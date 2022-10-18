Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Related
Inside Indiana Business
PODCAST: Rural focused power & reliability
The economic development director for Indianapolis-based Wabash Valley Power Alliance says diversity of its energy sources is key to the electricity wholesaler’s reliability and predictability. Brian Anderson says those two factors help him promote Indiana to companies that may want to locate in the Hoosier State. Anderson is the guest on the next episode of Agbioscience, the podcast presented by AgriNovus Indiana.
Inside Indiana Business
New housing project hopes to attract tech workers
Responding to a growing need for affordable and contemporary housing near Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, developers and economic development on Friday celebrated the opening of Westcott, a new housing development in the WestGate@Crane Technology Park. It was specifically designed to attract, retain and cater to professionals in high-tech...
Inside Indiana Business
State teams with Purdue, IU for local government cybersecurity program
The Indiana Office of Technology is teaming up with Purdue University and Indiana University to help the state’s cities, towns and counties beef up their cybersecurity. Under the terms of the arrangement, the state is providing $3.96 million to fund cybersecurity assessments that will be conducted by staffers and students at Purdue and IU at no cost to the participating local governments.
Inside Indiana Business
Drug maker to boost production in Seymour after FDA approval
Pennsylvania-based Lannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: LCI) has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to manufacture its Numbrino topical anesthetic product at its facility in Seymour, the company announced Friday. The company also plans to transfer the production its other liquid drug products to the plant. In an...
Inside Indiana Business
STEM Education Works, IN-MaC establish Endress+Hauser STEM studio
Lafayette-based STEM Education Works is partnering with the Indiana Next Generation Manufacturing Competitiveness Center at Purdue University to establish a new Design and Innovation Studio at Endress+Hauser’s Greenwood campus. The partners say the studio will serve as a community resource for students in Johnson and Marion counties. The 1,700-square-foot...
Inside Indiana Business
High school jobs initiative expanding in Marion County
The Indianapolis office of nonprofit Jobs for America’s Graduates says the program continues to expand throughout Marion County and is providing work opportunities for a growing number of Indiana high school students. JAG Indy is a state-affiliated program, based on a national model, that aims to keep young people in school through graduation by providing work-based learning experiences.
Inside Indiana Business
IMPO issues planning project grants
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization is awarding funds to several planning projects throughout central Indiana. The IMPO says the projects in Fishers, Greenfield, Indianapolis and Lawrence will each receive a $75,000 grant to address infrastructure and transportation needs. “Funding opportunities like this one are extremely helpful in laying the groundwork...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?
Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
buildingindiana.com
Large-Scale Sustainable Shrimp Farm On the Way
Atarraya Inc., creator of Shrimpbox, the first sustainable ‘plug-and-play’ shrimp farm technology, announced plans to establish its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in central Indiana, creating up to 65 new jobs by the end of 2025. “We’re inspired by the cutting-edge technology Atarraya has created to advance...
Inside Indiana Business
Butler to host Big East championships at new Esports Park
Butler University marked the grand opening of its new Esports Park on Thursday with a big announcement. The university says the facility, plans for which were first announced in 2019, will host the 2023 Big East Esports championships next March. The 7,500-square-foot Butler Esports Park will officially open to the...
Local News Digital
Cummins opens new remanufacturing plant in South Carolina
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Cummins celebrated the expansion of its new turbocharger remanufacturing operations in North Charleston, South Carolina, last week. Remanufacturing is an important part of Cummins’ environmental sustainability strategy, Destination Zero. By salvaging roughly 70 percent of the turbocharger’s metal by weight, remanufacturing greatly reduces the global impact of mining and refining those metals.
Inside Indiana Business
IU to break ground on new School of Medicine building
Indiana University will Wednesday break ground on a $230 million medical education and research building in downtown Indianapolis. The 11-story building, which will total more than 325,000 square feet, is the largest construction project in the history of the IU School of Medicine and will be the first new classroom space in Indy since the 1950s.
Inside Indiana Business
Infectious disease lab expands to Texas
Indianapolis-based Patients Choice Laboratories says it has acquired Infinity Laboratories LLC, an infectious disease lab based in Texas. PCL says the purchase will allow it to expand its footprint into the southern U.S. Patients Choice specializes in infectious disease, pharmacogenetics, blood work and toxicology. “We have a proud history of...
Inside Indiana Business
IU researchers land $5M grant to combat opioid crisis
Researchers from Indiana University have been awarded a five-year, $5.1 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to help reduce opioid deaths in Indiana. IU says its researchers will work with overdose fatality review teams in 19 counties to measure and improve the effectiveness of harm reduction practices. IU...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Indiana State Police Are Asking For Help
The Indiana State Police is still looking for information that will help them solve the mystery of the boy in the suitcase. The brightly colored suitcase was discovered in rural Washington County on April 6th. Inside was the body of an African American child believed to be around. 5-years-old. The...
korncountry.com
Country Squire Lakes gets full-time Jennings County deputy
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – Country Squire Lakes (CSL) and the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) have entered into a partnership to place a full-time deputy in Country Squire Lakes. CSL’s Mike Miller approached Sheriff Kenny Freeman with the proposal for the housing community. The agreement consists of...
Inside Indiana Business
Restaurateur Scott Wise, wife, file for bankruptcy
Local restaurateur Scott Wise and his wife, Amy Wise, filed for personal bankruptcy protection earlier this month, following an unsuccessful attempt to work through financial issues related to the failure of the Scotty’s Brewhouse restaurant chain. The Wises filed for bankruptcy Oct. 5 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the...
Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: These three nature spots make Indiana a little less dull
Indiana can feel insufferably dull sometimes. The small towns, the lack of mountains or beaches, just hundreds of acres of corn and wheat fields. For those seeking adventure in the world, it can feel like a full-on cage — nowhere to go and nowhere to explore. However, I am...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting: 2024 top-50 guard Rakease Passmore to take Indiana official visit
The IU staff continues to bring in top prospects in the class of 2024, and that will continue into November. Jamie Shaw of On3 reported Friday class of 2024 top-50 shooting guard Rakease Passmore has scheduled an official visit Nov. 6-8 in Bloomington. Passmore confirmed the report with The Daily Hoosier.
Comments / 0