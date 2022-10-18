Winners of The News Tribune’s Athletes of the Week (Oct. 10 to Oct. 15)

Voting is now closed for The News Tribune’s high school Athletes of the Week in football and other fall sports (Oct. 10 to Oct. 15). This week’s polls also include contests scheduled for last week that were delayed until Monday due to poor air quality. Thanks to everyone who voted and supported local student-athletes.

This week’s winners are:

Dylan Spicer, Tenino football and Lemasino Fuamatu, Spanaway Lake volleyball

Spicer rushed for 284 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries in a 66-26 win over Elma and Fuamatu had 23 kills, three assisted blocks, 18 digs and two aces in wins over Lincoln and Mount Tahoma.

Want to know more about the Spanaway Lake volleyball team? We featured the Sentinels in a story last week, which can be found here .

You can read about all of the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Note: If you are not seeing the poll at the bottom of the story, try opening the story in a different browser, such as Chrome or Safari. There are two separate polls: one for football and one for other fall sports.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email preps reporter Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or send a direct message on Twitter ( @manley_tnt ) with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

FOOTBALL

Ryder Alfrey, Auburn Mountainview, sr. — Hauled in six catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns, and added a rushing touchdown and three tackles, including one for a loss, in a 41-19 win over Todd Beamer.

Elijah Baird, Auburn Mountainview, soph. — Completed 17-of-29 passes for 233 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-19 win over Todd Beamer.

Jaycion Cain, Steilacoom, jr. — Rushed for 244 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries, and added three tackles, two passes defended and 72 yards on two kickoff returns in a 49-23 win over White River.

Drew Carlson, Olympia, jr. — Hauled in 14 catches for 138 yards and a touchdown and added five tackles in a 37-14 los to Sumner.

William Carreto, Yelm, sr. — Rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, and added a two-point conversion run and a team-high 11 tackles, including two sacks, in a 56-14 win over Timberline.

Navarre Dixon, Lincoln, jr. — Rushed for three touchdowns on six carries in a 55-21 win over Silas.

Luke Elliott, Washington, sr. — Completed 16-of-24 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-21 win over Fife.

Devon Forehand, Kennedy Catholic, soph. — Completed 12-of-18 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns in a 47-17 win over Auburn Riverside.

Beau Fualaau, Fife, sr. — Rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, and added four tackles in a 28-21 loss to Washington.

Mason Hayes, Kennedy Catholic, sr. — Hauled in three catches for 118 yards and a touchdown, and added two carries for 100 yards, including a 97-yard touchdown run, in a 47-17 win over Auburn Riverside.

Dempsy James, Spanaway Lake, sr. — Rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns — including the game-winner — in a 16-15 win over Lakes.

Will Landram, Gig Harbor, sr. — Completed 14-of-16 passes for 364 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-7 win over North Thurston.

Drew Macdonald, Steilacoom, soph. — Completed 18-of-23 passes for 246 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-23 win over White River.

Treyvon Silva, Franklin Pierce, sr. — Rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, and added a 37-yard touchdown catch in a 44-25 win over Clover Park.

Dylan Spicer, Tenino, sr. — Rushed for 284 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries in a 66-26 win over Elma.

Elijah Stafford-McNutt, Auburn Mountainview, sr. — Rushed for 132 yards and one touchdown on 25 carries, and added a team-high nine tackles, including one for a loss, in a 41-19 win over Todd Beamer.

Ben Stevens, Gig Harbor, jr. — Hauled in four catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-7 win over North Thurston.

Maclane Watkins, Kennedy Catholic, sr. — Hauled in five catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-17 win over Auburn Riverside.

Jabez Woods, Graham-Kapowsin, jr. — Hauled in five catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns, and added 85 yards and another score on three punt returns in a 28-0 win over South Kitsap.

OTHER FALL SPORTS

Manaia Alefaio Foifua, Mount Rainier volleyball, soph. — Had a kill, four aces, 12 digs and three assists in 3-0 win over Auburn Riverside.

Lucy Bergford, Tumwater soccer, soph. — Scored two goals in 9-0 win over rival Black Hills.

Ivy Brown, Silas volleyball, jr. — Had 16 kills in 3-0 win over Bonney Lake and 14 kills in 3-0 win over Stadium.

Layne Dent, Cascade Christian volleyball, soph. — Had 13 kills in 3-0 win over Klahowya, 14 kills in 3-0 win over Bellevue Christian and seven kills in 3-0 win over Life Christian.

Ella Ensign, Curtis volleyball, sr. — Had 13 kills in 3-0 win over South Kitsap and 23 kills in 3-1 loss to Puyallup.

Lemasino Fuamatu, Spanaway Lake volleyball, jr. — Outside hitter had 23 kills, three assisted blocks, 18 digs and two aces in wins over Lincoln and Mount Tahoma.

John Hoffer, Tumwater cross country, sr. — Ran a personal record time 15 minutes, 38.94 seconds, taking first in a four-team race at Pioneer Park on Wednesday.

Kennedy Marler, Gig Harbor soccer, soph. — Scored two goals for the Tides in a 4-0 win over Timberline.

Morgan Miner, Kentwood soccer, sr. — Scored two goals and had an assist in 5-0 win over Federal Way.

Sirena Peredo, Washington volleyball, sr. — Outside hitter had 27 kills and 28 digs in 3-2 win over White River and 18 kills and 14 digs in 3-0 win over Orting.

Caitlyn Riggs, Auburn Riverside soccer, soph. — Tallied both goals in 2-0 win over Auburn Mountainview and had three assists in 7-0 win over Todd Beamer.

Sophia Sheppard, Puyallup volleyball, sr. — Had a kill, an ace and seven digs in 3-0 win over Olympia.

Grace Wesenberg, Emerald Ridge volleyball, jr. — Had 10 kills in 3-0 win over Bethel and 14 kills in 3-2 loss to Bellarmine Prep.

Rebecca Wilber, Puyallup volleyball, jr. — Had 13 kills and two digs in 3-0 win over Olympia.