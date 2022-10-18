ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

bravotv.com

Heather & Terry Dubrow Sell Their House, Dubrow Chateau, for Record-Breaking $55M

Heather Dubrow's iconic mansion, Dubrow Chateau, is under new ownership. After The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member revealed on October 16 at BravoCon 2022 that she and husband Terry Dubrow bought a "love shack" in Los Angeles, she confirmed on October 21 to ET that the couple also sold their 22,000 square foot Newport Beach mansion for $55,000,000.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localemagazine.com

We Can’t Stay Quiet! There’s an Exclusive Speakeasy Party in Laguna Beach Happening This December

The Drake After Dark Will Be a Celebration to Remember on Dec. 1. If you are looking for a memorable night out in Orange County, get your tickets to a top-secret event happening this holiday season in Laguna Beach. The city’s iconic restaurant, The Drake, is hosting an unforgettable evening for a good cause with live music, the finest food and an open bar—but keep it hush-hush because it’s a speakeasy theme.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
great-taste.net

Santa Barbara Vintners Come to Orange County with Three Events

Santa Barbara Wine Country, named Wine Enthusiast’s Wine Region of the Year for 2021 and recently honored with multiple wine scores over 90+ points, is bringing some of its acclaimed wines to Orange County for special Wine Tasting Pop-Ups. The fall tasting events will feature a wide range of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

LA’s Top 5 Haunted Places

As the spooky season approaches, several brave souls are looking to visit some of the scariest places in the United States. Los Angeles is riddled with plenty of haunted places, some of which were even used in a television series. Therefore, this city is definitely worth a visit for those who are looking to experience paranormal activities themselves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailytitan.com

Tunnel of Terror is unlike any haunted attraction

If your car is starting to look a little scary, this haunting car wash is for you. Tunnel of Terror’s OC Haunted Car Wash, located at the Big Wave Express Car Wash in Anaheim, features killer clowns, monsters and ghouls terrorizing your vehicle as you drive through the car wash.
ANAHEIM, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Surf company CEO based in OC to be honored as Oceana's ocean champion

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — Celebrities, ocean enthusiasts and environmentalists will all gather for a gala and fundraising event in Laguna Beach. Among the honorees at Oceana’s SeaChange Summer Party will be a surf industry legend. Paul Naudé is the CEO of Vissla and president of the Surf Industry Members Association. And he's been named Oceana’s Ocean Champion this year.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
daytrippen.com

Things To Do In Orange County Thanksgiving Weekend

List of fun things to do Thanksgiving Weekend in Orange County. Attractions, activities, parks, and day trip ideas, along with a few hidden gems. If you have out-of-town visitors or are local looking for affordable outings close to home, don’t forget to bookmark and share this page. Popular Orange...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Long Beach Post

Fall Fest Returns to The Pike Outlets

The Pike Outlets will be celebrating fall and Halloween at their annual Fall Fest on Saturday, October 29th, in Main Plaza. Join them from 12-3 PM for tons of festive fun. This free event will feature Halloween character meet & greets including Maleficent and a magic wielding scarecrow stilt-walker. The kiddos will love their Halloween […] The post Fall Fest Returns to The Pike Outlets appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
cohaitungchi.com

The 33 Best Things to do in Southern California (in 2022)

Sunny skies, laidback vibes, and pretty coastlines—these descriptions only capture a bit of Southern California’s charm. While most of the world may visit this half of California solely for Los Angeles, SoCal is home to plenty of natural and manmade spots worth visiting. You are reading: Fun things...
CALIFORNIA STATE
dailytitan.com

Gabriel Iglesias premieres new comedy special alongside fans

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias held a special fan screening in Orange for his upcoming Netflix special, “Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy.”. The screening took place at Century Stadium 25. Because event seats were limited, fans lined up early to secure their spot. “Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy” is the recording of the...
ORANGE, CA

