Tennessee-Martin at Tennessee odds, picks and predictions
The Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks (4-2) visit Neyland Stadium in Knoxville Saturday to take on the 4th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (6-0). Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET (SEC Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Tennessee-Martin vs. Tennessee odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions. The Skyhawks,...
Why Minute Maid's right field seats are sparkling gold at Astros' games
If you've noticed a sea of gold in right field at Minute Maid Park during the 2022 ALCS, you're not alone. Shiny specs have been shown on broadcasts throughout the first two games of the Houston Astros series against the New York Yankees, and if you're in the stands, the sparkles beyond the right field fence are impossible to ignore. What exactly is happening out there? We finally have our answer.
Point scores in OT, Lightning top Panthers 3-2
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point scored twice, including the game-winner on the power play 2:08 into overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Friday night. The Lightning won it with Florida's Matthew Tkachuk in the box for slashing and boarding 39 seconds into...
Chargers' Allen game-time decision after productive practice
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Keenan Allen could return for the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks despite the team's bye coming up next week. The receiver has missed the last five games due to a hamstring injury. He is listed as questionable for the game against Seattle, but coach Brandon Staley said it will be a game-time decision.
Carter Verhaeghe scores twice, Panthers beat Flyers 4-3
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Rudolfs Balcers and Josh Mahura each had third-period goals and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Wednesday night. Balcers’ goal, his first with Florida after signing in the offseason, put the Panthers on top for...
