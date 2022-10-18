Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
Randolph community forum postponed after ‘threatening phone calls’
Randolph Union High School has become the center of an international right-wing media firestorm after a story published by WCAX in September featured a student volleyball player objecting to a transgender teammate’s use of a school locker room. Read the story on VTDigger here: Randolph community forum postponed after ‘threatening phone calls’.
WCAX
Behind the Bullets - Part 2
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gunfire has risen dramatically in Burlington in the last few years. Since 2012, there have been 64 gunfire incidents recorded by Burlington Police, with 25 of them taking place so far this year alone. In part two of his investigation, Dom Amato reports on the city’s effort to fund the New American Advisory Council, a Burlington-based nonprofit that is taking a hands-on approach to addressing gun violence within their community.
WCAX
Disproportionate suspensions within Vt. school district prompt questions about discipline and support
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New data released by the Essex Westford School District shows that some groups of students were suspended at disproportionately high rates. The data shows for one year, Black students and students on individualized education plans were suspended at higher rates relative to their population than other students. The report has school officials looking at the causes and solutions for the imbalance and looking more deeply at suspensions and exclusionary discipline as a whole.
WCAX
Former Waterbury Village voters to weigh in on downtown housing project
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A major affordable housing project in heart of Waterbury is on the line in a special election to be held next week. Only about 1,500 voters in the village utility district will cast ballots on the project which could have implications for the whole town. Ask...
montpelierbridge.org
Getting to Know Your Place
If you ever wanted to know more about the Capital City, now’s the time. The North Branch Nature Center, the Montpelier Conservation Commission and the Parks Department have teamed up to bring a series of community events all about Montpelier: its history, its buildings, its ecology, and more. Several of the events in the seven-part series have already happened, but four more are coming up, starting Saturday, Oct. 22 with “History on the Land: Hubbard Park.”
Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos
Josh Slocum, who frequently discusses transphobic and sexist topics on his YouTube channel, is resigning his post as executive director of the Funeral Consumers Alliance after a funder pulled its support. Read the story on VTDigger here: Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos.
mynbc5.com
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Centers' newest expansion set to open in the spring
LEBANON, N.H. — Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center is set to open its new Patient Pavilion this spring. The hospital addition is adding 64 single-patient rooms to the hospital. They will be moving some inpatient units closer together, allowing the right teams to share resources. Dartmouth Health will be utilizing...
Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire
Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
WCAX
Williamstown woman sentenced to prison in fatal overdose
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Williamstown woman will go to prison for selling a lethal dose of fentanyl. Police say Renee Marie Guy sold fentanyl to Matthew Hayes, 22. He was found dead in the Econo Lodge in Montpelier a year ago. Judge Kevin Griffin sentenced Guy to three to...
WCAX
Rabid animals on the increase in Chittenden County
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials are warning residents of Chittenden County about a higher-than-expected number of wild animals testing positive for rabies. In a typical year, the Vermont Department of Health says they expect to see only one or two animals test positive for rabies in the county, and typically those cases are in bats.
Barton Chronicle
“Missing” workers find new options
DERBY — For Alisha Byrd, the pandemic became an opportunity to turn what was a “side gig” into a full-time career. Prior to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Ms. Byrd was a paraeducator; however, one of her children is severely asthmatic, and being at school was not best for him. They finished out that school year at home, but Ms. Byrd decided to home school her kids for a while — and also find alternatives for herself.
WCAX
Protesters at Vermont Statehouse demand accountability for Capitol riot
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A protest at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier on Thursday where demonstrators called for accountability in the Capitol riot. The protest was organized by a group called Indivisible Mad River Valley. They say it’s time for Trump and other extremists to be held accountable for the...
WCAX
NH double murder suspect used fake ID, alias to buy gun in Barre
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) — The investigation into a New Hampshire double murder has also revealed what appears to be a large hole in the background check system for gun purchases. When Logan Clegg was arrested in Vermont for the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple, he had a handgun that police say he bought in Barre using a phony ID, fooling FBI background checks.
Richmond’s longtime water superintendent resigns after fluoride controversy
In a letter to Town Manager Josh Arneson, Kendall Chamberlin wrote he was resigning because he opposed the town’s recent decision to increase the fluoride level to comply with the state Department of Health’s recommendation. Read the story on VTDigger here: Richmond’s longtime water superintendent resigns after fluoride controversy.
WCAX
Ex-Franklin County deputy sheriff charged with assault in jailhouse incident
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A fired Franklin County deputy sheriff who is on the ballot to become sheriff has now been charged with assault for kicking a man in custody back in August. John Grismore won the nomination of both Franklin County’s Republican and Democratic parties to have his...
newstalknewengland.com
Vermont State Police Arrest Max Carson Of Middlebury, Vermont For DUI
Tuesday night, around 7:32 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to the area of Green Street in the Town of Waltham, Vermont. Troopers responded to the area for a report of a vehicle off the roadway. The operator of the vehicle has been identified as Max Carson, 21, of Middlebury, Vermont.
mountainlake.org
Trick or Treat With Us at Downtown Plattsburgh & Champlain Centre Events!
The Plattsburgh area is BOOming with trick-or-treat events this year!. Join Mountain Lake PBS at the Champlain Centre Mall for the 7th annual Child Care Coordinating Council of the North Country’s Trick or Treat for Books event on October 20th, 4:30-6:30 PM. Then, next week, come see us at...
newportdispatch.com
Police investigate death in Sheldon
SHELDON — Police are investigating a death that occurred in Sheldon this morning. At about 8:15 a.m. authorities were called to a report of an unresponsive man in a vehicle pulled over to the side of Vermont Route 105. Despite life-saving efforts by an individual who discovered the man...
New Bank of Burlington opens Thursday
In a time of consolidation, the bank’s investors hope the new bank will attend to the needs of Vermont businesses Read the story on VTDigger here: New Bank of Burlington opens Thursday.
Comments / 0