Read full article on original website
Related
Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade
Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Aidan Hutchinson: Lions Used to People “Throwing Us Away”
Detroit Lions rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson is aware of just how critical fans of the team can actually be. With elevated expectations heading into the season, the team has only one victory in five attempts to start the 2022 NFL season. After a disappointing start to the season, the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How the NFL Has Caught up to Kyle Shanahan’s Scheme
SANTA CLARA -- No offense in the NFL has underperformed more than the 49ers offense this season. They have some of the best weapons in the NFL -- Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle -- and yet their offense ranks just 18th in yards and 19th in points. To understand why, you must understand Kyle Shanahan's scheme.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL 2023 Mock Draft: Who Do Bills Take in Round 1?
While the Buffalo Bills continue to steamroll through the regular season, there's always someone who has an eye towards the future. The next NFL Draft is just six months away, and the Bills will have a chance to continue building a championship team ... or shoring up a team to defend the Super Bowl title.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dan Campbell: Sheila Hamp Is ‘Frustrated’
In the second year of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era, the Detroit Lions have a disappointing 1-4 record. Campbell has expressed his displeasure with the team’s start and is taking accountability for the mishaps that have caused Detroit to falter late in games. During the team’s bye...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eagles Self-Scout Reveals Bigger Issue Than Special Teams or Second-Half Scoring
The Eagles have been the best team in the NFL over the first six games of the season, something validated by being the league’s only remaining unbeaten at 6-0 and through film work. According to Pro Football Focus, which grades 13 different categories each and every week, Philadelphia has...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers DE DeMarvin Leal Expects to Return This Season
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie DeMarvin Leal was a surprise Injured Reserve placement over the weekend, shutting the defensive end down for the time being. However, according to Steelers Now's Alan Saunders, Leal expects to return this season. Saunders reports Leal has surgery on his meniscus after aggravating his knee...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NBA 2K23 MyCareer Season 2 Animations: Current and Next Gen
NBA 2K23 Season 2 is off and running, giving MyCareer players plenty of new signature animations to equip on their MyPlayers. In addition to dropping in MyTeam and The W, Season 2 has arrived in MyCareer, offering players new events, apparel and another 40-level battle pass-esque reward track to dive into free of charge. Here is a breakdown of the new MyCareer Signature Animations in NBA 2K23 Season 2 on Current and Next Gen.
Comments / 0