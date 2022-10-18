Bowling Green residents got the opportunity to start thinking about the future of downtown on Thursday. A community feedback session, held at the Veterans Memorial Building at City Park, was the second such session this week and is part of the city’s Downtown Forward program. The city is partnering with Bowling Green State University’s Center for Regional Development in the effort as part of the CRD’s Reimagining Rural Regions – or R3 – program.

