alleghenyfront.org
Wind energy has divided one rural Ohio county. Now, voters get to decide its fate
As the push to avoid the worst impacts of climate change heats up, some rural communities find themselves on the front lines of clean energy developments. There have been bitter fights in Ohio over industrial wind farm proposals in recent years. Just ask retired school teacher Anne Fry. She lives...
dayton.com
Rax’s return to Clark County a step in rebirth of roast beef chain
Owner tells nostalgic customers: ‘We’ve kept true to the brand as much as we can.’. For Rax owner Richard Donohue, the addition of the restaurant to the New Carlisle area is a return to the company’s roots and a continuation of the roast beef sandwich chain’s revitalization.
crawfordcountynow.com
Adam Stone retires Law License as Ohio Disciplinary Council investigates fraud claims
BUCYRUS— Bucyrus Attorney Adam Stone issued a statement to Crawford County Now after allegations of fraud were leveled against him by the family of the late Brandon Baxter:. “It is my understanding that Ohio Supreme Court Office of Disciplinary Counsel released its Complaint against me to the Court and local media sources.
unioncountydailydigital.com
U.C. Commission Issues Special Session Notice
MARYSVILLE – The Union County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting on December 6 at 8:00 a.m. This is a rescheduled general session meeting that would have occurred on December 7, at 8:30 a.m. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss general business. The meeting will...
wktn.com
Three Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court
Three people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to the documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office, the following three individuals were each placed on five years community control with conditions:. .Jared J. Mullins on one count each of possession of drugs and failure to appear...
Birch Solar denied
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — The Ohio Power Siting Board on Thursday denied LightsourceBP’s application to construct a 300-megawatt solar farm in Shawnee and Logan Township, citing local opposition to the project that would have occupied about 1,400 acres of farmland. It was an anti-climactic end to a two-year saga...
Delaware Gazette
Delaware County dealt loss of giant
Small towns and small counties tend to have tight-knit and collegial bar associations, and while Delaware is certainly no longer a small town or a small county, it certainly was in 1970, and it maintains many of those characteristics today. And in the long history of this county, no judge has ever remained on the General Division Common Pleas Court bench longer than the 27 years that Henry E. Shaw Jr. served the people of Delaware County.
wktn.com
Fall Extravaganza Scheduled at Hardin Northern
The Hardin Northern Ag Department is holding a Fall Extravaganza. It will be from 4 until 6pm on Sunday October 30 at the Hites Family Farms on Township Road 189 Kenton. The event will feature a chili cookoff with a $5 entry fee and $1 to taste. Proceeds from the...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Oct. 14-19
Paul M. Crichfield, 40, of Lima, found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27 days suspended. $100 fine. Keara S. Custer, 23, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Adrian T. Harmon Jr., 19, of Lima, found guilty of OVI....
hometownstations.com
Plan unveiled to battle invasive weeds at Indian Lake
The past couple of years have been a frustrating for boaters out on Indian Lake, but there is a light at the end of the vegetation overgrowth tunnel. In July, Aqua Doc Lake and Pond Management estimated that 75% of the lake had experienced excessive growth of two different species of aquatic vegetation. Causing problems for boaters using the lake. But since then, they think they have come up with a solution.
wktn.com
Wyandot Chamber Looking for Home for the Holidays Entertainers
The Wyandot County Chamber of Commerce is seeking musical entertainers and groups to donate their time and talent to Home for the Holidays. The event is scheduled for December 3. They are scheduling now to perform on the Courthouse Lawn throughout the day. There will be 2-3 entertainers chosen to...
wktn.com
Kenton Rotary Seeking New Members
The Kenton Rotary Club is seeking new members, and is offering the opportunity for Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance members to give Rotary a try. Alliance members may attend one complimentary meeting of the Kenton Rotary Club, experience a meeting and enjoy lunch compliments of the Rotary Club. Email...
For now, plan is to harvest and use herbicides to battle invasive weeds on Indian Lake
LEWISTOWN, Logan County — UPDATE @ 11:13 p.m. Harvesting and the use of herbicides will be the short-term plan to get control of invasive weeds that threaten to put an economic chokehold on the town that relies on Indian Lake. Hundreds turned out for Wednesday night’s public meeting at...
Lima man charged as major drug offender
LIMA — A Lima man allegedly found by task force and FBI agents to be in possession of more than 300 grams of cocaine, three times the bulk amount, was indicted by an Allen County grand jury last week. Christopher Clary, 33, is charged with three counts of trafficking...
Toledo man dies following crash in Hancock County Friday
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m., all lanes on I-75 northbound were re-opened to through traffic. Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, OSHP provided further details regarding the crash. This story has been updated to reflect that. One person is confirmed dead by Ohio State Highway Patrol...
wktn.com
Personal Stories of Russia’s Attack on Ukraine to be Shared at Bluffton University
A Findlay resident and native of Ukraine will present the Forum “The Road to No Home: From Ukrainian Citizen to Refugee,” at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1 in Bluffton University’s Yoder Recital Hall. During the presentation, Lana Mosser, a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
wktn.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 75 in Hancock County Claims the Life of Toledo Man
FINDLAY – A fatal crash occurred on Interstate 75 northbound, north of state Route 235, in Eagle Township early this (Friday) morning. The crash occurred at approximately 2:44 a.m. in the traffic backup from a vehicle fire. The preliminary investigation showed traffic was stopped on I-75 because of a...
wktn.com
Registrations Being Accepted Now for BPD’s Citizens Police Academy Class
Bellefontaine residents are encouraged to register early for the 2023 Bellefontaine Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy Class. Several applications have been picked up and have been returned. Space is limited. The class is an opportunity to learn about the Bellefontaine Police Department and what it does for the community.
wktn.com
Alliance Promotes Tours of Old Order Amish Country
The unique culture of Hardin County’s Old Order Amish Country is in the Tourism Spotlight of the Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance. The public is encouraged to take a scenic drive and explore the quaint houses, well-tended gardens, and horse drawn buggies. Among the hidden Amish Community, you...
