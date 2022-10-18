Read full article on original website
“Very, very tough”: Matildas to face Canada, Ireland, Nigeria as World Cup draw announced
The Matildas have been drawn against Olympic champions Canada, first-timers Ireland, and Nigeria in next year’s home World Cup, giving Sam Kerr’s team a tricky but navigable task to the knockout rounds. The challenge is now known to Australia and the other 28 confirmed qualifiers for the 2023...
From Fashion Illustration to Fashion Portraiture: One Artist’s Journey
Sharan Ranshi is lifting the long-limbed, sketched fashion model into the world of fine art. It’s a new life for the fashion illustration: one that abandons the stark white page and lands the drawn women in a color storm of living room luxury, giving them moods and personalities that make the women themselves a thing of interest — not just the clothing they’ve been sketched into.More from WWDInside Charisse Pearlina Weston's Solo Exhibition at the Queens MuseumInside Control Gallery's First Exhibition, 'Post Graffiti'Paris Exhibition Explores How Frida Kahlo Constructed Her Identity Through Clothing “I started off doing fashion illustration and it developed...
