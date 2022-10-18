ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect jailed in fatal shooting in downtown Reading

READING, Pa. — A man is behind bars on a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of another man in downtown Reading last month. Andre Lee Davis was committed to the Berks County Jail without bail Thursday night, according to court documents. Reading police had a warrant for...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man charged in Pottstown double homicide

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A man has been accused of killing two people in Pottstown earlier this week. Dominic Carboni, 17, of Schwenksville, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and robbery, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. He is...
POTTSTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Schwenksville Teen Arrested in Double Homicide

POTTSTOWN PA – A Schwenksville teen was arrested Thursday (Oct. 20, 2022) on charges of murder and robbery, stemming from the shooting deaths of two Pottsgrove High School students earlier this week in the area of Fourth and Johnson streets in Pottstown. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele, who announced the arrest, said drugs were involved in the incident.
POTTSTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Authorities Investigate After 2 Teens Gunned Down in Pottstown

Authorities are working to find the person responsible for killing two teenagers Monday night in Pottstown. Seventeen-year-old Skyler Fox, of Stowe, and 18-year-old Brandon Baycote-Byer, of Lower Pottsgrove, were found lying dead near Fox’s car, having been shot multiple times, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. Investigators found a handgun with an “obliterated” serial number at the scene.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Authorities ID 2 shot dead in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County district attorney has identified the two young men gunned down in Pottstown late Sunday night. Skyler Fox, 17, and Brandon Baycote-Byer, 18, were found dead near Fox's car at Fourth and Johnson streets around 11:30 p.m., the DA's office said in a news release Wednesday.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Main Line Media News

Man admits to carjacking woman at King of Prussia shopping mall

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man was sent to prison for robbing a woman of her vehicle as she left the King of Prussia Plaza after a shopping trip to the popular Upper Merion mall. Andre Philip Hoston, 25, of the 4000 block of Higbee Street, was sentenced in Montgomery...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Double homicide in Pottstown takes neighbors by surprise

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney continues to investigate a double homicide in Pottstown. It was around 11:30 p.m. Monday when the gunshots rang out at the intersection of Fourth and Johnson streets. "It's pretty tragic," said a neighbor who did not want to be identified. "I mean,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Richmond Twp. crash leaves 1 dead

RICHMOND TWP., Pa. – A crash in Richmond Township Friday afternoon left one person dead, authorities say. The accident happened on Dryville Road, near the intersection of Fleetwood Lyons Road. Police say a vehicle was traveling west on Fleetwood Lyons Road as it was approaching the intersection. The driver...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Fatal Shooting In Allentown Was Self-Defense, DA Says

An Allentown resident was defending themself when they fatally shot a man who forced his way into a home with three others this past summer, authorities have ruled. "The homicide was justified on the basis of self-defense," Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin announced on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The trouble...
ALLENTOWN, PA
californiaexaminer.net

Bethlehem Township Police Arrest Guy For Attempted Kidnapping

A guy suspected of abducting a kid and making illicit contact with a youngster on Saturday at a Walmart in Bethlehem Township was arrested by police on Monday. No conclusions have been drawn from the ongoing inquiry. According to the Bethlehem Township Police Department, a guy attempted to touch a...
BETHLEHEM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy