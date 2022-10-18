Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police were seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield on Oct. 19. As of Oct. 21, authorities say the girl was located and is safe. All other details have been removed from this article.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Monroe County police want help finding missing 50-year-old woman
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 50-year-old woman who went missing in Monroe County. Dana E. Dietrich was last seen Thursday (Oct. 20) in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, Michigan. She was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and no shoes. The police...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor police looking for missing 14-year-old girl last seen on Wednesday
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Police Department has issued a missing person alert for Samyah Setin Nundley. The 14-year-old was reportedly last seen at her home on Pheasant Run on Wednesday. They said she is considered an endangered runaway and left a note behind that said she is...
Suspect in death of 17-year-old found dead on I-94 to be arraigned Friday
A 20-year-old man from Southfield is expected to be arraigned Friday in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Taya Land. According to WXYZ-Detroit, the suspect is facing two charges in connection with Land’s death but specific charges have not been announced. Land’s body was discovered around 7:45 a.m....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: 2-year-old boy stable after being stabbed by relative at Detroit apartment
DETROIT – A toddler is in stable condition after being stabbed by a relative in a Detroit apartment early Thursday morning. Detroit police are investigating a non-fatal stabbing that occurred at about 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, in the 5200 block of Chrysler Drive, near East Warren Avenue. Officials say a 56-year-old woman stabbed a 2-year-old boy who she is related to.
ClickOnDetroit.com
19-year-old arrested after woman shot, killed while working as Lyft driver in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. – A 19-year-old man was arrested for shooting and killing a woman working as a Lyft driver in Pontiac. The incident occurred at the intersection of Putnam Avenue and Rundell Street around 5 a.m. The Lyft driver received a call for a fare Friday (Oct. 21) morning...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Grandmother in custody after 2-year-old child stabbed at Detroit apartment
DETROIT – A toddler is back home recovering after being stabbed by a relative in a Detroit apartment early Thursday morning, according to police. Detroit police are investigating the non-fatal stabbing that occurred at about 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, in the 5200 block of Chrysler Drive, near East Warren Avenue. The family said a 56-year-old woman stabbed the 2-year-old child.
fox2detroit.com
Zion Foster disappearance: Police detail timeline after months of searching Macomb County landfill
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police said Friday that Zion Foster's body was not found after months of searching a Macomb County landfill. The decision was made last week to stop looking for the teen's body. Investigators had been searching for the 17-year-old's remains after her cousin said she died,...
Southfield man arraigned in shooting, dumping of 17-year-old mother on I-94
A Southfield man is slated to appear in court in St. Clair Shores today (Friday) for the murder of a 17-year-old Detroit mother, Taya Land. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized homicide charges against the 20-year-old suspect.
Dog reunited with family after being stolen in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - As we head into the weekend, here's a feel-good story of a stolen puppy being reunited with its family!On Sept. 12, Detroit Police Detective Posey and officers Ford and Wilson went to the home where a stolen support poodle was allegedly being held, according to a Twitter post from the police department. The owner had reported the dog stolen on Sept. 4.The poodle was recovered and has since been reunited with its family.In the Twitter post, Detroit police said the recovery effort was made possible through a community member's tip and the work of 3rd Precinct detectives.
Police: Arrest made in death of 17-year-old found on I-94
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say arrests have been made in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl found dead last week on Interstate 94 in St. Clair Shores.In an update on Wednesday, Michigan State Police say authorities executed two search warrants in Southfield as part of the investigation. MSP says the "suspect(s) were taken into custody" but did not release any further details on the arrest. The teen's body was found at about 7:50 a.m. on Oct. 14 in the area of I-94 and Eight Mile Road. Police say she suffered a gunshot wound and was identified as a Detroit resident.On Friday, police were investigating whether the teen was shot in the area where she was found or somewhere else. In an update on Monday, police say they believe the shooting happened at about 3:45 a.m. that morning when they received a call about shots fired.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 248-584-5740 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 800-Speak Up.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hazel Park police investigate deadly shooting at manufacturing plant, accused shooter in custody
HAZEL PARK, Mich. – The Hazel Park Police Department are trying to figure out what sparked a deadly shooting at a manufacturing plant. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. at the LG Electronics facility near 10 Mile and Dequindre roads. The investigation is ongoing, and the accused shooter is...
Family suffers heartbreaking loss after teen shot, dumped on side of I-94
A 20-year-old Southfield man will be in court Friday and is now charged in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old girl from Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
6 Mile Chedda Grove gang member pleads guilty to murder of 13-year-old bystander, rival in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A member of the Detroit gang 6 Mile Chedda Grove pleaded guilty this week in connection with the 2015 murder of a rival gang member and a 13-year-old innocent bystander. Edwin Mills, 32, told police he was with another gang member when he saw the rival...
fox2detroit.com
After shooting nearly killed him, Detroit man dedicates life to helping other young people avoid that fate
DETROIT (FOX 2) - After a Detroit man nearly lost his life to the streets, he has dedicated his time to help keep other young people off that same path. "It's so funny because someone told me a long time ago that what happens to you is not for you, it’s for you to reach back and help somebody get through what you’ve gone through," Terrance Pope said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Livonia man grazed by 1 of 6 shots fired at him on I-96 in Detroit
DETROIT – A Livonia man was injured after being grazed in a shooting along I-96 in Detroit on Thursday afternoon. Michigan State Police said a Livonia man in his 30s called police to report he had been shot by someone on the freeway. MSP troopers closed the freeway for an investigation, with traffic roped off on the eastbound lanes at Telegraph Road.
Update: 19-year-old arrested in connection to early morning Pontiac homicide
PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office arrested a 19-year-old man after a 49-year-old woman was found in her vehicle with a gunshot wound to the back of her head in Pontiac early this morning.The incident happened at about 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at the intersections of Putnam Avenue and Rundell Street.As deputies were headed to the scene, dispatchers alerted them that a black male was seen fleeing the location on foot.When they arrived at the scene, witnesses flagged them over to a silver Nissan Versa that struck a utility pole.Deputies discovered the woman, who was driving the vehicle, had a gunshot wound to the back of her head.The scene was secured, and a K9 Unit initiated a track in the direction of the male that was observed leaving the scene.Officials say that the woman, a 49-year-old from Eastpointe, was pronounced dead when she arrived at the hospital.Investigators discovered that she had been working as a Lyft driver when the incident occurred.Deputies located the 19-year-old male suspect, of Pontiac, Friday afternoon. He was taken into custody without incident.The suspect is currently at the Oakland County Jail and is being interviewed by detectives.
downriversundaytimes.com
Overdue U-Haul stopped as stolen
WYANDOTTE — An overdue U-Haul rental that was reported as stolen resulted in a traffic stop for a 31-year-old Detroit woman and her 3-year-old son at 12:43 a.m. Oct. 18 on northbound Fort Street near Ford Avenue. The driver said she was a day late returning the rental truck,...
Comments / 0