MedicalXpress
Australian researchers report emergence of a new recreational drug
Scientists from The Australian National University (ANU) have detected a mysterious new recreational drug not seen in Australia before, nor toxicologically described anywhere else. The drug, which the scientists are labeling "CanKet," shares similar chemical qualities to ketamine, but with a unique makeup previously unseen. The finding was made as...
MedicalXpress
Electroshock therapy is more successful for treating depression than ketamine, says study
An analysis of six studies has found that electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) is better at quickly relieving major depression than ketamine, a team of researchers reports in JAMA Psychiatry on October 19. Depression is a common illness affecting about 5% of adults worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Feeling...
MedicalXpress
Uganda Ebola epidemic death toll climbs to 44: WHO
The death toll from an Ebola epidemic declared last month in Uganda has climbed to 44, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press briefing in Geneva that there had been 60 confirmed and 20 probable cases, with 44 deaths and 25 recoveries.
“Very, very tough”: Matildas to face Canada, Ireland, Nigeria as World Cup draw announced
The Matildas have been drawn against Olympic champions Canada, first-timers Ireland, and Nigeria in next year’s home World Cup, giving Sam Kerr’s team a tricky but navigable task to the knockout rounds. The challenge is now known to Australia and the other 28 confirmed qualifiers for the 2023...
Glue Protests Have Come to the Porsche Pavilion
We’re living through a time of high-profile protests at numerous art museums — some of which include protestors glueing themselves to works of art or using soup to make their point. These protests, which take aim at inaction on climate change, are far from the only actions of their ilk taken inside museums; protests over the opioid epidemic and museum board members have also occurred in recent years.
MedicalXpress
Identifying and attacking the HIV virus's most dangerous parts may now be possible
A new method could make it possible to identify the most dangerous parts of the HIV virus, so they can be singled out for attack. Researchers at KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden created a method of illuminating viral molecules that blink on and off, enabling more accurate measurements of a virus's progressive growth than currently possible. KTH researcher Ilaria Testa says the method makes it possible to track which molecules in the HIV virus are essential for growth.
MedicalXpress
Cervical cancer discovery offers major new clue to better understand the disease
Scientists have discovered that cervical cancer can be divided into two distinct molecular subgroups—one far more aggressive than the other—as part of the largest "omics" study of its kind, led by researchers at UCL and the University of Southampton. Published in Nature Communications, researchers say the breakthrough findings...
MedicalXpress
Study suggests discontinuation of gender-affirming hormones in those who start treatment as adolescents is rare
Among individuals treated at a gender identity clinic in The Netherlands, those who used puberty suppressing treatment before the age of 18 and then started gender-affirming hormones, 98% (704 out of 720) continued use at follow-up, according to an observational study published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal.
MedicalXpress
No heart damage despite hypertension: Examining the effects of a mutation in the phosphodiesterase 3A gene
For decades, scientists in Berlin have been researching a strange hereditary condition that results in half the members of certain families having unusually short fingers and extremely high blood pressure. If left untreated, the affected patients usually die of a stroke at the age of 50 years. Researchers at the...
MedicalXpress
Body weight targets are based on inaccurate and outdated science and potentially harmful, argue obesity experts
Body weight targets that stigmatize and potentially harm patients continue to be commonly used in everyday clinical practice, but are outdated and long overdue for change, argue obesity experts, patient advocates and clinical ethicists in a seminar at this year's International Congress on Obesity (Melbourne, 18–22 October) (the biennial congress of the World Obesity Federation).
