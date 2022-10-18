ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WNYT

Nevada court ruling modifies county plan for vote hand-count

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A rural Nevada county can start hand-counting mail-in ballots two weeks before Election Day, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday, but it won’t be allowed to livestream the tallying and must make other changes to its plans. The ruling came in response to an...
NEVADA STATE
WNYT

Zeldin closing in on Hochul in New York governor’s race

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s lead against Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin has become considerably smaller. That’s according to a NewsChannel 13-SurveyUSA poll released Thursday. The poll shows Hochul with a six-point lead over Zeldin. She was ahead by 24 points the last time SurveyUSA looked at the New York...
NEW YORK STATE
WNYT

Senators say North Dakota farmer detained in Ukraine is back

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota farmer who had been detained in Ukraine since November 2021 on accusations he planned to kill his business partner is back home, the state’s two U.S. senators announced Friday. Kurt Groszhans, from Ashley, North Dakota, has ancestors from Ukraine and went...
ASHLEY, ND
The News-Messenger

Veronique de Rugy: Divided government is good

The upcoming midterm election has got me thinking about divided government. In normal times, the prospect of newly shared power in Washington might have me looking forward to the resulting slowdown of one party's hyperactive agenda. The Democrats who are in power are indeed pushing a fiscal and regulatory agenda that has become a serious risk to Americans' prosperity and freedom. ...
WASHINGTON STATE

