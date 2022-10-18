Read full article on original website
17-year-old arrested in murders of 2 teenagers in Pottstown, Pa.
Suspect jailed in fatal shooting in downtown Reading
READING, Pa. — A man is behind bars on a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of another man in downtown Reading last month. Andre Lee Davis was committed to the Berks County Jail without bail Thursday night, according to court documents. Reading police had a warrant for...
Schwenksville Teen Arrested in Double Homicide
POTTSTOWN PA – A Schwenksville teen was arrested Thursday (Oct. 20, 2022) on charges of murder and robbery, stemming from the shooting deaths of two Pottsgrove High School students earlier this week in the area of Fourth and Johnson streets in Pottstown. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele, who announced the arrest, said drugs were involved in the incident.
Suspect in West Philly hit-and-run that injured 2 children surrenders to police
Police say the suspected hit-and-run driver who struck three people including two children in West Philadelphia last month has turned himself in.
Convicted Felon Busted With Guns, Drugs In Allentown Raid: Police
A small arsenal of guns and a large quantity of drugs were recovered in a raid on a Lehigh County man's home, authorities have announced. Allentown police executed a search warrant at the East Court Street home of Jonathan Rodriguez Rosado, 38, just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, local police said in a press release.
Search warrant details what police found in Lancaster home where child was fatally shot
LANCASTER, Pa. — We're learning more about what Lancaster police found inside a home where ayoung child was shot and killed by a 3-year-old on Tuesday. According to a search warrant obtained by News 8, police said they found a 9MM handgun on a table next to the child's body. The gun had an extended 30-round magazine and no serial number, police said.
Man admits to carjacking woman at King of Prussia shopping mall
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man was sent to prison for robbing a woman of her vehicle as she left the King of Prussia Plaza after a shopping trip to the popular Upper Merion mall. Andre Philip Hoston, 25, of the 4000 block of Higbee Street, was sentenced in Montgomery...
Easton police continues investigation after ‘suspicious activity’ reported near Wawa
All Lafayette students received an email from Public Safety on Oct. 12 detailing an “incident of suspicious activity” outside of the local Wawa on Cattell Street. Director of Public Safety Jeff Troxell said that the Easton Police Department had heard about a man in an SUV asking students if they wanted to purchase drugs.
Ex-correctional officer admits role in gun trafficking activities in Montgomery County
NORRISTOWN — A Bucks County woman who was once a Philadelphia correctional officer has admitted to illegally purchasing multiple firearms during a so-called “straw purchase” scheme in Montgomery County during which authorities alleged she then transferred the guns to others. Amanda L. Barr, 38, of the 2500...
Truck driver found not guilty of leaving scene of pedestrian’s death in western Berks
A Berks County jury Thursday acquitted the driver of a box truck who continued along his route after striking and killing a Robesonia man who was crossing Route 422 while walking his dog in 2021. Todd L. Frey, 56, of Manchester, York County, faced a felony charge of accidents involving...
Richmond Twp. crash leaves 1 dead
RICHMOND TWP., Pa. – A crash in Richmond Township Friday afternoon left one person dead, authorities say. The accident happened on Dryville Road, near the intersection of Fleetwood Lyons Road. Police say a vehicle was traveling west on Fleetwood Lyons Road as it was approaching the intersection. The driver...
Fatal Shooting In Allentown Was Self-Defense, DA Says
An Allentown resident was defending themself when they fatally shot a man who forced his way into a home with three others this past summer, authorities have ruled. "The homicide was justified on the basis of self-defense," Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin announced on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The trouble...
Bethlehem Township Police Arrest Guy For Attempted Kidnapping
A guy suspected of abducting a kid and making illicit contact with a youngster on Saturday at a Walmart in Bethlehem Township was arrested by police on Monday. No conclusions have been drawn from the ongoing inquiry. According to the Bethlehem Township Police Department, a guy attempted to touch a...
Garbage Truck Driver Struck Dead By Passing Car After Plowing His Vehicle Into Berks Home
A garbage truck crashed into a home in Berks County in the early morning of Friday. Oct. 21, according to a report from WFMZ. The accident occurred on Schulz Road in Hereford Township at around 5:30 a.m., the outlet reported. The driver, 55-year-old Scott L. Fichter of Bethlehem, exited the...
