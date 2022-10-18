Read full article on original website
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
Yahoo!
Hurry! These Amazon Warehouse deals — from Apple to Samsung — are about to sell out
Every shopper knows a good deal rarely lasts long. If you want to save big, you have to act fast — and if you're shopping in the Amazon Warehouse, you have to be ready to strike even quicker. What is Amazon Warehouse?. Unfamiliar with the Warehouse? This secret section...
‘Fishless fish’: the next big trend in the seafood industry
In the middle of San Francisco, there’s a pilot production plant for Wildtype, one of a handful of cell-cultivated seafood companies in the US. Inside, it’s growing sushi-grade coho salmon in tanks similar to those found in breweries – no fishing or farming required. Cultivation starts by...
Yahoo!
Amazon's secret hidden device page is bursting with tech deals today — including an Fire TV for $130 off
Psst: Did you know Amazon has a hidden section devoted to secret sales on its own devices? It's true! On any given day, the retail giant adds and removes deals from this secret hub on a handful of Echo smart devices, Fire TV video streamers and Kindle e-readers — and the savings are great. If you’re looking to build out a smart home or just want to read mountains of books on one goes-anywhere screen, you need to know about this page.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Terrific Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
These bargain-priced growth stocks are ripe for the picking with the Nasdaq Composite plunging by as much as 38%.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks power toward a big winning week
U.S. stocks soared on Friday as investors parsed through a medley of corporate financial results and pondered the possibility Federal Reserve officials may ease aggressive rate increases sooner than anticipated. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) marched up 2.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rallied more than 700 points, or...
Yahoo!
'The real deal': These top-notch wireless earbuds just dropped to an unreal $27
Just like you, we’re always on the lookout for an exceptional pair of Bluetooth earbuds that won’t break the bank — and also won’t literally break after a few uses. One of the best audio brands on our radar is SoundPeats, and we just spotted an amazing sale on a pair of their most beloved true wireless earbuds. Right now you can save nearly 40% on SoundPeats True Wireless Earbuds. Originally $40, you’ll pay just $27 with this deal. Just make sure to click on the on-page coupon.
