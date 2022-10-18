ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New on Disney+ November 2022

By Greta Bjornson
 3 days ago
Disney+ is giving us some early holiday treats this November. The streamer is introducing some festive content, but also premiering a couple new adventure shows, keeping the Marvel content coming and dropping the sequel to a beloved original movie.

First up on Disney+ this month, be on the lookout for Save Our Squad with David Beckham, a series about the soccer star hitting streaming on Nov. 9. The four-part doc follows Beckham as he mentors the Westward Boys in East London, coaching the football team to greatness.

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, a National Geographic series from Darren Aronofsky that follows Thor himself as he tries to learn how to live longer and get the most out of the human body. Catch the series premiere on Nov. 16.

Disney+ is also debuting The Santa Clauses, a series based on the Tim Allen holiday movie, on Nov. 16, which will be followed by the release of the Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted. See Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey reunite onscreen when the movie premieres Nov. 24.

Wondering what other shows and movies are coming to Disney+ in November? Here’s a full list:

Released November 1

Released November 2

Airport Security (S1, S2, S3)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S2)

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S4)

Dino Ranch (S2, 6 episodes)

Locked Up Abroad (S3 – 9 episodes, S4 – 3 episodes, S5, S6, S7, S8, S9 – 10 episodes, S10 10 episodes, S11)

To Catch a Smuggler (S1, S2, S3)

Donna Hay Christmas

Andor (Episode 9)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Episode 206 “Twigs”)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Episode 203 “A Gold Bar in Fort Knox”)

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t (Episode 3)

Released November 3

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Released November 4

The Gift

Ocean’s Breath

Saving Notre Dame

Shortsgiving

Director by Night

Marvel Studios Legends (“King T’challa”, “Princess Shuri”, “The Dora Milaje”)

Released November 7

Dancing with the Stars (Episode 9 (Live))

Released November 9

Breakthrough (S1, S2)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown (S1)

The Lion Ranger (S1)

World’s Deadliest (S3)

The Montaners (5-episode premiere)

Save Our Squad with David Beckham

The Tatami Time Machine Blues

Zootopia+ (Shorts)

Andor (Episode 10)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Episode 207 “Spirit of the Ducks Part 2”)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Episode 204 “Free of Pointless Command”)

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! (Episode 4)

Released November 11

Eyewitness: D-Day

Fire of Love

Mary Poppins Returns (Sing-Along Version)

Port Security: Hamburg

Sea of Shadows

Released November 14

Dancing with the Stars (Episode 10 (Live))

Released November 16

Atlas of Cursed Places (S1)

Ice Road Rescue (S6)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)

Ultimate Survival WWII (S1)

World’s Deadliest Snakes (S1)

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth (Season 1 Premiere)

The Santa Clauses (2-Episode Premiere)

Andor (Episode 11)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Episode 208 “Trade Rumors”)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Episode 205 “Blank Expression”)

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! (Episode 5)

Released November 18

Game of Sharks

Genoa Bridge Disaster

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 20 episodes)

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Diggity Dog (S1)

Mickey Mousekersize (S1)

Virus Hunters

Best in Snow

Disenchanted

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse

The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse

Released November 20

ELTON JOHN LIVE: FAREWELL FROM DODGER STADIUM

Released November 21

Dancing with the Stars Finale (Episode 11 (Live))

Released November 23

Egypt with the World’s Greatest Explorer (S1)

Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S1)

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 2 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S1, 4 episodes)

Witness to Disaster (S1)

World’s Deadliest: Jaws and Sins (S1)

Andor Season Finale (Episode 12)

Daddies On Request

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Episode 209 “Summer Breezers”)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Episode 206 “Commitment to All Things Cozy”)

The Santa Clauses (“Chapter Three: Into the Wobbly Wood”)

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! (Episode 6)

Released November 25

Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force (Special)

Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs of the Caribbean (Special)

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Released November 28

Mickey Saves Christmas

Released November 30

Buried Secrets of WWII (S1)

Firebuds (S1, 3 episodes)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 4 episodes)

The Witch Doctor Will See You Now (S1)

Willow Premiere (Episode 1)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Episode 210 “Lights Out”)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Episode 207 “A Joyful Lens”)

The Santa Clauses (“Chapter Four: The Shoes Off the Bed Clause”)

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! (Episode 7)

Decider.com

Decider.com

