California State

New Jersey takes aim at fossil fuel companies for lying about climate change

Nearly ten years to the day Hurricane Sandy wrought untold destruction across New Jersey and Hudson County in particular, state officials have announced a lawsuit launched against five major oil and gas companies, alleging they knowingly made false claims to deceive the public about the existence of climate change and the degree to which their fossil fuels products have been worsened global warming.
Dad jokes on New Jersey public safety signs met with mixed reactions

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The state of New Jersey spent millions of dollars to install huge digital billboards along state highways from High Point to Cape May. Those signs were intended to broadcast public safety messages, emergency notices, and traffic information. The system is dubbed DMS by the State Department of Transportation. According to the state, Dynamic Message Signs (DMS), both permanent and portable signs, are vital components of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) in communicating with motorists on the road. These signs provide the traveling public with warnings pertaining to traffic congestion, crashes, incidents, construction, speed restrictions, etc. DMS are The post Dad jokes on New Jersey public safety signs met with mixed reactions appeared first on Shore News Network.
Think wind turbines are bad? New Jersey almost had an offshore nuclear power plant

New Jersey is now in the process of building huge off-shore wind energy farms right off the coast of the Jersey Shore. The plan has been met with both support and condemnation. On one hand, the need for clean energy does exist. On the other hand, many at the Jersey Shore are worried about how the large wind farms will affect the undersea biology and how it could obstruct the view of the beautiful Atlantic Ocean. Others feel that a wind farm in the sometimes turbulent ocean in the North Atlantic would be beaten and battered annually by tropical storms The post Think wind turbines are bad? New Jersey almost had an offshore nuclear power plant appeared first on Shore News Network.
A tax cut in NJ?! You might start noticing it in your paycheck

TRENTON – A bit of good news for New Jerseyans: Taxes withheld from paychecks for temporary disability and family-leave insurance are going down starting in January. The reductions will save workers an average of $111.50 over the course of 2023, according to the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development. In all, that adds up to nearly $450 million.
How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county

Home buyers in New Jersey have been paying well above asking prices and houses have been snapped up in half the average time as just two years ago, according to real estate data through the summer. Statewide data through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that housing affordability has...
New Jersey Receives 646 New HUD Housing Choice Vouchers, Increased Payments Now In Effect

The state of New Jersey has received 646 new Housing Choice Vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), totaling nearly $2.1 million. The HUD announcement was made during the 2022 Governor’s Conference on Housing and Economic Development where HUD Region II Administrator Alicka Ampry-Samuel served as a keynote speaker and highlighted that New Jersey is being awarded 646 additional Housing Choice Vouchers for New Jersey residents, totaling $8.3 million, to be administered by the state Department of Community Affairs (DCA) and local public housing authorities.
New Jersey sues oil companies for deceiving public about climate change

New Jersey filed a lawsuit against five oil companies and a trade organization, saying the companies knowingly deceived the public about their contributions to global warming. New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said internal industry documents show Exxon Mobil, Shell Oil, Chevron, BP, and ConocoPhillips all hid their knowledge that burning fossil fuels contributes to climate change.
Policy analyst: F grade 'means New Jersey is on the right track'

(The Center Square) – An “F” grade for New Jersey’s fiscal policy could be a good thing depending on your perspective, policy analysts said. The CATO Institute, a public policy think tank that promotes Libertarian ideas, gave New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy an “F.” The state put a 2.5% surtax on corporations with incomes above $1 million and approved “millionaire’s taxes.” The CATO Institute said in its Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors 2022 that the top 1% already pay 36% of the state’s income taxes. The state also drains hundreds of millions of dollars from businesses. And Murphy carved out narrow breaks for favored groups, including film and digital media tax credits up to $30 million.
Homeless population increased in N.J., survey says. Here’s the county-by-county breakdown.

New Jersey’s homeless population increased by 8% this year after sharply decreasing in 2021, according to a newly-released survey. NJCounts is a one day, “point-in-time” tally that was conducted Jan. 25 to give a snapshot of how many people were experiencing homelessness in each county on that day, organizers said. The count, conducted by volunteers, included people in emergency shelters, transitional housing programs and those living on the street or in other conditions.
NEW JERSEY STATE
