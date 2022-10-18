ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Australian researchers report emergence of a new recreational drug

Scientists from The Australian National University (ANU) have detected a mysterious new recreational drug not seen in Australia before, nor toxicologically described anywhere else. The drug, which the scientists are labeling "CanKet," shares similar chemical qualities to ketamine, but with a unique makeup previously unseen. The finding was made as...
MedicalXpress

Uganda Ebola epidemic death toll climbs to 44: WHO

The death toll from an Ebola epidemic declared last month in Uganda has climbed to 44, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press briefing in Geneva that there had been 60 confirmed and 20 probable cases, with 44 deaths and 25 recoveries.
InsideHook

Glue Protests Have Come to the Porsche Pavilion

We’re living through a time of high-profile protests at numerous art museums — some of which include protestors glueing themselves to works of art or using soup to make their point. These protests, which take aim at inaction on climate change, are far from the only actions of their ilk taken inside museums; protests over the opioid epidemic and museum board members have also occurred in recent years.
MedicalXpress

Identifying and attacking the HIV virus's most dangerous parts may now be possible

A new method could make it possible to identify the most dangerous parts of the HIV virus, so they can be singled out for attack. Researchers at KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden created a method of illuminating viral molecules that blink on and off, enabling more accurate measurements of a virus's progressive growth than currently possible. KTH researcher Ilaria Testa says the method makes it possible to track which molecules in the HIV virus are essential for growth.
MedicalXpress

Cervical cancer discovery offers major new clue to better understand the disease

Scientists have discovered that cervical cancer can be divided into two distinct molecular subgroups—one far more aggressive than the other—as part of the largest "omics" study of its kind, led by researchers at UCL and the University of Southampton. Published in Nature Communications, researchers say the breakthrough findings...
MedicalXpress

Body weight targets are based on inaccurate and outdated science and potentially harmful, argue obesity experts

Body weight targets that stigmatize and potentially harm patients continue to be commonly used in everyday clinical practice, but are outdated and long overdue for change, argue obesity experts, patient advocates and clinical ethicists in a seminar at this year's International Congress on Obesity (Melbourne, 18–22 October) (the biennial congress of the World Obesity Federation).

Comments / 0

Community Policy