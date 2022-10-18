Read full article on original website
A Beginner's Guide on Ransomware: How To Identify and Prevent Attacks
Ransomware is a type of malicious software that threatens to release or block access to data or a computer system by encryption until the victim pays a ransom fee in cryptocurrency tokens or fiat money. Usually, there is a fixed deadline for payment of the ransom. If the deadline is not met, the data may be released or the ransom fee may be increased. The worst result of a ransomware attack is the data loss that occurs: hackers can encrypt multiple files, rendering them useless. The costs of a ransom attack are beyond financial, even though the ransoms involved are expensive and paying them may cause an organization to shut down.
aiexpress.io
OutThink’s cybersecurity training uses NLP and data to mitigate employee-related risks￼
Historically, cybersecurity has been all about know-how — however actually, it’s a folks downside. Analysis signifies that human habits accounts for almost all of cybersecurity points: 95% in accordance with the World Economic Forum; 82% per Verizon’s 2022 Data Breach Investigations Report; almost 91% in accordance with the U.Okay.’s Information Commissioner’s Office.
makeuseof.com
3D Secure Protects Your Online Payments: Here's How It Works
Though technological advances may have some downsides, our lives have undoubtedly been improved because of it. Who could have imagined a few decades ago that you'd be able to pay your bills, and buy groceries and electronics without even leaving your home?. But how do online payments actually work? What...
TechRadar
Microsoft is looking to keep your SMB safe from DDoS attacks
Microsoft has launched Azure DDoS IP Protection, a new service aimed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMB (opens in new tab)) better defend from distributed denial of service (DDoS (opens in new tab)) attacks, into public preview. The new security tool, a fully managed DDoS protection pay-per-IP offering, is...
itsecuritywire.com
Best Countermeasures Against Phishing Attacks in Today’s High-Risk Business Landscape
Since the internet’s creation in the 1990s, phishing attacks have increased in frequency. Although they invade the victim’s privacy, the appropriate knowledge and preparedness can serve as effective phishing defenses. Attacks including phishing have increased over the past few years. However, as more enterprises switch to remote working...
ZDNet
Android security warning: These crooks phone you and trick you into downloading malware
An Android banking malware attack is tricking people into entering their phone number and other sensitive information into phishing websites – which cyber criminals then use to call victims and dupe them into installing malware on their smartphones. The telephone-oriented attack delivery (TOAD) technique is designed to infect Android...
Phys.org
Chatbots are cost-effective but can create customer fury
Chatbots are expected to drive 95% of online customer service interactions by 2025 but QUT research has found a failure to meet customer expectations is also driving frustration among users, reducing their likelihood of making a purchase and generating anger. Associate Professor Paula Dootson, from the QUT Business School and...
itsecuritywire.com
Inspira and Trellix Form Strategic Alliance to Offer Integrated Approach to Cybersecurity
Inspira Enterprise, Inc., a provider of business outcome-based cybersecurity solutions and digital transformation, today announced a strategic alliance with Trellix (formerly FireEye and McAfee Enterprise). The partnership extends XDR from Trellix with Inspira’s multivendor tools and broad set of services provided to clients through the company’s Integrated Cyber Threat Management approach, adding prediction and protection to the detection and response capabilities that Trellix’s tool provides.
itsecuritywire.com
Fortinet Confesses Many Devices Still Unprotected Against Exploited Vulnerability
Fortinet has urged its customers to take action because it is worried that many of their devices are still vulnerable to attacks that take advantage of the recently discovered zero-day vulnerability. At first, Fortinet was only aware of one instance where the CVE-2022-40684 vulnerability had been exploited. However, the security...
electronicpaymentsinternational.com
Checkout.com rolls out new solution to prevent online payments fraud
UK-based cloud-driven payments service provider Checkout.com has introduced a new solution to help merchants fight online payments fraud and increase revenues. The solution, called Fraud Detection Pro, is designed to use machine learning to monitor billions of transactions. It also allows merchants to use Checkout.com’s global network as well as...
TechRadar
Millions of MyDeal users have data sold online after breach
Australian retail marketplace MyDeal has confirmed it suffered a data breach that has affected more than two million of its customers. The company contacted all affected customers explaining the incident, saying that an unknown attacker compromised its systems and accessed customer identity data. According to BleepingComputer (opens in new tab),...
A Guide to Conducting Privacy Risk Assessments
According to Gartner, by 2023, 65% of the world’s population will have their personal information covered under modern privacy regulations. In addition to this worldwide legal motion of privacy regulations, consumers themselves are also becoming more privacy-savvy and demanding that businesses protect their personal information. A privacy risk assessment can help companies to answer these two complementing requirements. Let’s dive into the details of what a privacy risk assessment is, why it can benefit businesses, and how to conduct one.
Phone Arena
Verizon recently suffered a small but serious data breach; all affected accounts are now 'secured'
After T-Mobile, T-Mobile, and... T-Mobile again, it is now Verizon's turn to attract public criticism and generate major concern among its own wireless customers for failing to protect said customers' personal information against the havoc-wreaking actions of "bad actors." One such "third party actor", whose identity is still either unknown...
itsecuritywire.com
Bolsters Raises USD 15 Million to Combat Fakes and Scams
Bolster, Inc., a California startup company, has raised USD 15 million in venture capital funding to create a platform for businesses to prevent fraud. The early-stage funding round was led by Cervin, Liberty Global Ventures, and Cheyenne Ventures with participation from previous investors Thomvest Ventures and Crosslink Capital. Bolster has so far raised approximately USD 40 million to build technology to automate the discovery of online fraud and counterfeit activity targeting global brands. The business and its investors wager that the automated digital risk protection market will be profitable.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Microsoft suffers data breach leaking sensitive customer information
Microsoft has suffered a data breach that leads to leak of sensitive information of some of its customers. The technical blunder reportedly occurred on September 24th of this year because of a configuration error that made the server accessible to everyone on the internet, albeit with some technical knowledge. Prima...
FIs, FinTechs Leverage Blockchain To Power X-Border Payments In EU, Middle East
In discussions of blockchain technology and its effect on payments, the idea that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin will replace fiat money abounds. While arguments for and against the feasibility of such a hypothetical future tend to split opinions, several tokens are already powering cross-border transactions for some of the world’s biggest financial institutions (FIs).
itsecuritywire.com
Stravito Launches Bug Bounty Program to Continuously Optimize Information Security
Stravito, the AI-powered enterprise insights platform democratizing access to market research for the world’s largest organizations, today announced the launch of a bug bounty program in partnership with Intigriti, Europe’s leading ethical hacking and bug bounty platform. According to Stravito Founder and CEO Thor Olof Philogéne, the program...
Hacker holds Australian health insurer's data for ransom
A cybercriminal was holding for ransom an Australian health insurer’s customer data including diagnoses and treatments, in the nation’s second major privacy breach in a month, officials said on Thursday.Trade in Medibank shares has been halted on the Australian Securities Exchange since Wednesday when police were alerted that the company had been contacted by what it described as a “criminal” who wanted to negotiate over the stolen personal data of customers.Medibank, which has 3.7 million customers, said on Thursday the criminal had provided a sample of 100 customer policies from a purported haul of 200 gigabytes of stolen data.Details...
itsecuritywire.com
Key Shadow IT Concerns to Overcome in 2022 and Beyond
Enterprises are always unaware of potential weaknesses in so-called shadow IT. The COVID-19 pandemic that started in 2020 gave the shadow IT issue a new perspective. Due to the fact that most business networks were not set up to allow for secure remote access by employees, the unexpected requirement to manage all processes remotely presented a significant barrier.
itsecuritywire.com
Cobalt Iron Launches Free Data Protection Maturity Assessment
Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of SaaS-based enterprise data protection, today announced the availability of its free Data Protection Maturity Assessment created in partnership with independent data center analyst DCIG. The assessment is an online survey that enables respondents to evaluate the maturity of their enterprise data protection and compare it to similar companies — all in an effort to improve their data security.
