Oklahoma City, OK

Detroit Pistons prepared to make historical draft pick

The G League will be conducting its own draft on October 22 and the Detroit Pistons are reportedly going to make what could be a historic pick for its affiliate, the Motor City Cruise. That would be the selection of Yeshiva University’s Ryan Turell. The NBA is known for...
DETROIT, MI
Brent Venables reveals biggest change in Oklahoma's offense

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables helped break the Sooners’ three-game losing streak this past weekend, securing his first Big 12 conference with a 52-42 victory over Kansas. The Sooners’ offense went scoreless in their previous matchup with Texas, but got back starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel for their matchup against the Jayhawks. Venables was about the difference was between their offensive performance versus Kansas compared to their previous two weeks, and couldn’t help but mention is start QB.
NORMAN, OK
