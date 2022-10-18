Read full article on original website
After redistricting, two Northeast Kingdom incumbents vie for a single seat in the Vermont House
Reps. Katherine Sims, D-Craftsbury, and Vicki Strong, R-Albany, are competing to represent Albany, Craftsbury, Greensboro and Glover, in the only race in the state where one incumbent is guaranteed to lose their seat. Read the story on VTDigger here: After redistricting, two Northeast Kingdom incumbents vie for a single seat in the Vermont House.
montpelierbridge.org
Bridge/ORCA Forums Help Voters Get to Know the Candidates
In an unprecedented election year — with a vast turnover in the Vermont legislature — not to mention two constitutional amendments on the ballot and the retirement of Vermont’s eight-term Senator Patrick Leahy — it’s more important than ever to get to know who’s running for office. With that in mind The Bridge teamed up with ORCA Media to present 11 candidate forums this month. Forums were held Oct. 5 — Oct. 17, with a focus on the contested races in Washington County, plus the Secretary of State and Lt. Governor races.
mountaintimes.info
Duffy resigns as leader of RRA
After coming under scrutiny by some members of the Board of Aldermen, Brennan Duffy resigned from his role as executive director of the Rutland Redevelopment Authority (RRA) this past Thursday, Oct. 13. His last day will be Oct. 31. “This resignation appears to be the most expeditious, and least controversial,...
WCAX
Former Waterbury Village voters to weigh in on downtown housing project
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A major affordable housing project in heart of Waterbury is on the line in a special election to be held next week. Only about 1,500 voters in the village utility district will cast ballots on the project which could have implications for the whole town. Ask...
PLANetizen
Burlington Could Eliminate Parking Requirements Citywide
A proposed ordinance in Burlington, Vermont would eliminate that city’s minimum parking requirements in favor of a more market-oriented approach that would allow developers to build parking if and when the demand for it exists, reports Lilly St. Angelo for the Burlington Free Press. While some city councilmembers support the ordinance, saying it could boost housing construction and limit driving, others express the usual concerns about straining available street parking.
WCAX
Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public
BENSON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont Boy Scout camp has an uncertain future. Now, community members have started a petition in hopes of keeping the property undeveloped and open to the public. Camp Sunrise in Benson has been a place for Boy Scouts and community members to gather for almost...
Richmond’s longtime water superintendent resigns after fluoride controversy
In a letter to Town Manager Josh Arneson, Kendall Chamberlin wrote he was resigning because he opposed the town’s recent decision to increase the fluoride level to comply with the state Department of Health’s recommendation. Read the story on VTDigger here: Richmond’s longtime water superintendent resigns after fluoride controversy.
Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos
Josh Slocum, who frequently discusses transphobic and sexist topics on his YouTube channel, is resigning his post as executive director of the Funeral Consumers Alliance after a funder pulled its support. Read the story on VTDigger here: Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos.
WCAX
Burlington property owner appeals fine for illegal parking lot
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington property owner who was fined nearly $67,000 is appealing that decision to the Vermont Supreme Court. The Handy family was slapped with the fine over the summer for violating city zoning regulations by using their Pearl Street property, which used to be a gas station, as a parking lot.
Ryegate Power Station’s timber suppliers report problems with payment
Gaps in payment began after Stored Solar LLC purchased the company, according to businesses that supply wood to the power station. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ryegate Power Station’s timber suppliers report problems with payment.
WCAX
Disproportionate suspensions within Vt. school district prompt questions about discipline and support
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New data released by the Essex Westford School District shows that some groups of students were suspended at disproportionately high rates. The data shows for one year, Black students and students on individualized education plans were suspended at higher rates relative to their population than other students. The report has school officials looking at the causes and solutions for the imbalance and looking more deeply at suspensions and exclusionary discipline as a whole.
David Zuckerman tested positive for Covid minutes before Rutland lieutenant gubernatorial debate
According to those present, debate participants and organizers mutually decided to proceed with the in-person event. Read the story on VTDigger here: David Zuckerman tested positive for Covid minutes before Rutland lieutenant gubernatorial debate.
Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire
Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
mynbc5.com
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Centers' newest expansion set to open in the spring
LEBANON, N.H. — Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center is set to open its new Patient Pavilion this spring. The hospital addition is adding 64 single-patient rooms to the hospital. They will be moving some inpatient units closer together, allowing the right teams to share resources. Dartmouth Health will be utilizing...
WCAX
Rabid animals on the increase in Chittenden County
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials are warning residents of Chittenden County about a higher-than-expected number of wild animals testing positive for rabies. In a typical year, the Vermont Department of Health says they expect to see only one or two animals test positive for rabies in the county, and typically those cases are in bats.
mynbc5.com
Several Fairfax firefighters resign after controversial hiring of new fire chief
FAIRFAX, Vt. — Several firefighters are resigning from the Fairfax Fire Department following a decision by the select board to elect a new fire chief. The resigning members feel another applicant who has been working for the fire department for the past 10 years was more deserving of the position.
Randolph community forum postponed after ‘threatening phone calls’
Randolph Union High School has become the center of an international right-wing media firestorm after a story published by WCAX in September featured a student volleyball player objecting to a transgender teammate’s use of a school locker room. Read the story on VTDigger here: Randolph community forum postponed after ‘threatening phone calls’.
VTDigger
Vermont’s changing political landscape
I was walking along a path at Colchester Pond this weekend, taking in the picturesque landscape of red and yellow leaves that have finally turned the page in their life cycle. It is without a doubt my favorite time of year that visitors to Vermont will travel miles to see: fall foliage.
Spike in cases prompts rabies warning in Vermont
More than 30 animals have tested positive this year, including eight raccoons and two skunks in Chittenden County.
After a windfall year, federal funding for heating assistance recedes as oil prices rise
“We won't get back to the $49 million mark,” said Richard Giddings with the Vermont Department for Children and Families. “So we will have to think creatively about how folks are best served.” Read the story on VTDigger here: After a windfall year, federal funding for heating assistance recedes as oil prices rise.
