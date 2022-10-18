Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Maine
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Pregnant Woman Sparks Debate About Bathrooms in Portland’s Monument Square
It's unfortunately a problem we've probably all run into at one point or another. You're out and about in Portland, strolling up and down Monument Square either enjoying the weather or window shopping (or actual shopping) when all of a sudden -- it hits. The urge to go to the...
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23
Welcome to the weekly edition of things to do this weekend. Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live here, you can always find something to get you out of the house with my weekly things to do around Maine. This weekend there are family-friendly events; opportunities for you to start your holiday shopping with several craft fairs; and a few car shows. There is even a dog wash fundraiser if you are near Palmyra. I've kept the Halloween events separate, so if you are looking for something for the kids or even the adults, check out my Halloween happenings. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!
WMTW
Wood bank providing heating fuel for neighbors
NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — With winter approaching, communities across Maine are dealing with skyrocketing heating fuel costs. According to the governor's Energy Office, the average statewide cost for a gallon of heating oil is $5.42. At this same time last year, the average cost per gallon was $3.10. With...
Down East
Best of Maine
The Brooms at Wiscasset’s Village Handcraft Will Sweep You Off Your Feet. Shopkeeper Eric McIntyre’s handmade brooms are designed to be displayed and used. A new book looks at how Bill Cohen’s 650-mile campaign jaunt became not only a success story, but also a Maine political tradition.
nerej.com
Rock Row developers to build Maine’s first mass timber office building
Westbrook, ME The first commercial office building in Maine that will primarily use cross-laminated timber (CLT) will be funded in part by a $250,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The 150,000 s/f office building, at 100 Rock Row, will include 30,000 s/f of retail space on the first floor.
mainebiz.biz
Portland native named CEO of door-to-door delivery business
Portland native Nancy Pak was named CEO of Walden Local Meat Co., a Massachusetts-based, direct-to-consumer share program that hand-delivers meat products to consumers' doorsteps across the Northeast, including Maine and New Hampshire. Pak spent more than 20 years at Colgate-Palmolive, where she eventually rose to vice president and general manager...
wabi.tv
Family plans rallies around Maine before winter for missing man
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three rallies for a man who went missing in Bangor in June will take place around the state Friday and this weekend. His family feels they are running out of time to find him before winter sets in. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher has been...
Jail limitations put officers and civilians at risk, Portland police say
PORTLAND, Maine — The tightening of the Cumberland County Jail's acceptance policy put officers and civilians at risk this week when a suspect who typically would have been held to the jail was denied, leading police to release him, Portland Interim Police Chief Heath Gorham said Friday. The jail...
mainepublic.org
Avesta Housing builds 52-unit apartment complex for asylum seekers in South Portland
South Portland will soon be home to a 52-unit apartment building that will provide housing for asylum seeking families, many of whom are currently staying in motels and shelters. But some housing advocates say the new space is just a drop in the bucket. Avesta Housing is overseeing construction of...
The Generosity Of This Maine Food Truck Owner Will Make You Cry
Even though we have had food trucks in Maine for decades, it has only been in the last few years that the state has gone through a food truck revolution. It seems like the pandemic, and its social distancing requirements, just ramped up that revolution. In just a few years, we went from seeing places that served chicken fingers and hot dogs, to food trucks serving gourmet mac & cheese, Pad Thai, and more.
WMTW
Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles online appointment system starts Monday
AUGUSTA, Maine — The new system that will save Mainers time at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles will soon be unveiled at branch offices around the state. Scheduling for online appointments will go live on Monday, with each of the 13 branches across the state having appointments throughout each day. The link for the appointment system has not been revealed.
7 New Places Opening in the Maine Mall Just in Time for the Holidays
As each day passes, we all get a little bit closer to the holiday season. That means people are already thinking Black Friday deals and where they can shop to grab all the must-have items before they're sold out. The Maine Mall is always packed with shoppers throughout November and...
NECN
Homicide Investigation in Lewiston, Maine Has Locals Shaken Up
A man's death this week has been ruled a homicide by the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, prompting an investigation that involves local, state and federal authorities, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety. Lewison police officers responded to the 50 block of River Street...
Tire Review
Sullivan Tire Adds Two Maine Locations
Sullivan Tire and Auto Service announced the acquisition of the retail and commercial operations of Central Tire in Sanford and Shawmut, Maine. Sullivan Tire says Sanford’s retail center increases the number of Sullivan Tire’s retail locations to a total of 78 throughout New England. The company says Central...
Maine Firefighter’s Act of Kindness to Little Girl After Scary Crash Exemplifies New England’s Compassion
First responders don't get enough credit. I mean it. Firefighters, paramedics, police officers, nurses, and more do not get enough appreciation. Now, you maybe thinking, "yes they do," however, I would venture to guess that 90% of the phenomenal work first responders do goes unnoticed. Not this story. I won't...
WGME
Sunny skies in Maine, but when will the snow really start to fly?
PORTLAND (WGME)--If the end of October has you thinking about when we can expect the first big winter snowfall in Maine, you’re not alone. Many ski resorts across Maine and New Hampshire have already been testing out snowmaking equipment, and we have seen some flakes already in the high elevations of Maine and New Hampshire.
mainepublic.org
Barbara Bush Children's Hospital in Portland sees uptick in RSV cases
Some pediatricians in Maine say they're seeing a surge in cases among infants and young children of a respiratory virus known as RSV. Dr. Mary Ottolini, chair of pediatrics at the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital at Maine Medical Center in Portland, said the respiratory virus season has been turned upside down. Typically RSV starts to appear in December, she said, but it showed up two months early this year.
foxbangor.com
LePage take future plans amid governor election
LEWISTON — Former governor Paul LePage was at the Franco American Center in Lewiston Friday where he addressed his position on some major issues. Food and heating costs were points of discussion for the former governor, who suggested there should be an appointed energy expert beyond the regulatory group known as the Maine Public Utilities Commission.
Help Me Find The Little Girl Who Made My Day in Traffic on Western Ave in Augusta
I left the radio station early today to head to an event they had me scheduled for and I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. This is one of those examples. Before heading to Gardiner for my event, I had to stop at Shaw's on Western Avenue in Augusta. After getting what I needed, I hopped back into the Moose Caboose, plugged the address of my location into my GPS and headed to exit the parking lot.
