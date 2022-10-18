ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys soccer Top 20, Oct. 20: Shocking tournament upsets lead to surprising shakeup

These last few weeks of county tournaments have shown us a lot about the landscape of boys’ soccer in New Jersey. We’ve seen a number of Top 20 teams lose their games in shocking fashion this week, most notably Pingry, who lost in their Somerset County semifinal matchup to Bernards on Tuesday night in penalty kicks. Teams like Ramsey, West Orange and Freehold Township (dropped out of the Top 20) also suffered upset losses in the last few weeks of county tournament play, forcing a major reshuffling of the rankings.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Wallington defeats Wood-Ridge - Boys soccer recap

David Chudzik and Eric Moroz scored for Wallington in its 2-0 win against Wood-Ridge in Wood-Ridge. Scoreless at halftime, Wallington (10-6) took control with two goals in the second half. Oliver Rosas and Krystian Zurawski recorded an assist while Krzysztof Galus and Samuel Stanko combine for nine saves. Wood-Ridge fell...
WALLINGTON, NJ
Triton over Moorestown Friends - Girls soccer recap

Gianna Walker scored two goals to lead Triton past Moorestown Friends 4-2 in Moorestown. Triton (8-7-1) held a 2-0 lead at the half and outshot Moorestown Friends 20-12 in the game. Kyra Samalonis and Amelia Aquino had a goal and an assist each with Brittany Boyle also tallying an assist....
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Oratory over Cranford - Boys soccer recap

Henry Griffiths finished with one goal and one assist as Oratory held on for a 2-1 victory over Cranford in Summit. Kai Mitchell made five saves for Oratory (7-8-1) as the first half ended with no score. Maximilian Cook added a goal in the second half while Patrick Feit was...
CRANFORD, NJ
Cinnaminson over Moorestown - Girls soccer recap

Bailey Coston and Ryan Hart each scored to lead Cinnaminson in a 2-0 win over Moorestown, in Cinnaminson. Cinnaminson (8-6) led 1-0 at the half. Lauren Swafford made five saves for Moorestown (5-9-3).
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Hawthorne edges out Eastern Christian - Boys soccer recap

George Gantalis scored the game's only goal as Hawthorne defeated Eastern Christian 1-0 in overtime in North Haledon. Eastern Christian (3-10-2) posted three shots on goal. Hawthorne improves to 6-8 this season.
HAWTHORNE, NJ
No. 15 Cherokee over Seneca - Girls soccer recap

Jada Branford made seven saves as Cherokee, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 2-0 victory over Seneca in Tabernacle. Cherokee scored once in each half. It began when Isabella Moore found the back of the net. Katie Ulmer finished with one goal and one assist. Julia Rath...
TABERNACLE, NJ
Delsea over Hammonton - Girls soccer recap

Delsea scored all goals in the first half during a 3-0 triumph over Hammonton in Hammonton. Emily Ambrose and Ava Reardon finished with goals while Brihanna Rodriguez also found the back of the net for Delsea (14-3). Emma Peretti made a game high 17 saves for Hammonton (3-13-1).
HAMMONTON, NJ
East Brunswick defeats Allentown - Boys soccer recap

Joseph Carbone netted a hat trick and Sam Negron added a goal and two assists as East Brunswick defeated Allentown 5-0 in East Brunswick. East Brunswick (8-9) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before adding three more goals in the second half. Vito Rappa also tallied a goal while Brandon Silveira stopped five shots for the shutout.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Football: Watchung Hills notches 7th, defeats Elizabeth

Watchung Hills made plays on both sides of the ball as the Warriors downed Elizabeth, 56-14, in Warren. Dyaln Kelly threw two touchdown passes -- one each to Jack Clintock and Connor Krauth -- while Nirio Garcia ran for two scores. David Dubas and Dylan Moffitt both got in on the action and notched a rushing touchdown apiece as well as the Warriors improved to 7-2.
ELIZABETH, NJ
No. 19 Manalapan defeats Allentown - Girls soccer recap

Vanessa Sarf's second-half goal gave Manalapan, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, a 1-0 win against Allentown in Allentown. Ryann Keefe recorded nine saves for Allentown (14-3). With the win, Manalapan improved to 11-3-1.
ALLENTOWN, NJ
