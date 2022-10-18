ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Monroe County police want help finding missing 50-year-old woman

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 50-year-old woman who went missing in Monroe County. Dana E. Dietrich was last seen Thursday (Oct. 20) in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, Michigan. She was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and no shoes. The police...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Grandmother in custody after 2-year-old child stabbed at Detroit apartment

DETROIT – A toddler is back home recovering after being stabbed by a relative in a Detroit apartment early Thursday morning, according to police. Detroit police are investigating the non-fatal stabbing that occurred at about 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, in the 5200 block of Chrysler Drive, near East Warren Avenue. The family said a 56-year-old woman stabbed the 2-year-old child.
DETROIT, MI
Dog reunited with family after being stolen in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - As we head into the weekend, here's a feel-good story of a stolen puppy being reunited with its family!On Sept. 12, Detroit Police Detective Posey and officers Ford and Wilson went to the home where a stolen support poodle was allegedly being held, according to a Twitter post from the police department. The owner had reported the dog stolen on Sept. 4.The poodle was recovered and has since been reunited with its family.In the Twitter post, Detroit police said the recovery effort was made possible through a community member's tip and the work of 3rd Precinct detectives.
DETROIT, MI
Police: Arrest made in death of 17-year-old found on I-94

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -  Police say arrests have been made in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl found dead last week on Interstate 94 in St. Clair Shores.In an update on Wednesday, Michigan State Police say authorities executed two search warrants in Southfield as part of the investigation. MSP says the "suspect(s) were taken into custody" but did not release any further details on the arrest. The teen's body was found at about 7:50 a.m. on Oct. 14 in the area of I-94 and Eight Mile Road. Police say she suffered a gunshot wound and was identified as a Detroit resident.On Friday, police were investigating whether the teen was shot in the area where she was found or somewhere else. In an update on Monday, police say they believe the shooting happened at about 3:45 a.m. that morning when they received a call about shots fired.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 248-584-5740 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 800-Speak Up.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
After shooting nearly killed him, Detroit man dedicates life to helping other young people avoid that fate

DETROIT (FOX 2) - After a Detroit man nearly lost his life to the streets, he has dedicated his time to help keep other young people off that same path. "It's so funny because someone told me a long time ago that what happens to you is not for you, it’s for you to reach back and help somebody get through what you’ve gone through," Terrance Pope said.
DETROIT, MI
Police: Livonia man grazed by 1 of 6 shots fired at him on I-96 in Detroit

DETROIT – A Livonia man was injured after being grazed in a shooting along I-96 in Detroit on Thursday afternoon. Michigan State Police said a Livonia man in his 30s called police to report he had been shot by someone on the freeway. MSP troopers closed the freeway for an investigation, with traffic roped off on the eastbound lanes at Telegraph Road.
DETROIT, MI
Update: 19-year-old arrested in connection to early morning Pontiac homicide

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office arrested a 19-year-old man after a 49-year-old woman was found in her vehicle with a gunshot wound to the back of her head in Pontiac early this morning.The incident happened at about 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at the intersections of Putnam Avenue and Rundell Street.As deputies were headed to the scene, dispatchers alerted them that a black male was seen fleeing the location on foot.When they arrived at the scene, witnesses flagged them over to a silver Nissan Versa that struck a utility pole.Deputies discovered the woman, who was driving the vehicle, had a gunshot wound to the back of her head.The scene was secured, and a K9 Unit initiated a track in the direction of the male that was observed leaving the scene.Officials say that the woman, a 49-year-old from Eastpointe, was pronounced dead when she arrived at the hospital.Investigators discovered that she had been working as a Lyft driver when the incident occurred.Deputies located the 19-year-old male suspect, of Pontiac, Friday afternoon. He was taken into custody without incident.The suspect is currently at the Oakland County Jail and is being interviewed by detectives.
PONTIAC, MI
Overdue U-Haul stopped as stolen

WYANDOTTE — An overdue U-Haul rental that was reported as stolen resulted in a traffic stop for a 31-year-old Detroit woman and her 3-year-old son at 12:43 a.m. Oct. 18 on northbound Fort Street near Ford Avenue. The driver said she was a day late returning the rental truck,...
DETROIT, MI

