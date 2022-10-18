Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Free Day of the Dead celebration at Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach on October 30D.J. EatonLong Beach, CA
California Pizza Kitchen is Opening a New Location in Orange CountyLet's Eat LAOrange County, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Freediving Goff Island of Laguna Beach, CaliforniaOcean Earth GreenLaguna Beach, CA
Pete Davidson Peacock Comedy ‘Bupkis’ Adds Six Guest Stars, Including Charlie Day, Kenan Thompson, Ray Romano
Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”), “Everybody Loves Raymond” alums Brad Garrett and Ray Romano, Simon Rex (“Red Rocket”), Emmy Award-winner Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”), and Chase Sui Wonders (“Bodies, Bodies, Bodies”) have been cast as guest stars in the new series.
North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok
Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
Prince Harry makes surprise appearance in San Francisco
The Duke of Sussex was in the Presidio on Wednesday evening.
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters to Cancer: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
Musician Carly Simon has lost both of her sisters, Lucy and Joanna, to cancer one day apart from each other. Lucy, known throughout her life and career as a composer on Broadway, died of metastatic breast cancer at the age of 82 on Thursday in her Piermont, N.Y. home. Joanna, the oldest of the sisters who was known as an opera singer, died of thyroid cancer at 85 on Wednesday, according to the New York Times.
‘The Masked Singer’ Finally Reveals Identities of Maize and Mermaid: Here’s Who They Are
After a rain delay forced baseball playoffs into primetime last week, the latest edition of “The Masked Singer” finally aired on Fox a week later — and viewers finally got to see Mario Cantone a bit disappointed to be gone so soon after one episode of the show. Still, he took solace in the fact that he has good company: Singing icon Gloria Gaynor was also revealed in the latest double masking on “The Masked Singer,” as the show’s Wednesday night episode celebrated “Andrew Lloyd Webber Night.”
Piers Morgan Praises Kanye West’s Apology for Antisemitic Remarks Moments After Rapper Said He Was ‘Absolutely Not’ Sorry
Piers Morgan went from condemning to fawning over Kanye West in a new interview that will air on Wednesday on his Piers Uncensored show, praising the rapper even after West said he was “absolutely not” sorry for his antisemitic remarks. In a preview clip released before the show...
Theatrical lighting designer embraces ‘ethereal art form’
Advertising Feature: This article is from a special section that was not produced by the newsroom. Each part of designer, artist, educator Stephanie Anne Johnson tells a different story with the whole being dramatically more than simply a sum of its parts. Johnson is a theatrical lighting designer who also co-creates installations based on original lighting designs. She’s a respected educator and a Black feminist activist. Johnson is also a creative writer and performer of original theatrical work. Her energy and enthusiasm are inexhaustible. Drama, as an artistic form, has been central for Johnson since she was a child in Englewood, New Jersey.
Patti LuPone Isn‘t Retiring but Broadway Has ‘Dumbed Down the Audience’ by Turning Into ‘Disneyland, a Circus and Las Vegas’
Three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone isn’t leaving Broadway. Despite her recent move to give up her Actor’s Equity card, which fans took as a sign of her impending retirement, she says she’s just taking a break. “I just gave up my equity card, but that doesn’t mean...
The best ways to enjoy downtown Palm Springs
Read on for some of the best ways to get to know the lively landscape that is Downtown Palm Springs.
‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Leaks, HBO ‘Disappointed’ and ‘Aggressively Monitoring’
The Season 1 finale of “House of the Dragon” was leaked online on Friday, two days before the episode airs on HBO and begins streaming on HBO Max. It appears that the leak came from a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East or Africa, a spokesperson for HBO told Variety.
Grateful Dead offshoot announces extra San Francisco date for farewell tour
Good news San Francisco Deadheads! Bay Area fans will get one extra chance to see Dead and Company, an offshoot of the Grateful Dead, when the band’s farewell tour comes to the San Francisco’s Oracle Park in July. Dead and Company announced in September that they'd be disbanding...
Wedding Guests Are Sharing The Things They Roll Their Eyes At During Weddings, And Couples Should Probably Take Some Notes On These
"This usually makes me want to quietly leave as quickly as possible."
Karen Bass, the Frontrunner for L.A. Mayor, Is Getting a Lot of Advice
As his term in office winds down, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has kept a low profile. But he spoke at a recent downtown luncheon and offered some advice to the next mayor — whether it’s Karen Bass or Rick Caruso. “The top three issues for my successor...
