ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49erswebzone

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Chiefs News

According to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs are "strong contenders" to land free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ is fielding interest from several teams around the league as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered during last year's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.
KANSAS CITY, MO
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
49erswebzone

49ers players, media react to trade for Christian McCaffrey

The San Francisco 49ers sent shockwaves across the NFL with the news that they had traded for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. It wasn't cheap. The Niners, already without a first-round pick, figure to not do much work in next year's draft after trading their second-, third-, and fourth-round picks in 2023, plus a fifth-rounder in 2024 for the running back.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kyle Shanahan Unhappy News

Kyle Shanahan isn't a happy man this week. The San Francisco 49ers head coach had to watch his Super Bowl loss in preparation for this weekend's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. Shanahan had a blunt admission on what he took away from that game. "That we lost," he told...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

3 clear reasons Christian McCaffrey trade turns 49ers into NFC favorites

The San Francisco 49ers’ trade for running back Christian McCaffrey was an all-in effort to right a ship that had nearly run aground. That’s mainly due to a litany of injury issues and a faltering offense. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch feel the squad is talented enough to win the Super Bowl in 2022. This McCaffrey signing is their attempt to get the team over the hump. We’ll try to look at three reasons why this Christian McCaffrey trade does make the 49ers NFC favorites.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry drops truth bomb about future in Golden State

For the past several years, Stephen Curry has been the face of the Golden State Warriors. The 34-year-old has spent all 14 of his years in the NBA with the Warriors and his current contract that he signed in the 2021 off-season will carry him through the 2025-26 season. He...
49erswebzone

Christian McCaffrey Makes the 49ers Playoff Contenders

The 49ers traded three 2023 draft picks (second, third, and fourth) and a 2024 fifth-round pick for running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey was a former first-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2017. Though he has a history of injuries, he instantly makes the 49ers a playoff contender. Christian McCaffrey...
49erswebzone

49ers-Chiefs Injury Report: Charvarius Ward, Talanoa Hufanga questionable; Nick Bosa, Trent Williams, Jimmie Ward good to go; Jason Verrett update

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 7 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Cornerback Charvarius Ward returned to the practice field after suffering a groin injury against the Atlanta Falcons. The 49ers hope to have him available against his former team this weekend. He is "questionable" for the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
49erswebzone

49ers beat writer suggests realistic trade options

The NFL trade deadline is still a couple of weeks away. However, at 3-3, the San Francisco 49ers might start examining their depth chart more closely and determining how they can bolster some positions. While head coach Kyle Shanahan is focused on the Kansas City Chiefs, he and general manager...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49ers-Chiefs Injury Report: Mike McGlinchey, Trent Williams practice; No Charvarius Ward yet

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 7 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The banged-up 49ers are hoping to get defensive end Nick Bosa and tackle Trent Williams back in time for Sunday's game. Bosa is returning from a groin injury, while Williams is working his way back from a high-ankle sprain.
KANSAS CITY, MO
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

 https://www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy