ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakdale, CA

Oakdale approves 48 apartments within walking distance of stores. What rents could be

By John Holland
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kUsyr_0idu37OE00

Plans for 48 apartments next to an east Oakdale shopping center won approval Monday night from the City Council.

The 4-1 vote followed a brief dust-up on the dais over how the city should deal with its housing shortage.

The apartments will be built on 2.4 acres just south of East F Street and west of the Foothill Oaks complex, which has a Save Mart and several other businesses.

The rents would be $1,600 to $1,800 a month based on plans from 2019, but the figures need updating, developer John Simvoulakis said after the vote. The project will be market-rate, not subsidized, and could be completed by 2026.

‘A planner’s dream’

The applicants said the apartments fit with city and state goals for putting homes close to businesses to reduce driving.

“This is a planner’s dream,” said Lea Simvoulakis Sonnenberg, niece of the developer and a land-use planner herself. “You have 48 residents in a walkable distance of the grocery store, to Rite Aid, to the pizza parlor. This is what compact mixed use is all about.”

The family built the shopping center in the 1980s, as well as Foothill Oaks Senior Living, a 48-home complex just to the south of the planned apartments.

The project will have a gated entrance about 100 feet south of East F, just east of Haidlen Ford. The homes will be in three two-story buildings and have one to three bedrooms each. The site also will have a swimming pool and community center for the residents.

‘A lot of question marks’

Councilman Bob Amaral voted against the project. He said he was concerned about adding traffic to East F, which also is state Highway 108-120. He also said the apartments could become subsidized in the future.

“I still see a lot of question marks,” he said “... You can put a lot of things down on paper.”

Amaral was elected in June to fill a vacancy. Councilman Christoper Smith criticized him Monday for having spoken from the podium against a subsidized project, Oak Leaf Meadows, that opened on East J Street last year.

Oakdale needs to build 1,665 housing units by 2031, according to a state-mandated plan adopted in August by the Stanislaus Council of Governments. It suggests that 42% of the total be for people with low or very low incomes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D6x6y_0idu37OE00
The Oakdale City Council approved a 48-unit apartment complex on East F Street on Oct. 17, 2022. John Holland/jholland@modbee.com

Comments / 14

default-avatar
kh080389
2d ago

We need more shopping centers in West Oakdale. To many houses not enough shopping and places of employment. And the cost of rent for these apartments are way too high for the average person.

Reply
2
hippyatheart
2d ago

First, it sounds like they ARE going to build it. How do they possibly think 1600-1800/month is for low income??? Really??? You would have to have 2 jobs to be able to afford this. Secondly, what shopping? Where? You can't get everything at Savemart. I love living here but our city council needs to concentrate on getting a store where we can buy things like a Kohl's or Fred Meyer; some place that has clothing, kitchen supplies, shoes, etc. We have to go to Riverbank to get these things. I know Target declined bc they said there was a Target 8 miles away. This simply isn't true. Riverbank Target is 18 miles away. Our city council really needs to get busy and think outside the box to occupy the old K-Mart building. Possibly rethink what "low income" really means!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

'It's not safe,' Stockton street becomes trash dumping ground

STOCKTON — A street in Stockton has become a dumping ground, and some residents have become frustrated.Salters Drive is an eyesore for residents; broken glass, old furniture, and litter block the sidewalk — raising concerns about safety. Residents say people come into their neighborhood and dump trash on their sidewalks. The unofficial dumping ground sits in front of several mailboxes. One neighbor took to Facebook to say mail delivery drivers have to park around the corner in order to deliver mail. Plenty of cars pass through the area – he says it is a hazard for drivers. "I see them parking right...
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Fire In Mt. Provo Area Of Tuolumne County

Update at 2:25 p.m.: Stanislaus National Forest spokesperson Ben Cossel has an update on a half-acre vegetation fire in the Mt. Provo area that was on forest land. He reports, “As of 2 p.m., the Mount Provo area fire has been contained. All Cal Fire resources have been released, mop up is expected to be completed this evening.” The flames broke out just after 11 a.m. along Cedaroak Lane near Mt. Provo Road, south of Highway 108 and outside of Tuolumne. What ignited the fire remains under investigation.
mymotherlode.com

Wednesday’s Structure And Vegetation Fire Began With Explosion

Burson, CA – Wednesday’s Meadow Fire in Burson is now being blamed on an illegal butane honey oil lab. According to investigators, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office began getting a flood of calls around 1:15 p.m. reporting an explosion, which was heard and felt throughout the Burson area. As earlier reported here, once on the scene, Columbia air and ground resources began battling an outbuilding, house, and vegetation fire. The grass fire grew to nine acres before crews were able to extinguish it, and both structures were heavily damaged.
BURSON, CA
ABC10

Stockton's City Council approves changes to food truck ordinance

STOCKTON, Calif. — Food trucks in the city of Stockton will be barred from setting up shop within 250 feet of brick-and-mortar restaurants under a newly amended ordinance approved by city council Tuesday night. The change to the city's longstanding food truck ordinance, meant to help local restaurants, was...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

K9 finds thousands of fentanyl pills in Ripon traffic stop

RIPON, Calif. — San Joaquin County deputies performed a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon where they seized nearly 20,000 fentanyl pills. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says approximately 20,000 "M30" pills were found. Officials say some of the pills were blue while others were the new "rainbow" coloration. Deputies...
RIPON, CA
FOX40

I-5 near Elk Grove open after being closed for several hours

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Elk Grove are blocked due to a big rig fire, according to CHP South Sacramento. The roadway is closed south of Twin Cities Road/Exit 498 and traffic is backed up to Barber Road. CHP confirmed that a crash involving three big rigs, one […]
ELK GROVE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Crash on I-5 Near Westley Rest Stop in Stanislaus County

On Sunday, October 16, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on I-5 near the Westley rest stop in Stanislaus County. The incident was described as a single-vehicle accident that occurred on northbound Interstate 5 around 10:00 p.m. Details on the Fatal Crash on I-5 Near the Westley...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Big Rig Collision on Henry Miller Avenue in Merced County

On October 15, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal truck crash on Henry Miller Avenue in Merced County. The incident occurred shortly after 11:40 p.m. on Henry Miller Avenue close to Cherokee Avenue, officials said. Details on the Fatal Truck Crash on Henry Miller Avenue in Merced County. A...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Trailer stolen with Merced youth football equipment

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced Police Department is investigating after an enclosed trailer from the East Campus Education Center containing youth football equipment was stolen Tuesday. Police say surveillance video shows the alleged suspect vehicle is a white box truck that left the campus with the trailer that contained over $15,000 dollars of football […]
MERCED, CA
CBS News

Hughson woman accused of stealing almost $200,000 from Oakdale non-profits

A Stanislaus County woman was arrested Tuesday, accused of stealing almost $200,000 from non-profit foundations in Oakdale. According to an Oakdale Police Department statement, several organizations' board members alerted police after, they say, funds went missing from their accounts. Police investigated their claims and say they were led to Lana Casey, 60, who was serving as a board member and check signer for the organizations affected.
OAKDALE, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

7K+
Followers
113
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy