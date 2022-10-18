Joe Gorga loves his family, and he'd do anything for them–including learn how to correct some of his own behavior. The 43-year-old father of three chatted with Parade during BravoCon in New York City on Oct. 14. In our conversation, Joe revealed that despite his family-first image, his wife, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga, has had to teach him a thing or two about how to handle life's ups and downs.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO