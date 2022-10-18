Read full article on original website
wktn.com
KMS Collecting Items for Blue Star Mothers of America, Hardin County
The Kenton Middle School is collecting items to donate to Blue Star Mothers of America, Hardin County. The items will be used for holiday packages for service members. The items needed are non-perishable food such as single serve coffee packets, dried fruit, granola bars and beef jerky. Personal care items...
wktn.com
29th Hardin Leadership Graduation Plans Announced
Seventeen Hardin Leadership 2022 participants will be recognized for completing their nine session Hardin Leadership program during this year. The celebration will be held on Thursday evening, November 10th at the Elk’s Lodge Banquet Room, 117 E. Franklin St., Kenton. Gathering begins at 5:30 p.m. with dinner buffet beginning...
wktn.com
Fall Extravaganza Scheduled at Hardin Northern
The Hardin Northern Ag Department is holding a Fall Extravaganza. It will be from 4 until 6pm on Sunday October 30 at the Hites Family Farms on Township Road 189 Kenton. The event will feature a chili cookoff with a $5 entry fee and $1 to taste. Proceeds from the...
wktn.com
Bluffton University Hosting Fall Instrumental Concert
Bluffton University’s fall instrumental concert featuring Concert Band ensembles will be held this Sunday, October 23 at 2:30 p.m. The ensembles consist of Bluffton University students and community members. This event is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be taken for music scholarships.
wktn.com
KHS Hosting Veterans Day Breakfast
Kenton High School is hosting a Veterans Day Breakfast in the High School Gymnasium on Friday, November 11th. It will start at 7:00 am and will wrap up at 8 that morning with the playing of taps. Local veterans are invited to the breakfast. RSVP by email to Chris Fournier:...
wktn.com
Hardin County Players Introduces Newly Developed Program
The Hardin County Players introduced a newly developed program for older youth. They are now looking for an Apprentice Director for the program. Through this program a qualified applicant will direct the Hardin County Players Summer Theatre Workshop with the guidance and help of camp directors. The benefits of getting...
wktn.com
Annual Halloween Costume Contest and Parade in Kenton October 29
The Optimist Club of Kenton-Central Hardin County will hold their annual Halloween Costume Contest and Parade in downtown Kenton on Saturday, October 29 at 2:30 pm. Prior to the parade, the costume judging will begin at 2 pm and parade line-up at 2:20. This year’s contest and parade line-up will...
wktn.com
Fall Fest in Forest Saturday
Fall Fest in Forest will take place this Saturday October 22. The event will begin at noon with over 20 vendors as well as a bounce house, pumpkin painting and ax throwing. At least five food trucks will be set up as well. Part of West Lima Street in Forest...
WTOL-TV
Haunting in Ohio? The story of the Ceely Rose murders at Malabar Farm
LUCAS, Ohio — I am, at times, a traveler often with no specific destination in mind. So I drove that day unaware my route would take me through a picturesque area called Pleasant Valley. A tranquil drive until …. Trouble. But maybe help is across the way. That...
Paulding County Progress
Local Halloween and Trick-or-Treat celebrations announced
Numerous villages and organizations in Paulding County have announced Halloween events and Trick-or-Treat times. Halloween events in the village kick-off on Saturday, October 29. The Halloween parade will start at 3:30 p.m., with the lineup starting fifteen minutes before hand at 3:15 p.m. Costume judging will take place at the Fire Hall immediately following the parade. Trick-or-Treating will take place later that evening, from 5-6:30 p.m.
wktn.com
Kenton Rotary Seeking New Members
The Kenton Rotary Club is seeking new members, and is offering the opportunity for Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance members to give Rotary a try. Alliance members may attend one complimentary meeting of the Kenton Rotary Club, experience a meeting and enjoy lunch compliments of the Rotary Club. Email...
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
The Greater Allen County Blues Society is holding a jam session from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Lima Elks Lodge #54, 302 W. North St., Lima. Lovers of the blues will get to enjoy live blues music while helping to foster a love of blues for the next generation. Anyone is welcome to attend.
Times-Bulletin
West Ohio Food Bank donates cat food to local Humane Society
VAN WERT — The West Ohio Food Bank, recently donated over 70 bags of cat food to the Van Wert County Humane Society. The event was hosted by Trinity Friends Church as a part of Vantage Day of Caring 2022. The mobile food distribution event in Van Wert County is held once a month. “We depend on the generosity of the community to feed our shelter animals and we greatly appreciate such a sizeable donation,” stated Deb Sealscott, board president. Pictured with the donated cat food is Shyanne Williams, VW County Humane Society shelter attendant. The VWCHS is a United Way agency.
Times-Bulletin
Big crowds turn out for fall festivals at fairgrounds
VAN WERT — Fall festivals in northwest Ohio don’t get much better than this past weekend’s convergence of three festivals in one location. The Apple Festival marked its 35th year at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. The granddaddy of them all, this year, welcomed the Dairy Barn...
wktn.com
HCSO Holds Appreciation and Awards Banquet
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office held its Appreciation and Awards Banquet recently. The annual event is an opportunity to express appreciation to the entire staff as well as recognize and award exceptional service. Deputy Mason Treen was recognized as the DEPUTY OF THE YEAR. Hardin County Central Dispatch was...
wktn.com
KES Kindergarten Class Takes Field Trip
Kenton Elementary School Kindergarten students took a field trip this past Monday. The students traveled to Marion Palace Theatre in downtown Marion. They viewed a live performance of Jacqueline & The Beanstalk. The 45-minute one-woman show features Jacqueline, who does the right thing, even when no one is watching.
unioncountydailydigital.com
2nd Chances Thrift Store Seeks To Scare Up Bargains For Halloween
MARYSVILLE – Looking for just the right Halloween costume or decoration, but are on a budget this year just like everyone else? 2nd Chances Thrift Store, 112 S. Main St., has you covered. Right now, 2nd Chances Thrift Store is giving a 75% discount on all Halloween decorations and...
wktn.com
Registrations Being Accepted Now for BPD’s Citizens Police Academy Class
Bellefontaine residents are encouraged to register early for the 2023 Bellefontaine Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy Class. Several applications have been picked up and have been returned. Space is limited. The class is an opportunity to learn about the Bellefontaine Police Department and what it does for the community.
dayton.com
Rax’s return to Clark County a step in rebirth of roast beef chain
Owner tells nostalgic customers: ‘We’ve kept true to the brand as much as we can.’. For Rax owner Richard Donohue, the addition of the restaurant to the New Carlisle area is a return to the company’s roots and a continuation of the roast beef sandwich chain’s revitalization.
wktn.com
Obituary for Frank “Jason” Castle
Frank “Jason” Castle, age 45, of Harrod, passed away at The Ohio State University-Wexner Medical Center, Columbus on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Jason was born in Lima, Ohio on January 14, 1977, to Franklin Castle and Rebecca Nichols Castle. His father survives in Harrod, and his mother survives in Alger. On October 13, 2001, Jason married Chasity R. Arnett and she survives in Harrod. Also surviving is his son, Frank Jayvin Castle of Harrod. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Nikencie Ann Castle.
