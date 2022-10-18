The Mayor and City Council of Americus met for their regular meeting on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Charles Christmas was absent, Daryl Dowdell was present virtually and the other members where in the chamber. After addressing some of items on the consent agenda, it was unanimously approved. Moving on to the voting agenda, four items were addressed. The first was approving insurance benefits for city employees. According to the agent who determines which policies are best for the city, she suggested staying with the policy last year’s council had approved as some insurance companies would decline to offer a bid, secondary to the fact they could not compete with what the city currently holds. Being self-insured, the city utilizes a “stop gap” policy which would cover any excessive claims stopping a financial burden. Due to financial increases, the same coverage the employees utilized last year, the premium for the policy would be an additional $15,000 to be split among the employees choosing to participate in the plan. The agent suggested the city absorb the $15, 000 so the employee’s premiums would remain the same. According to our finance director, the budget is healthy enough to cover the $15,000. The council passed the recommended policy coverage as detailed. The vote was unanimous.

AMERICUS, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO