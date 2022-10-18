Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Chiefs News
According to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs are "strong contenders" to land free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ is fielding interest from several teams around the league as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered during last year's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Look: Photo Of Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Going Viral Today
Late Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC. Not long after the trade was...
49ers players, media react to trade for Christian McCaffrey
The San Francisco 49ers sent shockwaves across the NFL with the news that they had traded for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. It wasn't cheap. The Niners, already without a first-round pick, figure to not do much work in next year's draft after trading their second-, third-, and fourth-round picks in 2023, plus a fifth-rounder in 2024 for the running back.
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL World Reacts To Kyle Shanahan Unhappy News
Kyle Shanahan isn't a happy man this week. The San Francisco 49ers head coach had to watch his Super Bowl loss in preparation for this weekend's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. Shanahan had a blunt admission on what he took away from that game. "That we lost," he told...
3 clear reasons Christian McCaffrey trade turns 49ers into NFC favorites
The San Francisco 49ers’ trade for running back Christian McCaffrey was an all-in effort to right a ship that had nearly run aground. That’s mainly due to a litany of injury issues and a faltering offense. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch feel the squad is talented enough to win the Super Bowl in 2022. This McCaffrey signing is their attempt to get the team over the hump. We’ll try to look at three reasons why this Christian McCaffrey trade does make the 49ers NFC favorites.
WATCH: Christian McCaffrey Takes the Practice Field in His New 49ers Uniform
Well, that was quick. After he was traded from the Carolina Panthers, Christian McCaffrey is already sporting his new uniform. McCaffrey was spotted in his new San Francisco 49ers uniform while hitting the practice field on Friday. It comes just a day after the two teams made the trade official.
Stephen Curry drops truth bomb about future in Golden State
For the past several years, Stephen Curry has been the face of the Golden State Warriors. The 34-year-old has spent all 14 of his years in the NBA with the Warriors and his current contract that he signed in the 2021 off-season will carry him through the 2025-26 season. He...
Jim Harbaugh returns to Levi’s Stadium for 2012 reunion during 49ers-Chiefs
Jim Harbaugh is returning to Levi's Stadium for the first time since being fired—I mean, mutually parting ways—with the organization following the 2014 season. The San Francisco 49ers hired three different head coaches over the next three years, finally landing with Kyle Shanahan in 2017. On Sunday, the...
Kyle Shanahan provides 49ers injury updates on Nick Bosa, Trent Williams, others; Jason Verrett ‘good to go’ for practice
Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters before Wednesday's practice, the first on-field session of the week. His San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers own a 3-3 record and are the most injured team in the league. The Chiefs...
Christian McCaffrey Makes the 49ers Playoff Contenders
The 49ers traded three 2023 draft picks (second, third, and fourth) and a 2024 fifth-round pick for running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey was a former first-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2017. Though he has a history of injuries, he instantly makes the 49ers a playoff contender. Christian McCaffrey...
John Lynch: 49ers not concerned with Christian McCaffrey’s health; RB campaigning to play vs. Chiefs
General manager John Lynch spoke with reporters on Friday as the San Francisco 49ers practiced. The topic of discussion was the 49ers' new running back. On Thursday night, the team agreed to terms on a trade for Christian McCaffrey. The trade became official on Friday after the running back passed his physical.
49ers-Chiefs Injury Report: Charvarius Ward, Talanoa Hufanga questionable; Nick Bosa, Trent Williams, Jimmie Ward good to go; Jason Verrett update
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 7 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Cornerback Charvarius Ward returned to the practice field after suffering a groin injury against the Atlanta Falcons. The 49ers hope to have him available against his former team this weekend. He is "questionable" for the game.
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan: Keeping Christian McCaffrey away from Rams was ‘definitely a bonus’
The San Francisco 49ers pulled off a Los Angeles Rams-like move on Thursday night, trading a haul of draft capital for now-former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. Of course, the Rams were interested too. However, it was the 49ers who were able to offer the Panthers the best deal.
What 2023 draft picks do the 49ers own after trading for Christian McCaffrey?
The San Francisco 49ers won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes in a deal finalized late Thursday night, sending a 2023 second-round pick, third-round pick, and fourth-round pick, as well as a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers. Now, with the significant capital traded to acquire McCaffrey, many are wondering what...
49ers beat writer suggests realistic trade options
The NFL trade deadline is still a couple of weeks away. However, at 3-3, the San Francisco 49ers might start examining their depth chart more closely and determining how they can bolster some positions. While head coach Kyle Shanahan is focused on the Kansas City Chiefs, he and general manager...
Kyle Shanahan on Christian McCaffrey’s health, how the new 49ers RB fits on offense
The trade for former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has excited the Bay Area and sent shockwaves throughout the NFL landscape. As a result, the 3-3 San Francisco 49ers are once again thrust into the conversation of Super Bowl contenders. It's worth noting that following an All-Pro and Pro...
49ers-Chiefs Injury Report: Mike McGlinchey, Trent Williams practice; No Charvarius Ward yet
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 7 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The banged-up 49ers are hoping to get defensive end Nick Bosa and tackle Trent Williams back in time for Sunday's game. Bosa is returning from a groin injury, while Williams is working his way back from a high-ankle sprain.
