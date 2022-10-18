Read full article on original website
Americus Times-Recorder
Voting trends and tips for Georgia and Sumter County
Early voting Georgia-wide has been breaking records for the first two days. Statewide, as compared to even the presidential election of 2020, voters accessing and getting to cast their ballot has increased. On Tuesday, October 18, Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, reports, “Tuesday’s total marks a 75.3% increase from day two of 2018 midterm early voting, and an astounding 3.3% increase over the second day of Early Voting in the 2020 Presidential Election.” The Secretary of State and the State Elections Board successfully defended a case filed weeks after Brain Kemp’s 2018 victory for governor in which Stacey Abrams’ “Fair Fight Action” organization along with additional plaintiffs, challenged the legality of Georgia’s election laws, citing voter suppression as an outcome of the laws and how Georgia elections were conducted. US District Judge, Steve Jones wrote a 288-page reasoning as to why he denied all of the claims against the state. He went on record as saying, “Although Georgia’s election system is not perfect, the challenged practices violate neither the constitution nor the VRA (Voting Rights Act).”
Americus Times-Recorder
City council determines employee benefits
The Mayor and City Council of Americus met for their regular meeting on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Charles Christmas was absent, Daryl Dowdell was present virtually and the other members where in the chamber. After addressing some of items on the consent agenda, it was unanimously approved. Moving on to the voting agenda, four items were addressed. The first was approving insurance benefits for city employees. According to the agent who determines which policies are best for the city, she suggested staying with the policy last year’s council had approved as some insurance companies would decline to offer a bid, secondary to the fact they could not compete with what the city currently holds. Being self-insured, the city utilizes a “stop gap” policy which would cover any excessive claims stopping a financial burden. Due to financial increases, the same coverage the employees utilized last year, the premium for the policy would be an additional $15,000 to be split among the employees choosing to participate in the plan. The agent suggested the city absorb the $15, 000 so the employee’s premiums would remain the same. According to our finance director, the budget is healthy enough to cover the $15,000. The council passed the recommended policy coverage as detailed. The vote was unanimous.
Americus Times-Recorder
Smarr Smith Foundation gifts body armor to local law enforcement agencies
Fueled by the community’s support, the Smarr Smith Foundation was able to purchase body armor for Georgia Southwestern’s Public Safety Department and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The body armor, or “bullet proof vests,” can prove to be life saving for an officer. Body armor is but one request the supporters of the Smarr Smith Foundation have made possible. Scholarships, training, a drone, traffic calming devices such as stop sticks, uniforms and cameras are a sampling of what the foundation has provided to GSW Public Safety, Americus Police Department and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Americus Times-Recorder
SGTC’s Lady Jets ranked 5th in nation in NJCAA preseason poll
AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets were ranked 5th in the nation in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s (NJCAA) 2022 – 2023 Division I Women’s basketball poll released recently and the SGTC Jets received votes to be included in the NJCAA 2022- 2023 Division I Men’s basketball poll.
Americus Times-Recorder
Area Beat Report October 19
Jones, Jasmine Chante, 29, Restraint of Dogs and Prohibition against Nuisances. W. Church St. at Diya Foods at 10:27 a.m., Theft of Lost-Mislaid Property. B Bessie Mays Circle at 11:12 a.m., Restraint of Dogs and Prohibition against Nuisances. Fairway 2 at 2:04 p.m., Battery. B Eastview Circle at 5:34 p.m.,...
Americus Times-Recorder
Hurricanes fall to Saints on Senior Night
AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern Men’s Soccer Team (GSW) came into Wednesday night’s final regular season game against Flagler College (FC) hoping to send its five seniors out with a victory over the Saints in their final game at Hurricane Field. However, the Hurricanes were not able to produce any goals and thanks to FC goals from Paul Hansen in the 36th minute and Max Lambertz in the 49th minute, the Saints handed GSW a 2-0 defeat in the final regular season game for GSW seniors Cole Davison, Vincent Montoya, Chris Salamatou, Mohammed Amine Mahrous and Will Carter.
Americus Times-Recorder
Wildcats easily take first two games in state playoffs
ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Wildcats Softball Team (SCHS) had no problem winning their first two games of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class A-Public State Playoffs. They routed Wilkinson County 17-1 in Game 1 and throttled the Lincoln County Red Devils 14-0 on Thursday, October 20 at Wildcat Park to move to within one win of advancing to the state quarterfinals in Columbus.
