Hardin County, OH

unioncountydailydigital.com

U.C. Commission Issues Special Session Notice

MARYSVILLE – The Union County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting on December 6 at 8:00 a.m. This is a rescheduled general session meeting that would have occurred on December 7, at 8:30 a.m. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss general business. The meeting will...
UNION COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Three Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court

Three people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to the documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office, the following three individuals were each placed on five years community control with conditions:. .Jared J. Mullins on one count each of possession of drugs and failure to appear...
The Lima News

Birch Solar denied

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — The Ohio Power Siting Board on Thursday denied LightsourceBP’s application to construct a 300-megawatt solar farm in Shawnee and Logan Township, citing local opposition to the project that would have occupied about 1,400 acres of farmland. It was an anti-climactic end to a two-year saga...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Delaware Gazette

Delaware County dealt loss of giant

Small towns and small counties tend to have tight-knit and collegial bar associations, and while Delaware is certainly no longer a small town or a small county, it certainly was in 1970, and it maintains many of those characteristics today. And in the long history of this county, no judge has ever remained on the General Division Common Pleas Court bench longer than the 27 years that Henry E. Shaw Jr. served the people of Delaware County.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Fall Extravaganza Scheduled at Hardin Northern

The Hardin Northern Ag Department is holding a Fall Extravaganza. It will be from 4 until 6pm on Sunday October 30 at the Hites Family Farms on Township Road 189 Kenton. The event will feature a chili cookoff with a $5 entry fee and $1 to taste. Proceeds from the...
KENTON, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Oct. 14-19

Paul M. Crichfield, 40, of Lima, found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27 days suspended. $100 fine. Keara S. Custer, 23, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Adrian T. Harmon Jr., 19, of Lima, found guilty of OVI....
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Plan unveiled to battle invasive weeds at Indian Lake

The past couple of years have been a frustrating for boaters out on Indian Lake, but there is a light at the end of the vegetation overgrowth tunnel. In July, Aqua Doc Lake and Pond Management estimated that 75% of the lake had experienced excessive growth of two different species of aquatic vegetation. Causing problems for boaters using the lake. But since then, they think they have come up with a solution.
LEWISTOWN, OH
wktn.com

Wyandot Chamber Looking for Home for the Holidays Entertainers

The Wyandot County Chamber of Commerce is seeking musical entertainers and groups to donate their time and talent to Home for the Holidays. The event is scheduled for December 3. They are scheduling now to perform on the Courthouse Lawn throughout the day. There will be 2-3 entertainers chosen to...
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Rotary Seeking New Members

The Kenton Rotary Club is seeking new members, and is offering the opportunity for Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance members to give Rotary a try. Alliance members may attend one complimentary meeting of the Kenton Rotary Club, experience a meeting and enjoy lunch compliments of the Rotary Club. Email...
KENTON, OH
The Lima News

Lima man charged as major drug offender

LIMA — A Lima man allegedly found by task force and FBI agents to be in possession of more than 300 grams of cocaine, three times the bulk amount, was indicted by an Allen County grand jury last week. Christopher Clary, 33, is charged with three counts of trafficking...
LIMA, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
OHIO STATE
wktn.com

Registrations Being Accepted Now for BPD’s Citizens Police Academy Class

Bellefontaine residents are encouraged to register early for the 2023 Bellefontaine Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy Class. Several applications have been picked up and have been returned. Space is limited. The class is an opportunity to learn about the Bellefontaine Police Department and what it does for the community.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
wktn.com

Alliance Promotes Tours of Old Order Amish Country

The unique culture of Hardin County’s Old Order Amish Country is in the Tourism Spotlight of the Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance. The public is encouraged to take a scenic drive and explore the quaint houses, well-tended gardens, and horse drawn buggies. Among the hidden Amish Community, you...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH

