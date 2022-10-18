One shot at Oxford apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was shot at an apartment complex in Oxford, Mississippi Tuesday.
Oxford Police say officers responded to the shooting at an apartment off Molly Barr Road.
The victim was transported to the hospital and one person was taken into custody.
There is no further information provided at this time.
