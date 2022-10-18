ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camas, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClarkCountyToday

Washougal School District steps up to help families impacted by Nakia Creek Fire

The majority of district families lived in zones with evacuation notices in effect earlier this week. When the Nakia Creek Fire caused school closures in Washougal on Monday (Oct. 17), Washougal School District stepped up to support families impacted by the fire. The majority of district families lived in zones with evacuation notices in effect earlier this week. The Washougal School District culinary team acted quickly to offer free meals for impacted families on Monday at Gause Elementary. Families gathered at Gause Elementary for meals and family activities to support one another during this challenging time.
WASHOUGAL, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Board member of 25 years steps down from ESD 112 Board

Dr. Richard Graham was appointed to the ESD 112 Board of Directors in July of 1997, and has been subsequently elected to many terms since then. Former Board Chair, Dr. Richard Graham, submitted his resignation from the ESD 112 Board of Directors after 25 years of service to ESD 112’s District 1.
KELSO, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Patriots United to host screening of 2000 Mules movie

Event will also include a discussion with Brett Simpson, candidate for Clark County auditor. Area residents are invited to join Patriots united and Clark County auditor candidate Brett Simpson for a screening of the mobile 2000 Mules. The documentary, produced by Dinesh D’Souza, is an in-depth look at the evidence...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
ClarkCountyToday

High School Football: Camas to host Union while honoring firefighters

Week 8 has plenty of games with playoff implications throughout Clark County. The Camas Papermakers are looking to get to 2-0 in league play and have a virtual lock on a 4A Greater St. Helens League championship on Friday night. But that is not the most compelling aspect of their...
CAMAS, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Details released about homicide in rural Camas

Victim has been identified as 55-year-old Melissa J. Stephan of Oregon City. The victim discovered in rural Camas on Oct. 9 has been identified as Melissa J. Stephan, 55, of Oregon City. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s office determined she died of a homicide from a gunshot wound to the head.
OREGON CITY, OR
ClarkCountyToday

County Council discussion on tolling Interstate Bridge and Oregon freeways centers on the need for the plan to be project specific and time limited

Councilors plan to vote on a resolution addressing Oregon’s variable rate tolls at Nov. 1 meeting. Members of the Clark County Council are preparing to take a vote on a resolution addressing Oregon’s plans to place “variable rate’’ tolls on the Interstate Bridge as well as on stretches of I-5 and I-205 in Oregon.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Dia de Muertos celebration set for Saturday at Esther Short Park

Day of the Dead, a Mexican tradition, is now an annual event in downtown Vancouver. It is a Mexican tradition but with a worldwide connection. “We all have people who have passed away. We all have loved ones who have left before us,” said Ambar Raybuck, who is from Mexico but now lives in Camas. “We’re sharing a little bit of our culture. It’s something we can connect with anyone, every culture in the world, in a beautiful, positive way.”
VANCOUVER, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Locals Live a big hit at ilani’s Muze Lounge

RIDGEFIELD — One of the toughest jobs in Clark County this past Saturday might have been as a judge for a local talent show at ilani. The singers were just that strong. The judges, though, did more than just give their opinion on the vocal talents of the three contestants. They asked questions of the singers, wanting to know their inspirations. Through these interactions, the audience got to know just a little bit more about the performers.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
ClarkCountyToday

How winners are losing in America’s elections

A look at how ranked-choice voting is used to manipulate outcomes. Editor’s note: This story originally was published by Real Clear Wire. Ranked-choice voting is a Clark County resolution on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Washington Secretary of State candidate Julie Anderson supports ranked-choice voting. Who exactly are...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Letter: ‘I’m outraged by banners illegally affixed to WSDOT highway fences promoting extremist county auditor candidate Brett Simpson

Vancouver resident Marla Koch offers her support to Greg Kimsey in the race for Clark County auditor. I’m outraged by banners illegally affixed to WSDOT highway fences promoting extremist county auditor candidate Brett Simpson. The bottom of these banners reads, “Not paid for by any candidate or authorized committee,” which allows Simpson to avoid responsibility for the lies therein.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Full Plate Farm brings farm-to-table learning to Union Ridge students

Full Plate Farm is a certified organic farm that Danny Percich and his wife, Michelle, built from just a quarter of an acre in 2010 to a thriving three-acre farm today. The bright yellow school bus crunches to a stop at the end of a gravel road. Farmer Danny Percich greets the stream of second graders clambering off the bus, welcoming them to Full Plate Farm with a broad smile. The students from Union Ridge Elementary peer around at the vast fields and long hoop houses filled with tomatoes. They are excited to tour the working farm and see their science unit on plant life cycles in action.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Letter: Federal Aviation Administration’s certified dangerous plan

Federal Highway Administration is funding a dangerous bridge. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. The Federal Aviation Administration’s certification of Boeing’s 737 MAX resulted in two plane crashes and 346...
CLARK COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy