Frank “Jason” Castle, age 45, of Harrod, passed away at The Ohio State University-Wexner Medical Center, Columbus on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Jason was born in Lima, Ohio on January 14, 1977, to Franklin Castle and Rebecca Nichols Castle. His father survives in Harrod, and his mother survives in Alger. On October 13, 2001, Jason married Chasity R. Arnett and she survives in Harrod. Also surviving is his son, Frank Jayvin Castle of Harrod. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Nikencie Ann Castle.

HARROD, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO