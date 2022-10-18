ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

One shot at Oxford apartment complex

By Autumn Scott
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was shot at an apartment complex in Oxford, Mississippi Tuesday.

Oxford Police say officers responded to the shooting at an apartment off Molly Barr Road.

The victim was transported to the hospital and one person was taken into custody.

There is no further information provided at this time.

Oxford hit-and-run victim killed while celebrating 21st birthday

WREG will update as more information becomes available.

WREG

