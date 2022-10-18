LANCASTER, Pa. — We're learning more about what Lancaster police found inside a home where ayoung child was shot and killed by a 3-year-old on Tuesday. According to a search warrant obtained by News 8, police said they found a 9MM handgun on a table next to the child's body. The gun had an extended 30-round magazine and no serial number, police said.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO