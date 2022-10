WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While a common non-drug treatment called ablation exists for the heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation (a-fib), the procedure can be more problematic for women than for men. A-fib, a chaotic electrical pattern in the upper chambers of the heart, affects up to 20% of Americans during their lifetimes. It can be dangerous, raising the odds for a stroke. A new study looked to...

