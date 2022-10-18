VAN WERT — The West Ohio Food Bank, recently donated over 70 bags of cat food to the Van Wert County Humane Society. The event was hosted by Trinity Friends Church as a part of Vantage Day of Caring 2022. The mobile food distribution event in Van Wert County is held once a month. “We depend on the generosity of the community to feed our shelter animals and we greatly appreciate such a sizeable donation,” stated Deb Sealscott, board president. Pictured with the donated cat food is Shyanne Williams, VW County Humane Society shelter attendant. The VWCHS is a United Way agency.

