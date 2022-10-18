See which places got 5 violations: Ada County food service inspections Sept. 27-Oct. 3
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php . Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
|Airport Inn, 2660 W. Airport Way, Boise
|2, 23*
|Bombay Grill, 928 W. Main St., Boise
|2*, 8*, 16*, 22*, 23*
|Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, 980 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
|13
|Happy Teriyaki, 1011 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
|6*
|Hyde Park Pub and Grill, 1501 N. 13th St., Boise
|6*, 15*
|Peach Pit, 801 W. Main St., Suite 3, Boise
|1, 2, 6*, 10, 16*
|Sacred Heart School, 3901 W. Cassia St., Boise
|21*
|Saint Alphonsus Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, 711 N. Curtis Road, Boise
|23*
|Stinker Store, 8155 W. Franklin Road, Boise
|16*
|The Human Bean, 2100 Broadway Ave., Boise
|28
|Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 1115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
|13*
|Waffle Love, 4698 N. Linder Road, Suite 110, Meridian
|8*, 22*, 28
|Wepa Cafe, 175 E. 35th St., Garden City
|8* 16*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
|Adelita’s Mexican Food 2, 1630 Broadway Ave., Boise
|Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, meat, produce, 7100 W. State St., Garden City
|Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 700 E. Avalon St., Kuna
|Best Western Vista Inn, 2645 W. Airport Way, Boise
|Boys and Girls Club of Ada County, 610 E. 42nd St., Garden City
|Central Academy, 6075 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian
|Collister Elementary School, 4426 W. Catalpa Drive, Boise
|Crave Kitchen and Bar, 165 E. Colchester Drive, Eagle
|Cynthia Mann Elementary School, 5401 W. Castle Drive, Boise
|Heidi Rosa’s German Kitchen, 3845 N. Cole Road, Boise
|Heritage Hop Haus, 2022 Temp Events, Meridian
|Hidden Springs Elementary School, 5480 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Boise
|Hillside Junior High School, 3536 W. Hill Road, Boise
|Inn America, 2275 W. Airport Way, Boise
|Jacksons Food Stores, 818 N. 8th St., Boise
|Lowell Elementary School, 1507 N. 28th St., Boise
|Meridian Medical Arts Charter High School, 1789 Heritage Park Lane, Meridian
|Monroe Elementary School, 3615 W. Cassia St., Boise
|Negranti Creamery, 777 W. Main St., Suite 115, Boise
|Owyhee High School, 3650 N. Owyhee Storm Ave., Meridian
|Owyhee High School basketball concessions, 7036 W. Ustick Road, Meridian
|Owyhee High School football concessions, 7036 W. Ustick Road, Meridian
|Papa Murphy’s, 10785 W. Lake Hazel Road, Suite 100, Boise
|Pathways Middle School, 1870 E. Heritage Park Lane, Meridian
|Pepper Ridge Elementary School, 2250 S. Supter Way, Boise
|Pleasant View Elementary School, 4600 W. Gondola Drive, Meridian
|River Valley Elementary School, 2900 E. River Valley St., Meridian
|Rolling Hills Public Charter School, 8900 Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise
|Shadow Hills Elementary School, 8198 W. Sloan St., Boise
|St. Ignatius Catholic School, 6180 Meridian Road, Meridian
|Starbucks Coffee Company, 5021 W. State St., Boise
|Tra Boba Milk Tea Cafe, 1480 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise
|Washington Elementary School, 1607 N. 15th St., Boise
|Weiser River Ranch, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
|Whitney Elementary School, 1609 S. Owyhee St., Boise
|Whittier Elementary School, 301 N. 29th St., Boise
|Yummi Sushi at Albertsons, 700 E. Avalon St., Kuna
