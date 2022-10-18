Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Whales Add $4.55 Billion Worth of ETH Since September 11
Billionaire whales have added over 14% ETH since before the Merge. The crypto sector has been trapped in bearish patterns for several weeks, and even big tokens such as Ethereum are under tremendous pressure. This has resulted in the massive dumping of tokens which has further dampened the chances of potential upticks.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Struggles at $19K, Crypto Market Stagnates on Global Inflation Woes: This Week’s Recap
The cryptocurrency market was relatively dull over the past 7 days as no major price movements took place. It appears that global inflation woes are looming over. The cryptocurrency market went through little volatility over the past seven days and is currently found almost where it was this time last week. The sentiment remains overly fearful as global inflation woes and economic unrest settle in.
cryptopotato.com
FTX-Backed Bridge Network Announces Plans for a Multichain Non-Custodial Payment Solution
[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 16th August 2022]. Bridge Network reveals plans to launch a non-custodial multichain payment product to tackle crypto off-ramps in underserved regions. The product will allow users to fund their card directly from web 3 wallets across any chain without the risk of centralized wallets infrastructure, enabling seamless & secure crypto payments in the real world.
cryptopotato.com
BTC Rejected at $20K, is $18,000 the Next Target for Bears? (Bitcoin Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s price continues to trade sideways as no big movements in either direction have taken place. As of this writing, the $18K and $20K levels are yet to be broken. On the daily timeframe, the price recently retested the broken, bearish trendline and the $18K support level. These levels provided enough support to prevent another dip toward lower prices. However, the 50-day moving average located at around $19K is persisting as a strong obstacle and is putting the brakes on a potential rally toward the $24K area.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Dipped Below $19K, TerraClassicUSD Spikes 13% (Market Watch)
USTC is today’s best performer from the lower-cap alts, while BTC stands still at $19,000. Bitcoin continues to trade in a tight range, as the biggest fluctuation in the past 24 hours came when the asset slipped below $19,000 briefly. The altcoins are also untypically stable. Terra’s original cryptocurrencies...
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Could Be Entering “Unstoppable Maturation” Stage: Bloomberg Intelligence
Bitcoin’s resilience in the face of rising rates could mean the Fed will soon quit tightening, according to Bloomberg. Mike McGlone – Senior Commodity Strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence – recently suggested that Bitcoin could be entering its “unstoppable maturation” stage as a nascent technology. The...
cryptopotato.com
Fidelity’s Crypto Arm to Provide ‘Institutional Ethereum Capabilities’
After launching an Ethereum Index Fund, Fidelity is now set to provide Ether trading options to institutional clients. Fidelity Digital Assets – the cryptocurrency subsidiary of the finance giant Fidelity Investments – will allow its institutional clients to trade Ether (ETH). The service will be available on the...
cryptopotato.com
Binance Does Not Use Uniswap (UNI) Tokens to Vote, Clarifies CZ
CZ stated that Uniswap “misunderstood” the situation. After Binance became the second-largest entity by voting power in the Uniswap DAO, the CEO of the popular DEX, Hayden Adams, took it to Twitter to describe the situation as “unique” while adding that “UNI technically belongs to its users.”
cryptopotato.com
MIRL Will Be Listed on the Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC
MIRL will be listed on the cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC, and its native token MIRL can be traded on this platform. Public information shows MEXC is the world’s top 10 cryptocurrency trading platform. Its core products include spot, leveraged ETF, perpetual contracts, NFT Index, etc., and it supports over 1,500 cryptocurrency transactions. It ranks No.1 in the world in terms of liquidity among the top 50 coins by market capitalization.
cryptopotato.com
The Metaverse is Still Popular Despite Bear Market: DappRadar
Trading volume is down with the rest of the crypto market, but metaverse worlds are retaining users. DappRadar – a Dapp discovery and analysis platform – has released a report covering the current state of the Metaverse, its use, and levels of adoption. While metaverse-related trade has slowed...
cryptopotato.com
UK Inflation Surges to 40-Year Highs, What Does it Mean for Bitcoin?
The inflation rate in the United Kingdom surpassed 10% for the first time in the past 40 years. Local economists warn that the figures could rise to 11% in the following months, driven by soaring food and fuel prices. What does it mean for Bitcoin, though?. Unseen Inflation in the...
cryptopotato.com
Binance Signals Support for New 0.2% LUNC Tax Burn
LUNC remained unfazed by the passing of the proposal and was down by nearly 8%. Binance announced updates to the deposit and withdrawal fees for LUNC and USTC on the Terra Classic network. This comes after the community passed proposal 5234, first presented by Akujiro, to lower the tax burn from 1.2% to 0.2% and take 10% of the collected seigniorage and add it to the community pool at the end of the epoch.
cryptopotato.com
XRP Crashes 17% in 10 Days but is the Worst Yet to Come? (Ripple Price Analysis)
Ripple is currently in a correction following the recent positive price action. At the time of writing, XRP has lost around 17% of its value in the last ten days after failing to break above a long-lasting resistance level. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The Daily Chart. XRP began its decline...
cryptopotato.com
Here’s How Much BTC Tesla Owned as of Q3 2022
Despite selling about 75% of its Bitcoin holdings in Q2, Tesla continues to hold its remaining BTC stash. Elon Musk’s electric car company Tesla has not sold its remaining Bitcoin stash despite bearish conditions in the crypto market. According to the firm’s Q3 report released Wednesday, Tesla held $218...
cryptopotato.com
Binance US Hires ‘The Most Feared Man on Wall Street’ as its Head of Investigations
Former special FBI agent BJ Kang will serve as Binance US’ first Head of Investigations. Binance US – the American subsidiary of the world’s largest crypto exchange – appointed the former FBI agent BJ Kang as its first Head of Investigations. In this role, he will...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Whales at 3-Year Low, Retail Investors at ATH
There’s a substantial difference in what retail and whales are doing with their BTC holdings. On-chain data revealed that the bitcoin holdings of larger investors – typically referred to as whales – have been on the decline for the past several months. At the same time, smaller...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Price Discount to Hashrate Greatest Since Q2 2020
Bitcoin’s price is at the greatest discount to hashrate since the second quarter of 2020. Bitcoin’s price may have been consolidating within a very narrow range over the past couple of weeks, but it’s hashrate does no such thing. It’s been on the rise for quite a while and charts new all-time highs regularly.
cryptopotato.com
Tim Draper’s Draper University Teams Up With CEEK to Launch Virtual Hacker House
[PRESS RELEASE – LOS ANGELES, CA, 20th October 2022]. Leading VR developer CEEK has unveiled a partnership with Draper University, founded by renowned bitcoin investor Tim Draper. The two organizations have joined forces to create The House of CEEK, the world’s virtual reality hacker house. The CEEK house...
cryptopotato.com
Big Eyes Coin Announced How Much the Team Raised Within a Week
Although the cryptocurrency market is in a dire state, with prices being 70-90% away from the all-time highs from a year ago, the popular memecoin project – Big Eyes Coin – announced impressive results in terms of token sales. This came amid the protocol’s latest initiatives that include...
Comments / 0