Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey takes aim at fossil fuel companies for lying about climate change
Nearly ten years to the day Hurricane Sandy wrought untold destruction across New Jersey and Hudson County in particular, state officials have announced a lawsuit launched against five major oil and gas companies, alleging they knowingly made false claims to deceive the public about the existence of climate change and the degree to which their fossil fuels products have been worsened global warming.
This One Change Could Prevent New Jersey Drivers from Speeding
There are two roadways, maybe one more notorious than the other, where every time drivers enter the on-ramp, they are ready to experience their own road race. The left lane of Garden State Parkway seems to be the lawless lane of top speed. If you’re in it, you’re in it for a purpose.
Big changes for NJ’s teen drivers – what you need to know
There are nearly 6.4 million licensed drivers driving an average of 12,000 miles per year on 39,000 miles of roadways in the most densely populated state of New Jersey. New drivers, however, are put into that mix with little to no real roadway driving experience. Under current law, New Jersey...
This major NJ road project will ease your drive down the shore
Because I live at the beach, I’m very blessed to have never had to take a highway to get to it. But I know that over the years I’ve spoken to so many listeners who have held their breath while driving on the Atlantic City Expressway. For years...
Big News About Newark Airport Could Be a Major Game-Changer
People are bound to have opinions about this.
Dad jokes on New Jersey public safety signs met with mixed reactions
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The state of New Jersey spent millions of dollars to install huge digital billboards along state highways from High Point to Cape May. Those signs were intended to broadcast public safety messages, emergency notices, and traffic information. The system is dubbed DMS by the State Department of Transportation. According to the state, Dynamic Message Signs (DMS), both permanent and portable signs, are vital components of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) in communicating with motorists on the road. These signs provide the traveling public with warnings pertaining to traffic congestion, crashes, incidents, construction, speed restrictions, etc. DMS are The post Dad jokes on New Jersey public safety signs met with mixed reactions appeared first on Shore News Network.
Think wind turbines are bad? New Jersey almost had an offshore nuclear power plant
New Jersey is now in the process of building huge off-shore wind energy farms right off the coast of the Jersey Shore. The plan has been met with both support and condemnation. On one hand, the need for clean energy does exist. On the other hand, many at the Jersey Shore are worried about how the large wind farms will affect the undersea biology and how it could obstruct the view of the beautiful Atlantic Ocean. Others feel that a wind farm in the sometimes turbulent ocean in the North Atlantic would be beaten and battered annually by tropical storms The post Think wind turbines are bad? New Jersey almost had an offshore nuclear power plant appeared first on Shore News Network.
Plastic bag alliance says New Jersey should use plastic bags again. They’re recyclable. | Opinion
While American families across the country have excitedly eyed the more than $580 million lottery jackpot up for grabs, New Jersey politicians are focused on a similarly sized but less dreamy issue: the massive increase in the consumption of stitched handle bags that comply with the Garden State’s bag ban.
A tax cut in NJ?! You might start noticing it in your paycheck
TRENTON – A bit of good news for New Jerseyans: Taxes withheld from paychecks for temporary disability and family-leave insurance are going down starting in January. The reductions will save workers an average of $111.50 over the course of 2023, according to the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development. In all, that adds up to nearly $450 million.
How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county
Home buyers in New Jersey have been paying well above asking prices and houses have been snapped up in half the average time as just two years ago, according to real estate data through the summer. Statewide data through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that housing affordability has...
NJ city buys fancy trash cans that each cost thousands of dollars
PATERSON — City officials have cleared the purchase of solar-powered trash cans as the latest Garden State community to embrace the pricey, green-minded self-compacting technology. On Oct. 11, the City Council approved spending $700,000 in state money (via the city’s Urban Enterprise Zone) to buy the solar-powered trash receptacles....
As EV batteries catch fire in Florida, a call for training in NJ
TRENTON – Fires involving electric vehicles that are occurring in Florida due to saltwater damage from Hurricane Ian have New Jersey lawmakers renewing attention to a proposal to provide firefighters and emergency medical technicians training for such events. It can take up to eight hours of pouring water on...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Receives 646 New HUD Housing Choice Vouchers, Increased Payments Now In Effect
The state of New Jersey has received 646 new Housing Choice Vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), totaling nearly $2.1 million. The HUD announcement was made during the 2022 Governor’s Conference on Housing and Economic Development where HUD Region II Administrator Alicka Ampry-Samuel served as a keynote speaker and highlighted that New Jersey is being awarded 646 additional Housing Choice Vouchers for New Jersey residents, totaling $8.3 million, to be administered by the state Department of Community Affairs (DCA) and local public housing authorities.
New Jersey sues oil companies for deceiving public about climate change
New Jersey filed a lawsuit against five oil companies and a trade organization, saying the companies knowingly deceived the public about their contributions to global warming. New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said internal industry documents show Exxon Mobil, Shell Oil, Chevron, BP, and ConocoPhillips all hid their knowledge that burning fossil fuels contributes to climate change.
thecentersquare.com
Policy analyst: F grade 'means New Jersey is on the right track'
(The Center Square) – An “F” grade for New Jersey’s fiscal policy could be a good thing depending on your perspective, policy analysts said. The CATO Institute, a public policy think tank that promotes Libertarian ideas, gave New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy an “F.” The state put a 2.5% surtax on corporations with incomes above $1 million and approved “millionaire’s taxes.” The CATO Institute said in its Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors 2022 that the top 1% already pay 36% of the state’s income taxes. The state also drains hundreds of millions of dollars from businesses. And Murphy carved out narrow breaks for favored groups, including film and digital media tax credits up to $30 million.
NJ files massive lawsuit against big oil companies
The state of New Jersey has filed a lawsuit against five oil and gas companies and a petroleum trade association alleging they knowingly made false claims to deceive the public about climate change, and the impact fossil fuels released into the atmosphere would have on global warming. During a news...
The Internet Is Absolutely Fired Up Over This Crazy Map Of New Jersey
New Jersey is definitely a unique state, that's something I can say with confidence. The longer I live and work in the Garden State the more I start to pick up on little idiosyncrasies and traits that each town, and county has. There's always going to be some disagreement on...
Homeless population increased in N.J., survey says. Here’s the county-by-county breakdown.
New Jersey’s homeless population increased by 8% this year after sharply decreasing in 2021, according to a newly-released survey. NJCounts is a one day, “point-in-time” tally that was conducted Jan. 25 to give a snapshot of how many people were experiencing homelessness in each county on that day, organizers said. The count, conducted by volunteers, included people in emergency shelters, transitional housing programs and those living on the street or in other conditions.
New Jersey Legislators Aim To Ban Most In-Car Subscriptions
BMWNew Jersey officials aren't amused by automakers' attempts to charge for the use of pre-installed hardware in cars, such as heated seats.
N.J. reports 1,570 COVID cases, 7 deaths. Transmission rate remains below key benchmark.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,570 COVID-19 cases and seven confirmed deaths on Thursday as transmission levels remain steady below its key benchmark. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.90 on Thursday, state health officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means cases have leveled off at the current...
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
129K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 3