Montpelier, VT

WCAX

Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public

In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
CRAFTSBURY, VT
VTDigger

Randolph community forum postponed after ‘threatening phone calls’

Randolph Union High School has become the center of an international right-wing media firestorm after a story published by WCAX in September featured a student volleyball player objecting to a transgender teammate’s use of a school locker room. Read the story on VTDigger here: Randolph community forum postponed after ‘threatening phone calls’.
RANDOLPH, VT
WCAX

Behind the Bullets - Part 2

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gunfire has risen dramatically in Burlington in the last few years. Since 2012, there have been 64 gunfire incidents recorded by Burlington Police, with 25 of them taking place so far this year alone. In part two of his investigation, Dom Amato reports on the city’s effort to fund the New American Advisory Council, a Burlington-based nonprofit that is taking a hands-on approach to addressing gun violence within their community.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Disproportionate suspensions within Vt. school district prompt questions about discipline and support

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New data released by the Essex Westford School District shows that some groups of students were suspended at disproportionately high rates. The data shows for one year, Black students and students on individualized education plans were suspended at higher rates relative to their population than other students. The report has school officials looking at the causes and solutions for the imbalance and looking more deeply at suspensions and exclusionary discipline as a whole.
montpelierbridge.org

Getting to Know Your Place

If you ever wanted to know more about the Capital City, now’s the time. The North Branch Nature Center, the Montpelier Conservation Commission and the Parks Department have teamed up to bring a series of community events all about Montpelier: its history, its buildings, its ecology, and more. Several of the events in the seven-part series have already happened, but four more are coming up, starting Saturday, Oct. 22 with “History on the Land: Hubbard Park.”
MONTPELIER, VT
VTDigger

Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire

Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Williamstown woman sentenced to prison in fatal overdose

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Williamstown woman will go to prison for selling a lethal dose of fentanyl. Police say Renee Marie Guy sold fentanyl to Matthew Hayes, 22. He was found dead in the Econo Lodge in Montpelier a year ago. Judge Kevin Griffin sentenced Guy to three to...
WILLIAMSTOWN, VT
WCAX

Rabid animals on the increase in Chittenden County

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials are warning residents of Chittenden County about a higher-than-expected number of wild animals testing positive for rabies. In a typical year, the Vermont Department of Health says they expect to see only one or two animals test positive for rabies in the county, and typically those cases are in bats.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
Barton Chronicle

“Missing” workers find new options

DERBY — For Alisha Byrd, the pandemic became an opportunity to turn what was a “side gig” into a full-time career. Prior to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Ms. Byrd was a paraeducator; however, one of her children is severely asthmatic, and being at school was not best for him. They finished out that school year at home, but Ms. Byrd decided to home school her kids for a while — and also find alternatives for herself.
WCAX

NH double murder suspect used fake ID, alias to buy gun in Barre

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) — The investigation into a New Hampshire double murder has also revealed what appears to be a large hole in the background check system for gun purchases. When Logan Clegg was arrested in Vermont for the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple, he had a handgun that police say he bought in Barre using a phony ID, fooling FBI background checks.
BARRE, VT
newstalknewengland.com

Vermont State Police Arrest Max Carson Of Middlebury, Vermont For DUI

Tuesday night, around 7:32 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to the area of Green Street in the Town of Waltham, Vermont. Troopers responded to the area for a report of a vehicle off the roadway. The operator of the vehicle has been identified as Max Carson, 21, of Middlebury, Vermont.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police investigate death in Sheldon

SHELDON — Police are investigating a death that occurred in Sheldon this morning. At about 8:15 a.m. authorities were called to a report of an unresponsive man in a vehicle pulled over to the side of Vermont Route 105. Despite life-saving efforts by an individual who discovered the man...
SHELDON, VT

