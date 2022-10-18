ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok

Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
SFGate

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters to Cancer: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

Musician Carly Simon has lost both of her sisters, Lucy and Joanna, to cancer one day apart from each other. Lucy, known throughout her life and career as a composer on Broadway, died of metastatic breast cancer at the age of 82 on Thursday in her Piermont, N.Y. home. Joanna, the oldest of the sisters who was known as an opera singer, died of thyroid cancer at 85 on Wednesday, according to the New York Times.
SFGate

‘The Masked Singer’ Finally Reveals Identities of Maize and Mermaid: Here’s Who They Are

After a rain delay forced baseball playoffs into primetime last week, the latest edition of “The Masked Singer” finally aired on Fox a week later — and viewers finally got to see Mario Cantone a bit disappointed to be gone so soon after one episode of the show. Still, he took solace in the fact that he has good company: Singing icon Gloria Gaynor was also revealed in the latest double masking on “The Masked Singer,” as the show’s Wednesday night episode celebrated “Andrew Lloyd Webber Night.”
SFGate

Theatrical lighting designer embraces ‘ethereal art form’

Advertising Feature: This article is from a special section that was not produced by the newsroom. Each part of designer, artist, educator Stephanie Anne Johnson tells a different story with the whole being dramatically more than simply a sum of its parts. Johnson is a theatrical lighting designer who also co-creates installations based on original lighting designs. She’s a respected educator and a Black feminist activist. Johnson is also a creative writer and performer of original theatrical work. Her energy and enthusiasm are inexhaustible. Drama, as an artistic form, has been central for Johnson since she was a child in Englewood, New Jersey.
