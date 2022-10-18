Read full article on original website
Tupelo PD announces embezzlement arrest
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo woman is charged with embezzlement. Lori Palmer, 48, is accused of embezzling $14,000 from the Oak Creek Apartments on Lumpkin Avenue, according to Tupelo Police. Palmer was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20 for felony embezzlement.
Suspect returns to Oxford to face charges for fatal hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - One of the two men arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run is back in Oxford to face charges. Tristan Holland, 18, of Collierville, Tennessee, was extradited back to Oxford and formally charged Thursday with accessory after the fact. He received a $25,000 bond. He was...
Oxford hostage suspect killed by Mississippi deputies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of holding two teenagers hostage was reportedly shot to death by Lafayette County deputies Wednesday night. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic situation in Oxford at around 9:43 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office says a man and a woman were arguing, and the […]
Tupelo police uncover lottery ticket scheme at convenience store
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The dream of cashing a $500,000 lottery ticket turns into a nightmare for a Tupelo convenience store worker. 40-year-old Jessica Parker is charged with felony embezzlement. Tupelo police said she used her position at Barnes Crossing Road Texaco to take the money and use her...
VIDEO: Community reacts to an officer involved shooting in Oxford
People from Oxford share their emotions regarding officer involved shooting. DPS identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette County. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and Lee County Youth Court need your help to find a teenager who may have run away. 17-year-old Zariah Williams was reported missing on October second. She was last seen by her guardian on September 30th when she was dropped off at her aunt’s East Tupelo home for a weekend visit.
OXFORD, Miss — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said Thursday they are investigating after Lafayette County deputies shot and killed a man who had reportedly taken a woman and her two teenage children hostage. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to a domestic call to 911...
DeSoto County man gets prison for racist threats
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A DeSoto County man will spend two and half years in prison for racist threats, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Thursday. Aubrey Suzuki, 21, of Nesbit, used an encrypted messaging platform to communicate with members of a white nationalist organization. He made threats to...
Inmate stabbed to death at Tennessee correctional facility
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials are investigating an inmate death at a correctional facility in Hardeman County. The district attorney’s office says the inmate was stabbed to death at Whiteville Correctional Facility Tuesday around 4:17 a.m. Ryan Gustin, Public Affairs director, said an inmate was injured from an...
Mississippi officials looking for man missing for three days
Mississippi officials are looking for information regarding the disappearance of a man last seen three days ago. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department issued an alert for Carter Blane Bliven, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Bliven is 6-foot, 1-inch tall, and weighs approximately 250 lbs. He...
DPS identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette County
OPD Investigating Shooting Off Molly Barr Road
The Oxford Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex off Molly Barr Road this morning. The call came in around 11 a.m. One person was taken into custody and one was transported to the hospital. According to OPD, there is no further threat. Unconfirmed reports...
4 more suspects charged after burglary involving thousands in stolen checks, SCSO says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four more suspects have been arrested in connection with a scheme involving thousands of dollars in stolen checks and burglary. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), detectives responded to a burglary on Sept. 25 in the 9800 block of Humphrey Road in northeast Shelby County.
SCSO arrests 5 men for burglaries in Cordova home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five men were arrested by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly burglarizing a home on Humphrey Road in Cordova. A witness noticed two unfamiliar cars in the driveway and observed four individuals moving around inside the residence on Sept. 25, said SCSO. SCSO arrested...
Alabama hit-and-run victim killed while celebrating 21st birthday
OXFORD, Miss. (WREG)– A University of Mississippi student was killed while celebrating a major milestone. Family and friends of Walker Fielder told WREG he had just turned 21 years old the night his life was cut short in a hit-and-run in downtown Oxford. Now his family is in disbelief as they struggle with the tragic […]
Deadly shooting in Webster County believed to be accident
EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators believe a deadly shooting in Webster County was accidental. Webster County Sheriff David Gore said the shooting happened Saturday, Oct. 15 around midnight at a home on Mantee Clarkson Road. The deceased victim was shot in the head. One person was arrested and charged with...
22 pounds of fentanyl found during I-40 traffic stop, officials say
FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — Over $200M worth of fentanyl was found during a traffic stop on I-40 on Thursday, October 20, according to the West Tennessee Drug Task Force. Agents said they pulled over a 2011 Nissan Maxima on I-40 near the Shelby County and Fayette County line for displaying a false Texas temporary tag and failure to exercise due care.
