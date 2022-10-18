In an unprecedented election year — with a vast turnover in the Vermont legislature — not to mention two constitutional amendments on the ballot and the retirement of Vermont’s eight-term Senator Patrick Leahy — it’s more important than ever to get to know who’s running for office. With that in mind The Bridge teamed up with ORCA Media to present 11 candidate forums this month. Forums were held Oct. 5 — Oct. 17, with a focus on the contested races in Washington County, plus the Secretary of State and Lt. Governor races.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO