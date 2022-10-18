ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

AOL Corp

'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's

Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
FLORIDA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Black Enterprise

Herschel Walker Campaign Event In Atlanta Goes Left as Crowd Screams ‘Answer the Question!’

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker had the crowd at a campaign event in Atlanta this week turn on him, questioning his intentions. Salon reports that Walker held a campaign event in Atlanta outside the Columbia Towers apartment building, which is owned by his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock‘s church. Walker chose to hold the rally outside the building because the church is allegedly evicting some of its tenants.
ATLANTA, GA
RadarOnline

Donald Trump Jr's Fianceé Kimberly Guilfoyle & Ivanka Trump's Email Accounts Leaked By Social Media Platform

Social media platform Parler accidentally leaked the email accounts of nearly 200 high-profile users, including those of Ivanka Trump and Don Jr.’s fiancée, RadarOnline.com has learned.The monumental mistake took place earlier this week after Kanye West agreed to purchase the conservative and pro-free speech platform on Tuesday.According to Daily Mail, the blunder was made when 198 VIP users were sent an email announcing Kanye’s acquisition of the platform. But instead of adding recipients via the blind carbon copy (BCC) email function, the person who sent out the email accidentally used the carbon copy (CC) function.Besides Ivanka and Don Jr.’s fiancée,...
FLORIDA STATE
Tri-County Independent

Letter: Freedom is for all, not a privileged few

The campaign sign supporting Doug Mastriano’s bid to be the next governor of Pennsylvania proclaimed: Walk as Free People.  The implied meaning of “Free People” is all of us—but is that really Doug’s intention?  For our daughters, our sisters, ourselves, clearly not, as he would strip away reproductive rights, essentially autonomy over our own bodies, were we to empower him as governor.  Neither rape, nor incest, nor the health of the mother would mitigate the power...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

