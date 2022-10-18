Read full article on original website
Pennymac Loan Services, Llc -Vs- Thomas W. Mccormick, Ii, Et Al. Defendants.
-VS- THOMAS W. MCCORMICK, II, ET AL. DEFENDANTS. Thomas W. McCormick, II, whose last known addresses are: 107 N. McKenzie Street, Mount Vernon, OH 43050 and 3720 Fortune Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89107, and who cannot be served, will take notice that on July 1, 2022, Plaintiff filed a Complaint for Money, Foreclosure and other Equitable Relief in the Knox County Court of Common Pleas, Knox County, Ohio, Case No. 22FR07-0172 against Thomas W. McCormick, II and others as Defendants, alleging that, Thomas W. McCormick, II, is in default for all payments from April 1, 2020; that on March 7, 2018, Thomas W. McCormick, II, executed and delivered a certain Mortgage Deed in which said Defendants agreed, among other things, to pay the Note and to comply with all of the terms of the Mortgage Deed hereinafter described, which Mortgage Deed was filed in the Recorder's Office of Knox County, Ohio on March 8, 2018, recorded in Volume 1659, Page 214 of the county recorders records, and assigned to the Plaintiff on September 21, 2021, in Volume 1882, Page 463, of the Knox County Records, that, further, the balance due on the Note is $106,231.42 with interest at the rate of 4.6250% per annum from April 1, 2020; that to secure the payment of the Note, executed and delivered a certain Mortgage Deed to and thereby conveying, in fee simple, the following described premises:
Community Calendar
Knox Public Health has posted a notice on vaccine availability that will be updated regularly as conditions change. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination in Knox County, call 740-399-8008. WHERE: KnoxHealth.com. WHEN: Ongoing. You Can Quit Tobacco cessation support group. Enrollment fee of $10 includes 8 weeks of nicotine patches/gum/lozenges...
Highland, Danville gain, Centerburg holds position in rankings
The football regular-season has reached Week 10, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second-to-last computer ratings on Tuesday, and Highland, Danville and Centerburg remained in their respective top 5s as seven local schools made top 20 lists. The final report will be released this Sunday, Oct. 23,...
Sheriff’s Sale Real Estate Case #14FR08-0281
By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, October 28, 2022 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:. PARCEL...
Zanesville Civil War Roundtable to discuss U.S. Grant
The Zanesville Civil War Roundtable will meet Monday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. at the Stone Academy Museum, 115 Jefferson St. in Zanesville. The speaker will be Civil War historian Chris Burns, who will present “The Generalship of U.S. Grant” Learn how Grant overcame his early setbacks and defeated the south.
Devil-Dog Game is big for teams, coaches
Friday night at Howard, two local football rivals fought it out in the Knox County version of Army-Navy or Ohio State-Michigan. The Danville Blue Devils and the East Knox Bulldogs played the 66th annual Devil-Dog Game. Results were not available at press time, but full coverage of the game will be printed in Wednesday’s Mount Vernon News.
Area school districts surpass state goals in closing educational gaps
Public schools in the Knox County area at least met Ohio Department of Education goals in closing the educational gap, and in several cases significantly exceeded those goals. The state agency recently released its Ohio School Report Cards, which were designed to give parents, educators and policymakers information about the performance of districts and schools to identify success as well as areas for improvement.
Kroger's contract includes $120M in new wages
COLUMBUS – Today, Kroger Columbus Division remains focused on doing what is best for its associates, customers, and community. As Central Ohio’s grocer, Kroger aims to balance significant wage increases for associates with keeping food affordable for customers. Kroger encourages the UFCW to join the company in doing what is best for everyone and the Company is assessing its options in light of the UFCW’s failure to support ratification.
3 second-half goals net Owls win over Denison
GAMBIER – Second-half goals from Sebastian Gaese, Alem Duratovic and Scott Upton propelled the Kenyon College men’s soccer team to a 3-0 defeat of rival Denison University on Wednesday afternoon at Mavec Field. Not only did the result improve the No. 3-ranked Owls’ record to 13-0-1 overall and...
