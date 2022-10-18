ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

montpelierbridge.org

Bridge/ORCA Forums Help Voters Get to Know the Candidates

In an unprecedented election year — with a vast turnover in the Vermont legislature — not to mention two constitutional amendments on the ballot and the retirement of Vermont’s eight-term Senator Patrick Leahy — it’s more important than ever to get to know who’s running for office. With that in mind The Bridge teamed up with ORCA Media to present 11 candidate forums this month. Forums were held Oct. 5 — Oct. 17, with a focus on the contested races in Washington County, plus the Secretary of State and Lt. Governor races.
VERMONT STATE
mountaintimes.info

Duffy resigns as leader of RRA

After coming under scrutiny by some members of the Board of Aldermen, Brennan Duffy resigned from his role as executive director of the Rutland Redevelopment Authority (RRA) this past Thursday, Oct. 13. His last day will be Oct. 31. “This resignation appears to be the most expeditious, and least controversial,...
RUTLAND, VT
PLANetizen

Burlington Could Eliminate Parking Requirements Citywide

A proposed ordinance in Burlington, Vermont would eliminate that city’s minimum parking requirements in favor of a more market-oriented approach that would allow developers to build parking if and when the demand for it exists, reports Lilly St. Angelo for the Burlington Free Press. While some city councilmembers support the ordinance, saying it could boost housing construction and limit driving, others express the usual concerns about straining available street parking.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington property owner appeals fine for illegal parking lot

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington property owner who was fined nearly $67,000 is appealing that decision to the Vermont Supreme Court. The Handy family was slapped with the fine over the summer for violating city zoning regulations by using their Pearl Street property, which used to be a gas station, as a parking lot.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Disproportionate suspensions within Vt. school district prompt questions about discipline and support

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New data released by the Essex Westford School District shows that some groups of students were suspended at disproportionately high rates. The data shows for one year, Black students and students on individualized education plans were suspended at higher rates relative to their population than other students. The report has school officials looking at the causes and solutions for the imbalance and looking more deeply at suspensions and exclusionary discipline as a whole.
VTDigger

Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire

Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Rabid animals on the increase in Chittenden County

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials are warning residents of Chittenden County about a higher-than-expected number of wild animals testing positive for rabies. In a typical year, the Vermont Department of Health says they expect to see only one or two animals test positive for rabies in the county, and typically those cases are in bats.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
VTDigger

Randolph community forum postponed after ‘threatening phone calls’

Randolph Union High School has become the center of an international right-wing media firestorm after a story published by WCAX in September featured a student volleyball player objecting to a transgender teammate’s use of a school locker room. Read the story on VTDigger here: Randolph community forum postponed after ‘threatening phone calls’.
RANDOLPH, VT
VTDigger

Vermont’s changing political landscape

I was walking along a path at Colchester Pond this weekend, taking in the picturesque landscape of red and yellow leaves that have finally turned the page in their life cycle. It is without a doubt my favorite time of year that visitors to Vermont will travel miles to see: fall foliage.
VERMONT STATE

