’s just too many titles, and too many places to find streaming films these days. There are big streamers like Netflix and HBO Max, specialty sites like The Criterion Channel or Shudder (which, as an all-horror streaming service, is particularly valuable at this time of year), and even ad-supported hubs like Tubi or Pluto TV.
The Best ’90s Movies
For those who lived through them, it can be very hard to believe the 1990s were more than 25 years ago. (Okay fine. It is very hard for me to believe it.) Disney’s Aladdin, the top-grossing movie of 1992, is now as old as Disney’s original One Hundred and One Dalmatians was when Aladdin first came out. Time stops for no man, dog, or blue genie.
Timothy Dalton Joins the Cast of ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’
As fans anxiously await the season five premiere of Yellowstone on Nov. 13, production on another prequel for the beloved series is well underway. 1923 is set to stream on Paramount+ in December, and Timothy Dalton has been added to the cast. According to Variety, Dalton will play Donald Whitfield...
‘Yellowstone’ Premiering Season 5 Two Weeks Early, In Movie Theaters
Yellowstone's Season 5 premiere is set for Nov. 13, but on Oct. 29, fans will be able to watch it on the big screen. The early look comes courtesy of a partnership between MTV, 101 Studios and AMC Theatres. For $15 you get the two-hour premiere and the series premiere of Tulsa King, Taylor Sheridan's newest show starring Sylvester Stallone.
Kevin Costner Casts ‘Yellowstone’ Villain in Upcoming New Movie
Kevin Costner's massive film series Horizon is beginning to take shape. Filming is underway, and fans of Yellowstone will recognize at least one of the main actors. Will Patton, who played Garrett Randall during Season 4 of Yellowstone, has just been announced for an unspecified role. Costner's John Dutton and Patton's Randall battled throughout the most recent season of the Paramount Network show. One season prior, fans learned that Dutton's son Jamie was adopted, and Randall — an ex convict — was his birth father.
Ralphie Returns in First ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Teaser
Almost 40 years later, it’s time for another Christmas Story. Technically there has already been two sequels to the 1983 cult classic A Christmas Story. In 1994, Bob Clark, the director of the original Christmas Story, made the movie My Summer Story, with Kieran Culkin in the role of Ralphie. Then in 2012, there was a direct-to-video sequel called A Christmas Story 2, made with a different cast and totally ignoring the events of My Summer Story. That film starred Braeden Lemasters as a slightly older Ralphie during yet another mishap-filled Christmas holiday.
Everything New on Disney+ in November
Disney+ has settled into this space where some months you get a lot of stuff, and some months, well, maybe there’s a couple of new things. November is definitely one of the a lot of stuff months. There’s the premiere of Disenchanted, the long-awaited sequel to the live-action fairy...
