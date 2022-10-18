Read full article on original website
Boys soccer Top 20, Oct. 20: Shocking tournament upsets lead to surprising shakeup
These last few weeks of county tournaments have shown us a lot about the landscape of boys’ soccer in New Jersey. We’ve seen a number of Top 20 teams lose their games in shocking fashion this week, most notably Pingry, who lost in their Somerset County semifinal matchup to Bernards on Tuesday night in penalty kicks. Teams like Ramsey, West Orange and Freehold Township (dropped out of the Top 20) also suffered upset losses in the last few weeks of county tournament play, forcing a major reshuffling of the rankings.
Wallington defeats Wood-Ridge - Boys soccer recap
David Chudzik and Eric Moroz scored for Wallington in its 2-0 win against Wood-Ridge in Wood-Ridge. Scoreless at halftime, Wallington (10-6) took control with two goals in the second half. Oliver Rosas and Krystian Zurawski recorded an assist while Krzysztof Galus and Samuel Stanko combine for nine saves. Wood-Ridge fell...
Triton over Moorestown Friends - Girls soccer recap
Gianna Walker scored two goals to lead Triton past Moorestown Friends 4-2 in Moorestown. Triton (8-7-1) held a 2-0 lead at the half and outshot Moorestown Friends 20-12 in the game. Kyra Samalonis and Amelia Aquino had a goal and an assist each with Brittany Boyle also tallying an assist....
Moreno’s three goals power Harrison past North Arlington - Boys soccer recap
Brando Moreno’s three goals and two assists fueled Harrison to a 6-1 victory over Norther Arlington in Harrison. Yusufu Jaite had a goal and an assist for Harrison (11-2-1). Eann Vieira and Randy Abarca scored a goal each and Gabriel Barreto-Reis added two assists. Jonathan Hermo made three saves and Ismael Kone had two in the win.
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 8
The postseason is almost here and the phrase “must-win” is now being taken to the extreme in Garden State high school football. Week 8 serves as the last for public schools to improve their UPR ranking and the new playoff format is only increasing the spice of the late-season race.
Oratory over Cranford - Boys soccer recap
Henry Griffiths finished with one goal and one assist as Oratory held on for a 2-1 victory over Cranford in Summit. Kai Mitchell made five saves for Oratory (7-8-1) as the first half ended with no score. Maximilian Cook added a goal in the second half while Patrick Feit was...
Football: Ford’s rushing helps No. 6 Toms River North stay perfect with win over Midd. North
Micah Ford racked up three rushing touchdowns to help Toms River North, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20 take a 50-6 win over Middletown North, in Middletown. The win kept the Mariners unbeaten at 9-0. All three of Micah Fords’ touchdowns came in the opening half, and his longest...
Girls volleyball: Conference Players of the Week, Oct. 12-18
Note: This edition of NJ.com’s Conference Players of the Week is based on performances that coaches and school officials entered for matches between Oct. 12-18. Any match that is played on October 19 will be considered for next week.
Monmouth over Manchester Township - Girls soccer recap
Amanda Growney made five saves to lead Monmouth to a 2-0 victory over Manchester Township in Monmouth. After a scoreless first half, Monmouth (5-11) was able to get on the board twice over the final 40 minutes. Lauren Spence finished with two goals while Allie Wassman and Amelya Zohn were...
Cinnaminson over Moorestown - Girls soccer recap
Bailey Coston and Ryan Hart each scored to lead Cinnaminson in a 2-0 win over Moorestown, in Cinnaminson. Cinnaminson (8-6) led 1-0 at the half. Lauren Swafford made five saves for Moorestown (5-9-3).
Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) defeats Somerset Tech in OT - Girls soccer recap
Lily Vengelis tallied the game-winner as Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) scored three unanswered goals to defeat Somerset Tech in Bridgewater. Katelyn Almeida gave Somerset Tech (8-5) a 2-0 lead in the first half before Hannah Raike answered with a pair of goals for Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) (9-5). Raegan Fogarty...
Hawthorne edges out Eastern Christian - Boys soccer recap
George Gantalis scored the game’s only goal as Hawthorne defeated Eastern Christian 1-0 in overtime in North Haledon. Eastern Christian (3-10-2) posted three shots on goal. Hawthorne improves to 6-8 this season. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com...
No. 15 Cherokee over Seneca - Girls soccer recap
Jada Branford made seven saves as Cherokee, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 2-0 victory over Seneca in Tabernacle. Cherokee scored once in each half. It began when Isabella Moore found the back of the net. Katie Ulmer finished with one goal and one assist. Julia Rath...
Girls volleyball: Hillsborough wins Somerset County Tournament over Montgomery
Aileen Xue’s versatile night led top-seeded Hillsborough to a Somerset County Tournament championship over second-seeded Montgomery 25-15, 25-12 on Friday in Hillsborough. The sophomore outside hitter notched eight kills, nine digs and a block in the victory. Reagan Pirog was vital on defense, digging up 14 balls alongside her six aces.
Delsea over Hammonton - Girls soccer recap
Delsea scored all goals in the first half during a 3-0 triumph over Hammonton in Hammonton. Emily Ambrose and Ava Reardon finished with goals while Brihanna Rodriguez also found the back of the net for Delsea (14-3). Emma Peretti made a game high 17 saves for Hammonton (3-13-1).
Grusser’s return fuels No. 17 Ramapo win over Ridgewood - Football recap
Jack Grusser returned to action from an ankle injury and completed of 13-of-17 passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns to lead Ramapo, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 38-12 victory over Ridgewood in Franklin Lakes. Grusser, a Harvard commit, tossed two TD passes to Will Scordato...
South Hunterdon over New Hope-Solebury (PA) - Football recap
Tanner McCaffrey threw for one touchdown and ran for another as South Hunterdon won at home, 28-0, over New Hope-Solebury (PA). With the win, South Hunterdon (6-2) is likely to be in the playoffs in Super Section South 2. Edward Cooper opened the scoring with a 2-yard run in the...
East Brunswick defeats Allentown - Boys soccer recap
Joseph Carbone netted a hat trick and Sam Negron added a goal and two assists as East Brunswick defeated Allentown 5-0 in East Brunswick. East Brunswick (8-9) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before adding three more goals in the second half. Vito Rappa also tallied a goal while Brandon Silveira stopped five shots for the shutout.
Football: Watchung Hills notches 7th, defeats Elizabeth
Watchung Hills made plays on both sides of the ball as the Warriors downed Elizabeth, 56-14, in Warren. Dyaln Kelly threw two touchdown passes -- one each to Jack Clintock and Connor Krauth -- while Nirio Garcia ran for two scores. David Dubas and Dylan Moffitt both got in on the action and notched a rushing touchdown apiece as well as the Warriors improved to 7-2.
No. 19 Manalapan defeats Allentown - Girls soccer recap
Vanessa Sarf's second-half goal gave Manalapan, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, a 1-0 win against Allentown in Allentown. Ryann Keefe recorded nine saves for Allentown (14-3). With the win, Manalapan improved to 11-3-1.
