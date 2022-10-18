ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended

Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News.  Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
CINCINNATI, OH
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can

It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
FLORIDA STATE
TMZ.com

MSU Football Player Sam Westmoreland Found Dead At A Church, Cops Say

Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland was found dead on Wednesday at a church ... cops tell TMZ Sports. A spokesperson for the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office says they discovered the offensive lineman's body after they were called out to Blackjack Missionary Baptist Church in Starkville regarding a death investigation.
STARKVILLE, MS
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jalen Hurts Gives Another Glimpse of Himself in Columbia Spot

The more Jalen Hurts puts himself out there, the more we learn. A couple of weeks ago, the Eagles QB turned up on the ManningCast with brothers Peyton and Eli during a Monday Night Football game. More recently, he was a guest on Whistle’s Days Off series wearing a winter...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Texas High School Football Scores: Live Game Updates From Week 9

View the original article to see embedded media. It is Friday night in Texas and Week 9 of the 2022 high school football season kicks off with a ton of huge games across the state tonight. You can follow all of the Friday night action on SBLive Texas including live...
TEXAS STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Austin hosts Dallas in Western Conference semifinals

FC Dallas (14-9-11, third in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Austin FC (16-10-8, second in the Conference during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC -106, FC Dallas +252; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Austin hosts Dallas in the Western Conference semifinals. Austin is 10-9-8...
AUSTIN, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

WNBA Coach Curt Miller Is Just the Spark L.A. Needs

In 2016, when Curt Miller took over as the coach of the Sun, he inherited stewardship of a WNBA franchise that had missed three consecutive postseasons. On Friday, the Sparks announced Miller as their next coach, hoping for a similar turnaround, with the 54-year-old leaving Connecticut having made six consecutive playoff appearances and the Finals in two of its last four campaigns.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

ANALYSIS: 5 Keys to the Game

We break down our five keys to the game against Duke. What do the Miami Hurricanes need to do to come out with a win today?
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Ja Morant scores 49 points in Grizzlies’ win over Rockets

Ja Morant scored 49 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Morant carried the team on a night Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones struggled. Bane made just 3 of 16 shots for 14 points and Jones was 4 for 13 with 11 points.
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Aidan Hutchinson: Lions Used to People “Throwing Us Away”

Detroit Lions rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson is aware of just how critical fans of the team can actually be. With elevated expectations heading into the season, the team has only one victory in five attempts to start the 2022 NFL season. After a disappointing start to the season, the...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Thunder Fall to Timberwolves in 2022 Season Opener

After an eventful offseason, the Thunder opened the 2022-23 season with a 115-108 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis on Wednesday night. Oklahoma City went 0-4 against the Timberwolves last year. Wednesday’s contest served as center Rudy Gobert’s Minnesota debut; the French big man annihilated the Thunder under the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Davante Adams Will Play for Raiders Amid Charge

View the original article to see embedded media. Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams will reportedly play on Sunday amid the misdemeanor assault charge levied against him after he appeared to shove a cameraperson while leaving the field after a disappointing loss to the Chiefs. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Why Russell Wilson is Struggling With the Broncos

Back from New York (here’s what I wrote on the Jim Irsay–Daniel Snyder news there), and now ready for your questions …. From Josh Turnbaugh (@Turns31): WTF is wrong with Russ?. Josh, this is my opinion, and one I expressed in the Oct. 10 MMQB column after talking...
ALABAMA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dan Campbell: Sheila Hamp Is ‘Frustrated’

In the second year of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era, the Detroit Lions have a disappointing 1-4 record. Campbell has expressed his displeasure with the team’s start and is taking accountability for the mishaps that have caused Detroit to falter late in games. During the team’s bye...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NFL 2023 Mock Draft: Who Do Bills Take in Round 1?

While the Buffalo Bills continue to steamroll through the regular season, there's always someone who has an eye towards the future. The next NFL Draft is just six months away, and the Bills will have a chance to continue building a championship team ... or shoring up a team to defend the Super Bowl title.
BUFFALO, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lions Select QB Will Levis, DL Bryan Bresee in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

In several early 2023 NFL mock drafts, the Lions are selecting their next franchise quarterback within the first five picks. The Draft Network came out with it's latest 2023 mock draft on Sunday and in it, it had Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting at No. 3 overall and at No. 21 overall (via the Rams).
DETROIT, MI

