Ada County, ID

See which places got 5 violations: Ada County food service inspections Sept. 27-Oct. 3

By Michelle Jenkins
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php . Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Airport Inn, 2660 W. Airport Way, Boise 2, 23*
Bombay Grill, 928 W. Main St., Boise 2*, 8*, 16*, 22*, 23*
Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, 980 S. Broadway Ave., Boise 13
Happy Teriyaki, 1011 S. Broadway Ave., Boise 6*
Hyde Park Pub and Grill, 1501 N. 13th St., Boise 6*, 15*
Peach Pit, 801 W. Main St., Suite 3, Boise 1, 2, 6*, 10, 16*
Sacred Heart School, 3901 W. Cassia St., Boise 21*
Saint Alphonsus Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, 711 N. Curtis Road, Boise 23*
Stinker Store, 8155 W. Franklin Road, Boise 16*
The Human Bean, 2100 Broadway Ave., Boise 28
Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 1115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise 13*
Waffle Love, 4698 N. Linder Road, Suite 110, Meridian 8*, 22*, 28
Wepa Cafe, 175 E. 35th St., Garden City 8* 16*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Adelita’s Mexican Food 2, 1630 Broadway Ave., Boise
Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, meat, produce, 7100 W. State St., Garden City
Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 700 E. Avalon St., Kuna
Best Western Vista Inn, 2645 W. Airport Way, Boise
Boys and Girls Club of Ada County, 610 E. 42nd St., Garden City
Central Academy, 6075 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian
Collister Elementary School, 4426 W. Catalpa Drive, Boise
Crave Kitchen and Bar, 165 E. Colchester Drive, Eagle
Cynthia Mann Elementary School, 5401 W. Castle Drive, Boise
Heidi Rosa’s German Kitchen, 3845 N. Cole Road, Boise
Heritage Hop Haus, 2022 Temp Events, Meridian
Hidden Springs Elementary School, 5480 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Boise
Hillside Junior High School, 3536 W. Hill Road, Boise
Inn America, 2275 W. Airport Way, Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 818 N. 8th St., Boise
Lowell Elementary School, 1507 N. 28th St., Boise
Meridian Medical Arts Charter High School, 1789 Heritage Park Lane, Meridian
Monroe Elementary School, 3615 W. Cassia St., Boise
Negranti Creamery, 777 W. Main St., Suite 115, Boise
Owyhee High School, 3650 N. Owyhee Storm Ave., Meridian
Owyhee High School basketball concessions, 7036 W. Ustick Road, Meridian
Owyhee High School football concessions, 7036 W. Ustick Road, Meridian
Papa Murphy’s, 10785 W. Lake Hazel Road, Suite 100, Boise
Pathways Middle School, 1870 E. Heritage Park Lane, Meridian
Pepper Ridge Elementary School, 2250 S. Supter Way, Boise
Pleasant View Elementary School, 4600 W. Gondola Drive, Meridian
River Valley Elementary School, 2900 E. River Valley St., Meridian
Rolling Hills Public Charter School, 8900 Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise
Shadow Hills Elementary School, 8198 W. Sloan St., Boise
St. Ignatius Catholic School, 6180 Meridian Road, Meridian
Starbucks Coffee Company, 5021 W. State St., Boise
Tra Boba Milk Tea Cafe, 1480 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise
Washington Elementary School, 1607 N. 15th St., Boise
Weiser River Ranch, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
Whitney Elementary School, 1609 S. Owyhee St., Boise
Whittier Elementary School, 301 N. 29th St., Boise
Yummi Sushi at Albertsons, 700 E. Avalon St., Kuna

