Ransomware is a type of malicious software that threatens to release or block access to data or a computer system by encryption until the victim pays a ransom fee in cryptocurrency tokens or fiat money. Usually, there is a fixed deadline for payment of the ransom. If the deadline is not met, the data may be released or the ransom fee may be increased. The worst result of a ransomware attack is the data loss that occurs: hackers can encrypt multiple files, rendering them useless. The costs of a ransom attack are beyond financial, even though the ransoms involved are expensive and paying them may cause an organization to shut down.

