What the Christian McCaffrey Trade Means for the Giants and Saquon Barkley
View the original article to see embedded media. The 1-5 Carolina Panthers have begun to offload the pricey contracts of star players, such as receiver Robbie Anderson and, most recently, running back Christian McCaffrey, the latter of whom was traded yesterday to the 49ers in exchange for the 49ers' second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a 2024 fifth-round pick.
How the NFL Has Caught up to Kyle Shanahan’s Scheme
SANTA CLARA -- No offense in the NFL has underperformed more than the 49ers offense this season. They have some of the best weapons in the NFL -- Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle -- and yet their offense ranks just 18th in yards and 19th in points. To understand why, you must understand Kyle Shanahan's scheme.
Aidan Hutchinson: Lions Used to People “Throwing Us Away”
Detroit Lions rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson is aware of just how critical fans of the team can actually be. With elevated expectations heading into the season, the team has only one victory in five attempts to start the 2022 NFL season. After a disappointing start to the season, the...
After Elijah Moore’s trade demand, Jets decide to leave unhappy WR at home
The Jets will be without one of their top receivers against the Broncos Sunday. Elijah Moore will not travel with the rest of the Jets to Denver it was announced a day after his trade request. He will stay in Florham Park and train with the performance team and will rejoin the team on Monday.
Report: 49ers Acquiring Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey
The San Francisco 49ers are acquiring former All Pro running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. In exchange for McCaffrey, the 49ers are sending a whopping four picks to the Panthers. Those picks are a 2023 second-round, third-round, and fourth-round pick. On top of that, they are trading away fifth-round pick in 2024.
Lions’ Injury Report: 5 Players Out against Cowboys
The Detroit Lions are hoping practicing in pads this week will result in a positive payoff this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys on the road. Head coach Dan Campbell explained to reporters what the benefits were of increasing the intensity of practice following the bye week. “It’s just to be...
Frogs In The Pros: TCU Alumni In NFL Week 7 Action
25 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters heading into Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week:. View the original article to see embedded media. Andy Dalton, QB, New Orleans Saints– Dalton threw for 361 yards...
Micah Parsons: ‘It’s ‘Shark Week,’ ’1 Lion’ & ‘I Want My Interception’ in Cowboys vs. Detroit
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons took the stage at The Star as his team preps to play host to the Detroit Lions and issued a series of humorous proclamations. To wit ... *On the "Lion-backer'' facing the Lions: "There can only be one Lion, man. ... When you're the lion,...
Why Russell Wilson is Struggling With the Broncos
Back from New York (here’s what I wrote on the Jim Irsay–Daniel Snyder news there), and now ready for your questions …. From Josh Turnbaugh (@Turns31): WTF is wrong with Russ?. Josh, this is my opinion, and one I expressed in the Oct. 10 MMQB column after talking...
Dan Campbell: Sheila Hamp Is ‘Frustrated’
In the second year of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era, the Detroit Lions have a disappointing 1-4 record. Campbell has expressed his displeasure with the team’s start and is taking accountability for the mishaps that have caused Detroit to falter late in games. During the team’s bye...
Steelers Head to Miami With Three Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will head to Miami to face the Dolphins in Week 7 with three players on their injury report. After starting the week with 11 players missing practice time due to injuries, the Steelers ended their practice sessions on a very positive note injury wise. Quarterback Kenny Pickett, tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace all cleared concussion protocol and will play. Corner Cam Sutton (hamstring) and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) will also return after missing last week.
Packers Sign Receiver to Practice Squad
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers filled the open spot on their practice squad by signing receiver Kawaan Baker. He was on the field for Wednesday’s practice. Baker was a seventh-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2021. After spending most of his rookie season on their practice squad, Baker was suspended early in training camp this summer for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. He was allowed to play in the preseason, catching four passes for 44 yards, but had to sit out the first six games of the regular season. With his suspension complete, the Saints released him on Monday.
New Left Tackle Revealed On Colts’ Depth Chart
The Indianapolis Colts have struggled to find the correct starting-five combination along their offensive line this season. They've got the three veteran pillars in Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, and Braden Smith, but figuring out who should be the other two players and where they should line up has proven to be a challenge.
NFL 2023 Mock Draft: Who Do Bills Take in Round 1?
While the Buffalo Bills continue to steamroll through the regular season, there's always someone who has an eye towards the future. The next NFL Draft is just six months away, and the Bills will have a chance to continue building a championship team ... or shoring up a team to defend the Super Bowl title.
WNBA Coach Curt Miller Is Just the Spark L.A. Needs
In 2016, when Curt Miller took over as the coach of the Sun, he inherited stewardship of a WNBA franchise that had missed three consecutive postseasons. On Friday, the Sparks announced Miller as their next coach, hoping for a similar turnaround, with the 54-year-old leaving Connecticut having made six consecutive playoff appearances and the Finals in two of its last four campaigns.
Steelers DE DeMarvin Leal Expects to Return This Season
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie DeMarvin Leal was a surprise Injured Reserve placement over the weekend, shutting the defensive end down for the time being. However, according to Steelers Now's Alan Saunders, Leal expects to return this season. Saunders reports Leal has surgery on his meniscus after aggravating his knee...
Lions Select QB Will Levis, DL Bryan Bresee in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
In several early 2023 NFL mock drafts, the Lions are selecting their next franchise quarterback within the first five picks. The Draft Network came out with it's latest 2023 mock draft on Sunday and in it, it had Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting at No. 3 overall and at No. 21 overall (via the Rams).
Austin hosts Dallas in Western Conference semifinals
FC Dallas (14-9-11, third in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Austin FC (16-10-8, second in the Conference during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC -106, FC Dallas +252; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Austin hosts Dallas in the Western Conference semifinals. Austin is 10-9-8...
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard Reveals Plan For Upcoming Back-to-Back
View the original article to see embedded media. LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made his long awaited return to basketball on Thursday night in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers. It was his first official game since the 2021 Western Conference Semi-Finals, and he came off the bench in a limited role. Despite playing just 21 minutes, Leonard looked good, pouring in 14 points on an efficient 50% from the field.
