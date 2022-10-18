Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: MAX Red Line shut down this weekend, suspect arrested in Lloyd District shootingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Two students injured in shooting near Jefferson High School and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
ClarkCountyToday
Washougal School District steps up to help families impacted by Nakia Creek Fire
The majority of district families lived in zones with evacuation notices in effect earlier this week. When the Nakia Creek Fire caused school closures in Washougal on Monday (Oct. 17), Washougal School District stepped up to support families impacted by the fire. The majority of district families lived in zones with evacuation notices in effect earlier this week. The Washougal School District culinary team acted quickly to offer free meals for impacted families on Monday at Gause Elementary. Families gathered at Gause Elementary for meals and family activities to support one another during this challenging time.
ClarkCountyToday
Board member of 25 years steps down from ESD 112 Board
Dr. Richard Graham was appointed to the ESD 112 Board of Directors in July of 1997, and has been subsequently elected to many terms since then. Former Board Chair, Dr. Richard Graham, submitted his resignation from the ESD 112 Board of Directors after 25 years of service to ESD 112’s District 1.
ClarkCountyToday
Patriots United to host screening of 2000 Mules movie
Event will also include a discussion with Brett Simpson, candidate for Clark County auditor. Area residents are invited to join Patriots united and Clark County auditor candidate Brett Simpson for a screening of the mobile 2000 Mules. The documentary, produced by Dinesh D’Souza, is an in-depth look at the evidence...
ClarkCountyToday
High School Football: Camas to host Union while honoring firefighters
Week 8 has plenty of games with playoff implications throughout Clark County. The Camas Papermakers are looking to get to 2-0 in league play and have a virtual lock on a 4A Greater St. Helens League championship on Friday night. But that is not the most compelling aspect of their...
ClarkCountyToday
Details released about homicide in rural Camas
Victim has been identified as 55-year-old Melissa J. Stephan of Oregon City. The victim discovered in rural Camas on Oct. 9 has been identified as Melissa J. Stephan, 55, of Oregon City. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s office determined she died of a homicide from a gunshot wound to the head.
ClarkCountyToday
County Council discussion on tolling Interstate Bridge and Oregon freeways centers on the need for the plan to be project specific and time limited
Councilors plan to vote on a resolution addressing Oregon’s variable rate tolls at Nov. 1 meeting. Members of the Clark County Council are preparing to take a vote on a resolution addressing Oregon’s plans to place “variable rate’’ tolls on the Interstate Bridge as well as on stretches of I-5 and I-205 in Oregon.
ClarkCountyToday
Dia de Muertos celebration set for Saturday at Esther Short Park
Day of the Dead, a Mexican tradition, is now an annual event in downtown Vancouver. It is a Mexican tradition but with a worldwide connection. “We all have people who have passed away. We all have loved ones who have left before us,” said Ambar Raybuck, who is from Mexico but now lives in Camas. “We’re sharing a little bit of our culture. It’s something we can connect with anyone, every culture in the world, in a beautiful, positive way.”
ClarkCountyToday
Locals Live a big hit at ilani’s Muze Lounge
RIDGEFIELD — One of the toughest jobs in Clark County this past Saturday might have been as a judge for a local talent show at ilani. The singers were just that strong. The judges, though, did more than just give their opinion on the vocal talents of the three contestants. They asked questions of the singers, wanting to know their inspirations. Through these interactions, the audience got to know just a little bit more about the performers.
ClarkCountyToday
How winners are losing in America’s elections
A look at how ranked-choice voting is used to manipulate outcomes. Editor’s note: This story originally was published by Real Clear Wire. Ranked-choice voting is a Clark County resolution on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Washington Secretary of State candidate Julie Anderson supports ranked-choice voting. Who exactly are...
ClarkCountyToday
Letter: ‘We want to stagger these funding requests to reduce impacts to taxpayers’
Fire District 3 Chief Scott Soreson addresses discussions for 2023 budget. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. Transparency is key to earn the trust of our taxpayers. I wanted to...
ClarkCountyToday
Letter: ‘I’m outraged by banners illegally affixed to WSDOT highway fences promoting extremist county auditor candidate Brett Simpson
Vancouver resident Marla Koch offers her support to Greg Kimsey in the race for Clark County auditor. I’m outraged by banners illegally affixed to WSDOT highway fences promoting extremist county auditor candidate Brett Simpson. The bottom of these banners reads, “Not paid for by any candidate or authorized committee,” which allows Simpson to avoid responsibility for the lies therein.
ClarkCountyToday
Full Plate Farm brings farm-to-table learning to Union Ridge students
Full Plate Farm is a certified organic farm that Danny Percich and his wife, Michelle, built from just a quarter of an acre in 2010 to a thriving three-acre farm today. The bright yellow school bus crunches to a stop at the end of a gravel road. Farmer Danny Percich greets the stream of second graders clambering off the bus, welcoming them to Full Plate Farm with a broad smile. The students from Union Ridge Elementary peer around at the vast fields and long hoop houses filled with tomatoes. They are excited to tour the working farm and see their science unit on plant life cycles in action.
ClarkCountyToday
Letter: Federal Aviation Administration’s certified dangerous plan
Federal Highway Administration is funding a dangerous bridge. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. The Federal Aviation Administration’s certification of Boeing’s 737 MAX resulted in two plane crashes and 346...
Comments / 0