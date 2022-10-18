NBA 2K23 Season 2 is off and running, giving MyCareer players plenty of new signature animations to equip on their MyPlayers. In addition to dropping in MyTeam and The W, Season 2 has arrived in MyCareer, offering players new events, apparel and another 40-level battle pass-esque reward track to dive into free of charge. Here is a breakdown of the new MyCareer Signature Animations in NBA 2K23 Season 2 on Current and Next Gen.

