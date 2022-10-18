Read full article on original website
Related
Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument
Trump tweeted on Wednesday that she is "honored" to help secure a National Mall monument "of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders."
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
AOL Corp
'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's
Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Herschel Walker Campaign Event In Atlanta Goes Left as Crowd Screams ‘Answer the Question!’
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker had the crowd at a campaign event in Atlanta this week turn on him, questioning his intentions. Salon reports that Walker held a campaign event in Atlanta outside the Columbia Towers apartment building, which is owned by his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock‘s church. Walker chose to hold the rally outside the building because the church is allegedly evicting some of its tenants.
The Trumps really, really wanted a new judge in NY's $250M fraud lawsuit. But that judge's boss just said no.
Donald Trump has lost his bid to switch courtrooms. His lawyers had repeatedly tried to escape the judge who once held him in contempt.
Donald Trump Jr's Fianceé Kimberly Guilfoyle & Ivanka Trump's Email Accounts Leaked By Social Media Platform
Social media platform Parler accidentally leaked the email accounts of nearly 200 high-profile users, including those of Ivanka Trump and Don Jr.’s fiancée, RadarOnline.com has learned.The monumental mistake took place earlier this week after Kanye West agreed to purchase the conservative and pro-free speech platform on Tuesday.According to Daily Mail, the blunder was made when 198 VIP users were sent an email announcing Kanye’s acquisition of the platform. But instead of adding recipients via the blind carbon copy (BCC) email function, the person who sent out the email accidentally used the carbon copy (CC) function.Besides Ivanka and Don Jr.’s fiancée,...
Letter: Freedom is for all, not a privileged few
The campaign sign supporting Doug Mastriano’s bid to be the next governor of Pennsylvania proclaimed: Walk as Free People. The implied meaning of “Free People” is all of us—but is that really Doug’s intention? For our daughters, our sisters, ourselves, clearly not, as he would strip away reproductive rights, essentially autonomy over our own bodies, were we to empower him as governor. Neither rape, nor incest, nor the health of the mother would mitigate the power...
