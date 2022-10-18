ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

Why you need a flu shot

By Canva
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QsbeP_0idu6Ctf00

Vaccination is not a guarantee against illness, but it is a strong deterrent. Aside from helping the body build immunity to the influenza strains most likely to circulate in a given flu season, the flu vaccine can reduce the severity of the illness and risk of hospitalization should a person get sick despite being vaccinated.

The vaccine can also protect against serious complications arising from the flu for people with chronic conditions such as diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or heart disease. Flu vaccines can also protect pregnant women during pregnancy and their newborns during the first few months of life. Vaccination also works to limit the spread of the flu virus should an infected person come in close contact with others while contagious.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
24K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy