wktn.com
Governor of District 6600 Pays a Visit to Kenton Rotary
Diana Savage, Governor of District 6600, visited the Kenton Rotary Club to get to know all of the people in District 6600. District 6600 is comprised of 62 clubs in the NW Ohio corner geographically. Savage shared that she is from Bryan, Ohio and is a retired school superintendent, and...
wktn.com
Kenton Lions Conclude Roadside Cleanup
The Kenton Lions Club did their last roadside clean up recently. Several Lions members picked up roadside litter on a stretch of State Route 309 west. The group got together for the roadside clean up effort this past Sunday October 16. Photo submitted by Lion Kirk Cameron.
wktn.com
Fall Extravaganza Scheduled at Hardin Northern
The Hardin Northern Ag Department is holding a Fall Extravaganza. It will be from 4 until 6pm on Sunday October 30 at the Hites Family Farms on Township Road 189 Kenton. The event will feature a chili cookoff with a $5 entry fee and $1 to taste. Proceeds from the...
wktn.com
Forest Church Conducting Coat Drive
The Forest United Methodist Church is conducting a Coat Drive. They will take all sizes from infants to adults. Gently used or new winter jackets, gloves or mittens, hats, scarves and boots are needed. The items can be dropped off at the Forest United Methodist Church. To drop off, enter...
wktn.com
Kenton Rotary Seeking New Members
The Kenton Rotary Club is seeking new members, and is offering the opportunity for Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance members to give Rotary a try. Alliance members may attend one complimentary meeting of the Kenton Rotary Club, experience a meeting and enjoy lunch compliments of the Rotary Club. Email...
WTOL-TV
Haunting in Ohio? The story of the Ceely Rose murders at Malabar Farm
LUCAS, Ohio — I am, at times, a traveler often with no specific destination in mind. So I drove that day unaware my route would take me through a picturesque area called Pleasant Valley. A tranquil drive until …. Trouble. But maybe help is across the way. That...
sent-trib.com
Downtown Forward: BG residents start reimagining
Bowling Green residents got the opportunity to start thinking about the future of downtown on Thursday. A community feedback session, held at the Veterans Memorial Building at City Park, was the second such session this week and is part of the city’s Downtown Forward program. The city is partnering with Bowling Green State University’s Center for Regional Development in the effort as part of the CRD’s Reimagining Rural Regions – or R3 – program.
presspublications.com
Genoa Retirement Village resident “Lives a Dream”
Genoa Retirement Village long-term resident Deb Bowersox was living the dream Sept. 30 as she got a special surprise – a chance to hit the road, enjoy the sunshine and cruise familiar streets of her hometown. The 62-year-old, who was an avid motorcyclist with her husband, hasn’t been able...
13abc.com
City of Toledo’s Public Service Director resigns
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Public Service Director, Paul Rasmusson, is resigning. Rasmusson, who has held the position of Public Service Director for 5 years, submitted his resignation letter to Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz on Oct. 13. “After significant reflection, I have decided to resign from my...
wktn.com
Family Looking to Build Chad Roof Inclusive Playground
The Chad Roof Inclusive Playground is being planned in the City of Kenton. The playground is to remember Chad Roof, son of Tom and Alice Roof, who passed away unexpectedly last week at the age of 37. The Inclusive Playground will be located near the Hardin County YMCA and will...
Allen County continues to seek personnel
LIMA — The Allen County Educational Service Center is continuing to look for personnel. At the board meeting, Superintendent Craig Kupferberg shared with board members that the ESC is looking for people to work in various capacities within the Allen County schools. Twenty-three substitutes were hired at the meeting....
wktn.com
Forest Halloween Parade Taking Place October 26
The Halloween Parade in Forest will take place on Wednesday October 26. Lineup is at 6 that evening, Judging 6:15 and the Parade moves out at 6:30. Categories for judging are: Couples or Groups, Prettiest, Cartoon Characters, Scariest, Witches, Clowns, Ghosts and Ugliest. Lineup and judging will be at the...
wktn.com
HCSO Holds Appreciation and Awards Banquet
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office held its Appreciation and Awards Banquet recently. The annual event is an opportunity to express appreciation to the entire staff as well as recognize and award exceptional service. Deputy Mason Treen was recognized as the DEPUTY OF THE YEAR. Hardin County Central Dispatch was...
wktn.com
KES Kindergarten Class Takes Field Trip
Kenton Elementary School Kindergarten students took a field trip this past Monday. The students traveled to Marion Palace Theatre in downtown Marion. They viewed a live performance of Jacqueline & The Beanstalk. The 45-minute one-woman show features Jacqueline, who does the right thing, even when no one is watching.
wktn.com
Fall Fest in Forest Saturday
Fall Fest in Forest will take place this Saturday October 22. The event will begin at noon with over 20 vendors as well as a bounce house, pumpkin painting and ax throwing. At least five food trucks will be set up as well. Part of West Lima Street in Forest...
toledoparent.com
New Family Friendly Businesses in the Toledo Area: Fall 2022
The Rossford flower shop Urban Flowers recently opened a new shop, Planted, in downtown Toledo. The location, which opened in August, offers a more intimate shopping experience with all the fun products you’ve come to expect — handmade gifts, exquisite pottery and, of course, a beautiful selection of plants! Planted by Urban Flowers, 118 S. Superior St. 419-666-3990. Urbanflowersonline.com.
Paulding County Progress
Local Halloween and Trick-or-Treat celebrations announced
Numerous villages and organizations in Paulding County have announced Halloween events and Trick-or-Treat times. Halloween events in the village kick-off on Saturday, October 29. The Halloween parade will start at 3:30 p.m., with the lineup starting fifteen minutes before hand at 3:15 p.m. Costume judging will take place at the Fire Hall immediately following the parade. Trick-or-Treating will take place later that evening, from 5-6:30 p.m.
wktn.com
Registrations Being Accepted Now for BPD’s Citizens Police Academy Class
Bellefontaine residents are encouraged to register early for the 2023 Bellefontaine Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy Class. Several applications have been picked up and have been returned. Space is limited. The class is an opportunity to learn about the Bellefontaine Police Department and what it does for the community.
sent-trib.com
Property transfers: 10-20-22
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 4120 Waltham Road, Lake Township, residential, from Joseph Czajka, to Gloria Miller, $125,000. 114 Main St., Risingsun, residential, from Jessi Spencer, to Stuart and Kimberly Cole, $129,000. 12418 and 0 Williams Road, Perrysburg, commercial, 3.64 acres,...
hometownstations.com
Fresh N Faded thanks supporters of their community outreach
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local business says thank you to everyone who helps them give back to the Lima community. Fresh N Faded held a dinner to show their appreciation to volunteers, individual donors, and corporate sponsors. Their supporters were treated to a free catered dinner and a live DJ. With the support of the community, Fresh N Faded has been able to do a lot of good work for families in need.
